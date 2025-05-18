Color Theory Episode 10: May 18th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
HOUR 1
|Track and Artist
|Mosaic – Bebi
|STRANGERS (LOUD) – ALLEYCVT
|Arise – Blastoyz, Trivecta, Amidy
|Higher – Awon & Stryer feat. Monika Santucci
|Catch Me If You Can – Blastoyz & Reality Test
|Love Left (Karmaxis Remix) – Bllaine ft Jaime Deraz
|Nothing’s Left – Jessica Audiffred & CHRMNDRS feat. Sara Benyo
|Take You Down (Blastoyz & Ranji Remix) – Illenium
|Heavy Heart – Blanke & Grant feat. Your Friend Polly
|Sunshine – Seven Lions, Wooli feat VARGEN
|I See You (Lockbox Remix) – Dabin & Nurko
|Paradigm – Au5, Psyuri
|Night Bloom – Dabin, Blanke feat. Lø Spirit
|Above The Water – Blanke, Cadmium & Ben Provencial
|Power – Nostalgix feat. Bipolar Sunshine
|Bleed Colors (ReOrder Extended Remix) – Alan Fullmer & Maia Swan
|Heard It All Before – Amy Wiles, Leena Punks & flowanastasia
|Love Like This (Yang Remix) – Ghost Etiquette & Sean Ryan
|5 Years – Hoang feat. Dia Frampton
HOUR 2
|Dream Of You (Bebi Remix) – Genix feat. Everyone You Know
|Last Night (Korolova Remix) – Rivo
|Cruel Summer (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies, Mazare, Bertie Scott
|The Drums – Cosmic Gate
|Lately – RÜFÜS DU SOL
|I’m Alive (Extended Mix) – Somna & Andy Moor & Brieanna Grace
|Stay – Rinzen & Sohmi
|Miss You – Oliver Smith, Benjamin Roustaing off Oliver Smith new album Footprints
|Heaven Up Close (Radio Edit) – Boy North
|Miss Monique, P.O.U, Susie Ledge – Million Miles Away
|Somebody To Love – YOTTO, Eli & Fur
|Tranced House – Dosem
|Sigh – Sultan + Shepard off their new EP, Communicate
|Cercle – MIARA
|See The End – Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, Opposite The Other (Avoure Extended Mix)
|Reflections (Extended Mix) – Che-Yung
Add comment