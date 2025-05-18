Color Theory Episode 10: May 18th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist Mosaic – Bebi STRANGERS (LOUD) – ALLEYCVT Arise – Blastoyz, Trivecta, Amidy Higher – Awon & Stryer feat. Monika Santucci Catch Me If You Can – Blastoyz & Reality Test Love Left (Karmaxis Remix) – Bllaine ft Jaime Deraz Nothing’s Left – Jessica Audiffred & CHRMNDRS feat. Sara Benyo Take You Down (Blastoyz & Ranji Remix) – Illenium Heavy Heart – Blanke & Grant feat. Your Friend Polly Sunshine – Seven Lions, Wooli feat VARGEN I See You (Lockbox Remix) – Dabin & Nurko Paradigm – Au5, Psyuri Night Bloom – Dabin, Blanke feat. Lø Spirit Above The Water – Blanke, Cadmium & Ben Provencial Power – Nostalgix feat. Bipolar Sunshine Bleed Colors (ReOrder Extended Remix) – Alan Fullmer & Maia Swan Heard It All Before – Amy Wiles, Leena Punks & flowanastasia Love Like This (Yang Remix) – Ghost Etiquette & Sean Ryan 5 Years – Hoang feat. Dia Frampton

HOUR 2