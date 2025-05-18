Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 10: May 18th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
May 18, 2025
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon - Color Theory" event on May 18, 2025, featuring a vibrant, colorful graphic with a luminous emblem and details about the event time from 8-10 PM Pacific, Sunday, Episode 10, with a subtitle "A two-hour journey through the vibrant spectrum of melodic dance music.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

HOUR 1

Track and Artist
Mosaic – Bebi
STRANGERS (LOUD) – ALLEYCVT
Arise – Blastoyz, Trivecta, Amidy
Higher – Awon & Stryer feat. Monika Santucci
Catch Me If You Can – Blastoyz & Reality Test
Love Left (Karmaxis Remix) – Bllaine ft Jaime Deraz
Nothing’s Left – Jessica Audiffred & CHRMNDRS feat. Sara Benyo
Take You Down (Blastoyz & Ranji Remix) – Illenium
Heavy Heart – Blanke & Grant feat. Your Friend Polly
Sunshine – Seven Lions, Wooli feat VARGEN
I See You (Lockbox Remix) – Dabin & Nurko
Paradigm – Au5, Psyuri
Night Bloom – Dabin, Blanke feat. Lø Spirit
Above The Water – Blanke, Cadmium & Ben Provencial
Power – Nostalgix feat. Bipolar Sunshine
Bleed Colors (ReOrder Extended Remix) – Alan Fullmer & Maia Swan
Heard It All Before – Amy Wiles, Leena Punks & flowanastasia
Love Like This (Yang Remix) – Ghost Etiquette & Sean Ryan
5 Years – Hoang feat. Dia Frampton

HOUR 2

Dream Of You (Bebi Remix) – Genix feat. Everyone You Know
Last Night (Korolova Remix) – Rivo
Cruel Summer (Chilled Edit) – Crystal Skies, Mazare, Bertie Scott
The Drums – Cosmic Gate
Lately – RÜFÜS DU SOL
I’m Alive (Extended Mix) – Somna & Andy Moor & Brieanna Grace
Stay – Rinzen & Sohmi
Miss You – Oliver Smith, Benjamin Roustaing off Oliver Smith new album Footprints
Heaven Up Close (Radio Edit) – Boy North
Miss Monique, P.O.U, Susie Ledge – Million Miles Away
Somebody To Love – YOTTO, Eli & Fur
Tranced House – Dosem
Sigh – Sultan + Shepard off their new EP, Communicate
Cercle – MIARA
See The End – Above & Beyond, Seven Lions, Opposite The Other (Avoure Extended Mix)
Reflections (Extended Mix) – Che-Yung

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

