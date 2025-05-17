The Vortex – May 17th, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
This week will explore the sounds of deep house and minimal vibes – both house and techno across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Deep House
Hour 2 – Minimal House
Hour 3 – Minimal Techno
