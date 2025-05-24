Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – May 24th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
May 24, 2025
1 min read
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM', featuring an astronaut in a colorful space-themed suit carrying a red suitcase, walking on a rocky terrain with swirling galaxies overhead and a floating vinyl record nearby. Also includes imagery of a futuristic satellite dish.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore the sounds of deep house and minimal vibes – both house and techno across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Minimal House
Hour 2 – Deep House
Hour 3 – Tech House
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A promotional image featuring a person with a large afro and sunglasses, posing twice against a colorful mural backdrop depicting a lively dance scene at a juke joint. Text above reads, "It's a vibe love The Southern Soul Juke Joint Mix.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 5/23

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DJ Lady Love and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! This week DJ Lady Love is helping you dance into your weekend! @DJLadyLove will bring the vibes with a Southern...

Promotional poster for 'The Vortex' underground dance music event at C895, featuring a DJ adjusting equipment behind a booth decorated with geometric patterns. Event details include genres like deep house, afro, organic, melodic, progressive, acid, electro, drum & bass, minimal techno, and tribal. Scheduled every Saturday from 9 PM to 12 AM.
Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – May 17th, 2025

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!   This week will explore the sounds of deep house and minimal vibes – both house and techno across three big hours going into Sunday...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu