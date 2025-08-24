Color TheorySpecialty Shows

Color Theory Episode 16: August 24th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
August 24, 2025
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon - Color Theory," an event scheduled for August 24, 2025, featuring a colorful, abstract background and details of the event time from 8-10 PM Pacific on a Sunday.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Eternal – TOKiMONSTA
Blackout – Haks ft Despo Rutti
Sycamore – Nora En Pure
Just Getting Started – Matador & FEMME
Evolve – Fatum & Bigfett
Sauti vs. Diplomatico – Francis Mercier, ElGrandeToto, Faul & Wad, African Children’s Choir
Deepest Truth (Nourey Remix) – Morgin Madison
Love You Like That (Chilled Edit) – Taylor Kade, KATT (Lost In Dreams)
Young – Pretty Pink
Bigger Than All Of Us (Above & Beyond Club Mix) – Above & Beyond & Justine Suissa
Jungle – Chris Lake & Black Lotus
Years – Daniel Wanrooy & Lachi
I Wish You Could See – Somna, Kaidro & Ellie D. favorite pastel
Golden (Amidy Remix) – KPop Demon Hunters
If You Loop It, They Will Come – Andrew Bayer

Hour 2

Pebble Beach (John Askew Remix) – John O’Callaghan
I See – Codeko
Round 1 – Dustin Husain
Cala Vida – Karl Mac & MDDLTN
Starlight — KLAXX and Yetep feat Aviella
Talk About – Asdek
Monster – William Black & Baby Blue
Bring Me to Life – Bebi and Stuca ft. ill Nicky made clean edit
Sunshine (Whiteno1se Remix) – Seven Lions & Wooli (feat. Vargen)*** favorite color
Public Enemies – OG Nixin & Benda (feat. XAE) made clean edit
Refuge (INFRNO & Karmaxis Remix) – Illenium and Norma Jean Martine
Is This Real? – Steller & Zingara
Another Way (Blanke Remix) – Seven Lions with April Bender
Moments – ARMNHMR (feat. Z3LLA)
Under the Water – Hybrid Minds & Songer
Born Again – AC13 & Ragdoll
Cry – Circadian rework of System F

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

