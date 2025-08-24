Color Theory Episode 16: August 24th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Hour 1

Eternal – TOKiMONSTA Blackout – Haks ft Despo Rutti Sycamore – Nora En Pure Just Getting Started – Matador & FEMME Evolve – Fatum & Bigfett Sauti vs. Diplomatico – Francis Mercier, ElGrandeToto, Faul & Wad, African Children’s Choir Deepest Truth (Nourey Remix) – Morgin Madison Love You Like That (Chilled Edit) – Taylor Kade, KATT (Lost In Dreams) Young – Pretty Pink Bigger Than All Of Us (Above & Beyond Club Mix) – Above & Beyond & Justine Suissa Jungle – Chris Lake & Black Lotus Years – Daniel Wanrooy & Lachi I Wish You Could See – Somna, Kaidro & Ellie D. favorite pastel Golden (Amidy Remix) – KPop Demon Hunters If You Loop It, They Will Come – Andrew Bayer

Hour 2