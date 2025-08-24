Color Theory Episode 16: August 24th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Eternal – TOKiMONSTA
|Blackout – Haks ft Despo Rutti
|Sycamore – Nora En Pure
|Just Getting Started – Matador & FEMME
|Evolve – Fatum & Bigfett
|Sauti vs. Diplomatico – Francis Mercier, ElGrandeToto, Faul & Wad, African Children’s Choir
|Deepest Truth (Nourey Remix) – Morgin Madison
|Love You Like That (Chilled Edit) – Taylor Kade, KATT (Lost In Dreams)
|Young – Pretty Pink
|Bigger Than All Of Us (Above & Beyond Club Mix) – Above & Beyond & Justine Suissa
|Jungle – Chris Lake & Black Lotus
|Years – Daniel Wanrooy & Lachi
|I Wish You Could See – Somna, Kaidro & Ellie D.
|favorite pastel
|Golden (Amidy Remix) – KPop Demon Hunters
|If You Loop It, They Will Come – Andrew Bayer
Hour 2
|Pebble Beach (John Askew Remix) – John O’Callaghan
|I See – Codeko
|Round 1 – Dustin Husain
|Cala Vida – Karl Mac & MDDLTN
|Starlight — KLAXX and Yetep feat Aviella
|Talk About – Asdek
|Monster – William Black & Baby Blue
|Bring Me to Life – Bebi and Stuca ft. ill Nicky
|made clean edit
|Sunshine (Whiteno1se Remix) – Seven Lions & Wooli (feat. Vargen)***
|favorite color
|Public Enemies – OG Nixin & Benda (feat. XAE)
|made clean edit
|Refuge (INFRNO & Karmaxis Remix) – Illenium and Norma Jean Martine
|Is This Real? – Steller & Zingara
|Another Way (Blanke Remix) – Seven Lions with April Bender
|Moments – ARMNHMR (feat. Z3LLA)
|Under the Water – Hybrid Minds & Songer
|Born Again – AC13 & Ragdoll
|Cry – Circadian rework of System F
