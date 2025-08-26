FeaturedGroove GallerySpecialty Shows

Groove Gallery Welcomes A New Host!

Harmony Soleil
August 26, 2025
2 min read

Starting Wednesday, August 27th, c895 is excited to welcome a new host to our favorite Wednesday night unwind, the Groove Gallery! Josh Dahlberg will be taking over the decks each week from 8-9pm, putting his own Detroit house spin the Groove Gallery – exploring the laid back side of house music, the soundtrack for a Wednesday night.

Josh Dahlberg is a Detroit-raised, Seattle-based DJ with deep crates and a wide-angle view of electronic music. His sets can sprawl from soulful house to dubby techno, ambient jazz, broken beat, psychedelic funk, and whatever oddball gem fits the moment — and for Groove Gallery, he’s dialing it in: smooth, soulful, and in the pocket, just the way a Wednesday should feel.

With over two decades of experience behind the decks, Dahlberg came up in Detroit’s underground, co-ran the Blank Artists label, and worked alongside the legendary Underground Resistance crew. He also briefly hosted a show on Detroit’s WDET 101.9 FM, where his love for deep listening and sonic storytelling first hit the airwaves.

Expect a warm blend of rhythm and atmosphere, a few surprises, and a weekly escape from the algorithm. It’s music for heads, dancers, and anyone looking to lock into a groove.

Listen to the debut episode in the mix with Josh tomorrow night at 8pm and on demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe 8/22

This Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLoveBx and ‘It’s A Vibe’ for an hour in the mix kicking off your Friday night at 8pm! Tonight is the Baddies Mix featuring Mary J Blige, Destiny’s Child, Outkast, Koffee Brown, Musiq...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu