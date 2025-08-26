Groove Gallery Welcomes A New Host!

Starting Wednesday, August 27th, c895 is excited to welcome a new host to our favorite Wednesday night unwind, the Groove Gallery! Josh Dahlberg will be taking over the decks each week from 8-9pm, putting his own Detroit house spin the Groove Gallery – exploring the laid back side of house music, the soundtrack for a Wednesday night.

Josh Dahlberg is a Detroit-raised, Seattle-based DJ with deep crates and a wide-angle view of electronic music. His sets can sprawl from soulful house to dubby techno, ambient jazz, broken beat, psychedelic funk, and whatever oddball gem fits the moment — and for Groove Gallery, he’s dialing it in: smooth, soulful, and in the pocket, just the way a Wednesday should feel.

With over two decades of experience behind the decks, Dahlberg came up in Detroit’s underground, co-ran the Blank Artists label, and worked alongside the legendary Underground Resistance crew. He also briefly hosted a show on Detroit’s WDET 101.9 FM, where his love for deep listening and sonic storytelling first hit the airwaves.

Expect a warm blend of rhythm and atmosphere, a few surprises, and a weekly escape from the algorithm. It’s music for heads, dancers, and anyone looking to lock into a groove.

Listen to the debut episode in the mix with Josh tomorrow night at 8pm and on demand for two weeks after it airs at c895.org/OnDemand!