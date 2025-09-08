Uncategorized

Color Theory Episode 18: September 7th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
September 7, 2025
2 min read
Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory, Episode 18," featuring vibrant, colorful graphics and set for September 7, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific on a Sunday.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

Hour 1

Slow Down – Ilan Bluestone, Gid Sedgewick
With You – Klur
Home (Mind Against Remix) – Adriatique, Delhia de France & Marino Canal
You’re So High – Eli & Fur
Feeling Loved (Original Mix) – Alton
Another Dimension – CAMELPHAT
Faceless – Modera
My City’s On Fire (Anyma & Cassian Remix) – Jimi Jules
We Crossed The Lines – Steve Brian, x.endra, Simonic
See The End (Nora En Pure Club Mix) – Above & Beyond & Seven Lions (feat. Opposite The Other)
Pressure – Nikhil Prakash
Never Feel Lost (Extended Mix) – Somna & Clara Yates
Fever (Original Mix) – Avenia & Jorza
Til I’m Home (feat. Richard Bedford) – Above & Beyond
Illusory – HANA

 

Hour 2

Adagio For Strings 2021 (Extended Mix) – Steve Allen & Trance Classics
Music Is The Answer – Vini Vici, Tristan & Avalon
Pull Me In (feat. EKE) – Nifra
Summit (echod Bootleg) – Skrillex & Ellie Goulding
Not Enough (Roy Knox Remix) – Dabin feat. Stephanie Poetri
Wild Winds – Amidy & Man Cub
Rescue Lights – Hybrid Minds and homesick
My Heart (Nanoo Remix) – Ent-Ty
Burial – STAR SEED, Kozmoz & Suave
I Wanna Know (feat. TIMID.) – OddKidOut
Pressure – Subsonic, Ekko & Sidetrack
Event Horizon – Crystal Skies
River – Nikademis & Luxtides
So Damn Good – ALLETCVT
Stomp (Ripple Remix) – Sub Focus
Lose Control – grabbitz
Mind Full – NGHTMRE & Blanke

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

