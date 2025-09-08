Color Theory Episode 18: September 7th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

Hour 1

Slow Down – Ilan Bluestone, Gid Sedgewick With You – Klur Home (Mind Against Remix) – Adriatique, Delhia de France & Marino Canal You’re So High – Eli & Fur Feeling Loved (Original Mix) – Alton Another Dimension – CAMELPHAT Faceless – Modera My City’s On Fire (Anyma & Cassian Remix) – Jimi Jules We Crossed The Lines – Steve Brian, x.endra, Simonic See The End (Nora En Pure Club Mix) – Above & Beyond & Seven Lions (feat. Opposite The Other) Pressure – Nikhil Prakash Never Feel Lost (Extended Mix) – Somna & Clara Yates Fever (Original Mix) – Avenia & Jorza Til I’m Home (feat. Richard Bedford) – Above & Beyond Illusory – HANA

Hour 2