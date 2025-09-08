Color Theory Episode 18: September 7th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Slow Down – Ilan Bluestone, Gid Sedgewick
|With You – Klur
|Home (Mind Against Remix) – Adriatique, Delhia de France & Marino Canal
|You’re So High – Eli & Fur
|Feeling Loved (Original Mix) – Alton
|Another Dimension – CAMELPHAT
|Faceless – Modera
|My City’s On Fire (Anyma & Cassian Remix) – Jimi Jules
|We Crossed The Lines – Steve Brian, x.endra, Simonic
|See The End (Nora En Pure Club Mix) – Above & Beyond & Seven Lions (feat. Opposite The Other)
|Pressure – Nikhil Prakash
|Never Feel Lost (Extended Mix) – Somna & Clara Yates
|Fever (Original Mix) – Avenia & Jorza
|Til I’m Home (feat. Richard Bedford) – Above & Beyond
|Illusory – HANA
Hour 2
|Adagio For Strings 2021 (Extended Mix) – Steve Allen & Trance Classics
|Music Is The Answer – Vini Vici, Tristan & Avalon
|Pull Me In (feat. EKE) – Nifra
|Summit (echod Bootleg) – Skrillex & Ellie Goulding
|Not Enough (Roy Knox Remix) – Dabin feat. Stephanie Poetri
|Wild Winds – Amidy & Man Cub
|Rescue Lights – Hybrid Minds and homesick
|My Heart (Nanoo Remix) – Ent-Ty
|Burial – STAR SEED, Kozmoz & Suave
|I Wanna Know (feat. TIMID.) – OddKidOut
|Pressure – Subsonic, Ekko & Sidetrack
|Event Horizon – Crystal Skies
|River – Nikademis & Luxtides
|So Damn Good – ALLETCVT
|Stomp (Ripple Remix) – Sub Focus
|Lose Control – grabbitz
|Mind Full – NGHTMRE & Blanke
