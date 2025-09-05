It’s A Vibe – 9/05

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLoveBx and ‘It’s A Vibe’! She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend!

This week join DJLADYLOVE for the Ultimate Dance Party! Bring your dancing shoes or bare feet because there will be bootys shaking all around with the sounds of Dua Lipa, Queen, ABBA, Donna Summer, Sean Paul, Bad Bunny and more.

Catch the show on air at 8pm Friday in the Puget Sound and streaming on the app! Then you can catch the show on demand for two weeks after it airs!