It’s A Vibe – 9/05

Harmony Soleil
September 5, 2025
Promotional graphic for DJ LadyLove's Club Vibe Dance Party Mix event, featuring a disco ball with beams of light and silhouettes of people dancing, scheduled for Friday at 8 PM.

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLoveBx and ‘It’s A Vibe’!  She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend!

This week join DJLADYLOVE for the Ultimate Dance Party! Bring your dancing shoes or bare feet because there will be bootys shaking all around with the sounds of Dua Lipa, Queen, ABBA, Donna Summer, Sean Paul, Bad Bunny and more.

Catch the show on air at 8pm Friday in the Puget Sound and streaming on the app! Then you can catch the show on demand for two weeks after it airs!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

