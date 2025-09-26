It’s A Vibe – 9/26

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’! She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend!

This week on ‘Its A Vibe’ it’s a Freestyle music dance party in full effect! With a guest list that includes some of Freestyle music’s best artists including Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Debbie B, K 7, Brenda K Starr and many more! The cardboard dance floor has been laid down so be ready wit them dance moves! The Freestyle Dance Party with DJ Ladylove at 8pm TONIGHT, see you there!