It's A Vibe

It’s A Vibe – 9/26

Harmony Soleil
September 26, 2025

Promotional poster for a Freestyle Music Party featuring DJ Lady Love, scheduled for Friday at 8 PM. The poster has vibrant purple and pink hues with images of a DJ and dancers in dynamic poses, set against a cosmic-themed background.

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’!  She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend!

This week on ‘Its A Vibe’ it’s a Freestyle music dance party in full effect! With a guest list that includes some of Freestyle music’s best artists including Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Debbie B, K 7, Brenda K Starr and many more! The cardboard dance floor has been laid down so be ready wit them dance moves! The Freestyle Dance Party with DJ Ladylove at 8pm TONIGHT, see you there!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

