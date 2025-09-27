Uncategorized

The Vortex – Saturday September 26th

Harmony Soleil
September 27, 2025
1 min read
Advertisement for "The Vortex," a weekly underground dance music radio show on C89.5 FM from 9 PM to midnight, featuring DJ Kinjo from Derrick Records and host Derrick Deep from Uniting Souls. Includes promotion for an upcoming show on September 27, 2025, by Rhizome Records titled "Body Space Universe." The background features abstract, cosmic-inspired designs.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Kinjo & Rhizome Records and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will explore house vibes with a special Rhizome “Not Only The Universe” mix featuring Kinjo. Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Kinjo
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional banner for "Afterglow with Madeon, Color Theory, Episode 18," featuring vibrant, colorful graphics and set for September 7, 2025, from 8-10 PM Pacific on a Sunday.
Uncategorized

Color Theory Episode 18: September 7th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, May 11th at 8pm, as the show settles into its...

Promotional banner for Rave Against the Machine Fundraiser at Monkey Loft on September 11, 2025, from 7 PM to 12 AM, featuring a diverse group of six DJs at their equipment.
Uncategorized

Rave Against the Machine Event FAQs!

You have questions, we have FAQs!  This is your one stop stop for all that – You Need To Know About Our Rave Against the Machine Event on September 11 at Monkey Loft Seattle! Where can I buy tickets? We are only selling door tickets to this...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu