c895’s Halloween Party Meet the DJs!

Harmony Soleil
October 20, 2025
Promotional banner for C895 Halloween Party featuring three DJs at their turntables in themed settings. From left to right: a DJ in a dark studio, a DJ wearing a green outfit and sunglasses at a colorful setup, and a DJ with headphones at an industrial venue. Logos include "C895" and "Metropol". Decorated with festive Halloween icons. Text states "ALL AGES."

Get ready to strike up some spooky fun, the c895 Halloween Party is coming!

On Thursday, October 30, as we’re conjuring up an early Halloween night of skating spells and bowling thrills for c895’s Halloween Party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate! Presented by Elemental Cremation and Burial!

We have a stacked line up of DJs who will be haunting the decks all night long! We’ll have Grandmixer GMS, DDOUBLEJAY and LOWKEYDINTHEHOUSE, in the mix from 6-11pm! They will be giving you a fang-tastic playlist as you bowl, skate and boo-gie the night away.

Tickets are only $18 per activity and we have tickets for the little ghouls (13 and under!) priced at $13.13! Remember, costumes are highly encouraged!

Grab your tickets while you can HERE and we’ll see you at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate on 10/30!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

