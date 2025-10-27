c895’s Halloween Party – THIS WEEK!

Get ready to strike up some spooky fun, the c895 Halloween Party is coming THIS THURSDAY!

From 6-11pm on October 30, c895 is conjuring up a Halloween night of skating spells and bowling thrills for c895’s Halloween Party at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate! Presented by Elemental Cremation and Burial!

You can pick from two sessions of bowling and skating, plus we have a stacked line up of DJs who will be haunting the decks all night long! We’ll have Grandmixer GMS, DDOUBLEJAY and LOWKEYDINTHEHOUSE, in the mix all night long! There will also be food and drinks for purchase plus a photo booth from Orion Entertainment and more spooky surprises!

Tickets are only $18 per activity and we have tickets for the little ghouls (13 and under!) priced at $13.13! Remember, costumes are highly encouraged!

Grab your tickets while you can HERE and we’ll see you at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate on 10/30!