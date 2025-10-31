Happy Halloween & THANK YOU!

Happy Halloween from the entire Team at c895! ☠️
We had such an incredible time at Lynnwood Bowl and Skate last night, it was truly unlike any other event we have ever done! You could say that our first Halloween Party in 54 years was a ghoulishly good success! It would not have been as amazing without YOU our bootiful community! You all came out with incredible costumes and bowled, skated and of course dance the night away until 11pm. We also have to give a huge thanks to Elemental Cremation and Burial, they literally brought the grave to the rave with a real coffin filled with candy and some incredible extra decorations!
Thanks to D-Double J, Grandmixer GMS and LowkeydintheHouse for bringing the house down with incredible mixes all night long! We had so much fun partying the night away with all of you! Catch Grandmixer GMS on the Drive at 5, D-Double J on air Thursday mornings from 11am-1pm and LowkeydintheHouse on Wednesday afternoons from 3-5pm.
Have a safe and happy Halloween and we can’t wait to boogie with you again soon! Halloween
Add comment