Specialty ShowsThe Vortex

The Vortex – 10/25

Harmony Soleil
October 25, 2025
1 min read
Promotional banner for "The Vortex" underground dance music event featuring DJ Konifer and Derrick Deep, every Saturday from 9 PM-12 AM on C89.5 FM. The right side displays an image of a DJ performing in front of colorful stage lights.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Kinjo & Rhizome Records and Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week will go in in the mix with Konifer (Makes Me Human, Rhizome, Seattle). Catch it all across three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Hour 1 – Konifer
Hour 2 & 3 – Derrick Deep
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Promotional image for a tribute event to D'Angelo titled "It's a Vibe W/DjAdyLove". The image features two individuals, one on the left wearing a tank top and a hat, and another on the right in a fur coat and sunglasses. Event details include "Tribute to D'Angelo ft some of my favorite Neo Soul artist", scheduled for Friday at 8 PM.
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 10/17

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’!  She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend! Tonight’s show is close to my heart. D’angelo was one of my favorite artist and his passing has...

romotional image for C895.org fall fundraiser featuring two figures dancing, scattered dollar bills in the background, and text announcing "Fall Fundraiser Continues", "It's a Vibe w/DJLadyLove, 8PM Friday".
It's A VibeSpecialty Shows

It’s A Vibe – 10/10

Every Friday night join legendary mixologist DjLadyLove and ‘It’s A Vibe’!  She is brining you an hour in the mix kicking off your weekend! Have your wallets and pockets open ready to support C895.org, the students and all the great shows the...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu