Mixgiving 2025 is Coming!

Forget the food coma. This Thanksgiving, we’re bringing the ultimate feast of beats! Get ready for Mixgiving, your all-day dance party on c89.5!

We’ve set the table and the guest list is stacked!

c895 kicks off the celebrations bright and early at 6 AM as Trent Von brings the first course: a super-sized helping of new wave favorites on Save the Wave until noon!

Then, get ready for the musical potluck. We’ve invited the whole Team Drive at 5 crew, plus some exclusive guest DJs we can’t wait to introduce, to bring their absolute best tracks and unique flavors to the mix, going in the mix all day Thanksgiving until 8pm.

Don’t run off after dessert! At 8 PM, Planet Dance serves up three hours of classic floor-fillers from the 90s, 2000s and 2010s…in the mix! It’s the perfect way to digest and dance the night away.

Save room for the drop! We wrap up the night with a special edition of The Bassment!

Listen all day on your radio or on our free smart phone app. Start the holiday prep now but downloading the c895 app HERE.

So ditch the stretchy pants and get ready to dance off that dinner. Mixgiving starts Thanksgiving Thursday at 6 AM on c895!