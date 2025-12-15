On the Edge December 14 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: DJ Zuul reheats leftovers
|Global Goon
|Fabergé Egg
|Grow Your Own Goon Garden
|Virtual Urban
|2025
|06:12
|Rotersand
|Electric Elephant
|Truth Is Fanatic Again
|Cop International
|2025
|04:33
|Andy Scream
|Навь
|Навь
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|03:14
|Fix8:Sëd8
|Darkness Visible
|Octagram
|Dependent
|2025
|08:58
|Assemblage 23
|Lunatics
|Null
|Metropolis
|2025
|04:31
|Kota Kira
|Ghost Chat
|Ghost Chat
|Re:Mission
|2025
|02:27
|Carrellee
|Captain (STRAIGHT RAZOR Remix)
|Captain (STRAIGHT RAZOR Remix)
|Self
|2025
|03:46
|Curses, Tutto Vetro
|Trust The Beat
|Trust The Beat
|Slow Motion Records
|2025
|05:59
|Sidewalks and Skeletons
|Parasite
|Parasite
|Self
|2025
|02:18
|cut.rate.box
|Reel Life
|Reel Life
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|03:35
|X Marks the Pedwalk
|Light Your Mind
|Light Your Mind
|Self
|2025
|04:25
|Ex-Hyena
|Dark Lights
|XX Your Love
|Self
|2025
|05:56
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|Soultaker
|Welcome To Earth – Deluxe Bonus Track Edition (Remastered)
|Metropolis
|2000
|06:57
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Move
|portion control
|SEED EP3.1
|portion-control.net
|2025
|6:19
|Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix)
|ESA
|Join Our Hands
|Negitive Gain Productions
|2024
|6:27
|Fulmine Artificiale (Autumns Remix)
|NGHTLY
|Kill Your Enemy
|Khoinix
|2023
|4:13
|The Danger
|Chainreactor
|Dirt
|Pro Noise
|2015
|4:05
|Hive Mind
|METAKROSS
|ECHOES
|WIE EIN GOTT
|2024
|4:10
|Fight and Steal
|Comfort Cure
|Design International
|DKA Records
|2023
|4:44
|Contact High
|HARLEM electronics
|Cage
|VEYL
|2025
|4:25
|Perpetual Night
|Nuxx Vomica
|FTEV
|Synthicide
|2023
|3:20
|Actually Not
|HRV
|Actually Not A Lifeparty
|Zoharum
|2025
|6:15
|FLESH//NAILS
|Boy Deluxe
|From Black Sheep To Icon
|Industry Houseplant
|2025
|3:26
|Beyond the Blackwall
|Neuroklast
|Beyond The Blackwall
|Pro Noize
|2021
|4:05
|B.O.Y.
|NNHMN
|For the Comfort of your Exstazy
|K-Dreams Records
|2022
|5:26
|UNLEASHED
|Miss Hyde
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:43
Hour 3: DJ Drew
|Covenant
|Like Tears In Rain
|United States Of Mind
|Metropolis Records
|2000
|05:51
|VNV Nation
|Chrome
|Matter + Form
|Anachron Sounds
|2005
|04:41
|And One
|Military Fashion Show – Club Hit
|Military Fashion Show
|Out of Line Music
|2006
|05:09
|Siouxsie and the Banshees
|Cities In Dust – Extended Version
|Tinderbox
|UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
|1986
|06:49
|Skinny Puppy
|Smothered Hope
|Remission
|Nettwerk Music Group
|1984
|05:15
|Nitzer Ebb
|Lightning Man
|Showtime
|Geffen
|1990
|04:58
|White Zombie
|More Human Than Human
|Astro Creep: 2000 Songs Of Love, Destruction And Other Synthetic Delusions Of The Electric Head
|Geffen
|1995
|04:29
|Nine Inch Nails
|Head Like A Hole
|Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered)
|Concord Records, Inc.
|1989
|05:00
|Night Club
|Die in the Disco – Harlander Hack
|Die Die Lullaby
|Gato Blanco
|2020
|4:44
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records / A System Exclusive
|2025
|6:07
|Matte Blvck;The New Division
|Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix)
|Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix)
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|4:45
|Depeche Mode
|Master and Servant
|Some Great Reward (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1984
|3:47
