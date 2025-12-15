On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 14 2025

DJ Zuul
December 15, 2025
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Hour 1: DJ Zuul reheats leftovers

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Global Goon Fabergé Egg Grow Your Own Goon Garden Virtual Urban 2025 06:12
Rotersand Electric Elephant Truth Is Fanatic Again Cop International 2025 04:33
Andy Scream Навь Навь Untitled Burial 2025 03:14
Fix8:Sëd8 Darkness Visible Octagram Dependent 2025 08:58
Assemblage 23 Lunatics Null Metropolis 2025 04:31
Kota Kira Ghost Chat Ghost Chat Re:Mission 2025 02:27
Carrellee Captain (STRAIGHT RAZOR Remix) Captain (STRAIGHT RAZOR Remix) Self 2025 03:46
Curses, Tutto Vetro Trust The Beat Trust The Beat Slow Motion Records 2025 05:59
Sidewalks and Skeletons Parasite Parasite Self 2025 02:18
cut.rate.box Reel Life Reel Life Alfa Matrix 2025 03:35
X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind Light Your Mind Self 2025 04:25
Ex-Hyena Dark Lights XX Your Love Self 2025 05:56
Apoptygma Berzerk Soultaker Welcome To Earth – Deluxe Bonus Track Edition (Remastered) Metropolis 2000 06:57

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Move portion control SEED EP3.1 portion-control.net 2025 6:19
Join Our Hands (Slow Hard Pray Mix) ESA Join Our Hands Negitive Gain Productions 2024 6:27
Fulmine Artificiale (Autumns Remix) NGHTLY Kill Your Enemy Khoinix 2023 4:13
The Danger Chainreactor Dirt Pro Noise 2015 4:05
Hive Mind METAKROSS ECHOES WIE EIN GOTT 2024 4:10
Fight and Steal Comfort Cure Design International DKA Records 2023 4:44
Contact High HARLEM electronics Cage VEYL 2025 4:25
Perpetual Night Nuxx Vomica FTEV Synthicide 2023 3:20
Actually Not HRV Actually Not A Lifeparty Zoharum 2025 6:15
FLESH//NAILS Boy Deluxe From Black Sheep To Icon Industry Houseplant 2025 3:26
Beyond the Blackwall Neuroklast Beyond The Blackwall Pro Noize 2021 4:05
B.O.Y. NNHMN For the Comfort of your Exstazy K-Dreams Records 2022 5:26
UNLEASHED Miss Hyde Self-Released 2025 3:43

Hour 3: DJ Drew

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Covenant Like Tears In Rain United States Of Mind Metropolis Records 2000 05:51
VNV Nation Chrome Matter + Form Anachron Sounds 2005 04:41
And One Military Fashion Show – Club Hit Military Fashion Show Out of Line Music 2006 05:09
Siouxsie and the Banshees Cities In Dust – Extended Version Tinderbox UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) 1986 06:49
Skinny Puppy Smothered Hope Remission Nettwerk Music Group 1984 05:15
Nitzer Ebb Lightning Man Showtime Geffen 1990 04:58
White Zombie More Human Than Human Astro Creep: 2000 Songs Of Love, Destruction And Other Synthetic Delusions Of The Electric Head Geffen 1995 04:29
Nine Inch Nails Head Like A Hole Pretty Hate Machine (Remastered) Concord Records, Inc. 1989 05:00
Night Club Die in the Disco – Harlander Hack Die Die Lullaby Gato Blanco 2020 4:44
Die Sexual Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack Electric: Remixes Pylon Records / A System Exclusive 2025 6:07
Matte Blvck;The New Division Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix) Midnight & Angel (Into the Night Mix) Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 4:45
Depeche Mode Master and Servant Some Great Reward (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1984 3:47

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

