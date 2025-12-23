On the Edge December 21 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hr 1: Zuul Best of Soft(ish)
|X Marks the Pedwalk
|Light Your Mind
|Light Your Mind
|Self
|2025
|04:25
|Minuit Machine
|Party People
|Queendom
|Synth Religion
|2025
|03:37
|MÄngelexemplar
|Hochhausdach
|Hochhausdach
|CarismaStudios
|2025
|05:15
|MATTE BLVCK
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Self
|2025
|03:38
|Chiasm feat. Chris Hall
|Are You Okay? (Stabbing Westward CH remix)
|Los Angeles – From the Ashes
|COP International
|2025
|04:55
|Lost Signal
|Not The End of Me (Assemblage 23 Remix)
|Not The End of Me
|Metropolis
|2025
|05:23
|Jason Alacrity
|PAPER MONEY
|LEGION
|Self
|2025
|03:46
|Rhys Fulber
|Only Love Will Save Us
|Memory Impulse Autonomy
|ArtofFact
|2025
|04:28
|Rotersand
|Private Firmament (I Fell For You)
|Private Firmament (I Fell For You)
|Metropolis
|2025
|03:56
|Rotoskop
|OLD WHITE MEN
|Passive Aggressive
|Self
|2025
|04:22
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Golden House (Golden Club Edit) feat Massenhysterie and Konstantina Buhalis
|Golden House (Golden Club Edit) feat Massenhysterie and Konstantina Buhalis
|Negative Gain
|2025
|04:52
|ULTRA SUNN
|Wrong Floor
|Wrong Floor
|Artoffact
|2025
|03:45
|Magic Wands
|Across The Water
|Across the Water
|Metropolis
|2025
|03:15
|Paradox Obscur
|Rodeo
|IKONA
|Metropolis
|2025
|03:51
|CYRNAI
|Echo Language
|Echo Language
|Self
|2025
|05:09
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost (best of)
|Leaether Strip
|Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) (DJ PL Radio Edit)
|Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover)
|Læbel
|2025
|5:01
|Ministry
|Just Like You
|The Squirrely Years Revisited
|Cleopatra
|2025
|4:10
|METAL DISCO
|Too Much Drama
|Power Hunter
|Werkstatt Recordings
|2025
|2:33
|Nuda
|Losing Touch
|Stranger
|Self-released
|2024
|4:22
|Spammerheads
|Shocking days
|The Mire Chronicles
|Banshees Records
|2025
|5:05
|ALVABEAT
|Erased (ft. Marie Eidolon)
|Self-released
|2025
|2:13
|Coldlink
|Cold
|Severed
|DSBP
|2026
|3:42
|Test Dept
|Full Spectrum Dominance (JD Twitch Remix) – Radio Edit
|Full Spectrum Dominance
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|4:25
|ESA
|Something for the Horsemen (Censored Version)
|Sounds for your Happiness
|Negative Gain Productions
|2025
|4:51
|Pneumagnosis
|These Days Will End (Slighter Remix)
|These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) (Single
|Lukotyk Records
|2025
|5:28
|SIERRA VEINS
|My Poison
|In The Name Of Blood
|No Shark Productions
|2025
|3:29
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack)
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records
|2025
|6:10
|Nightcrawler
|ACID RAIN (Club Edit)
|MALEVOLENT FORCES
|Self-released
|2025
|5:43
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|DESPISE INSIDE
|OBJECT PERMANENCE
|X-IMG
|2025
|3:21
|CORPPO
|Animal
|Interno Fervor
|8745963 Records DK
|2025
|3:20
Hour 3: DJ Drew
|Underworld
|Cowgirl [DJD Hack]
|Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster)
|Smith Hyde Productions
|1994
|08:29
|Brainbug
|Benedictus [Exitiale DJD Hack]
|Benedictus
|Attiva sas
|1997
|07:17
|E Nomine;Schlafes Bruder
|Lord’s Prayer [Long]
|Prayers Collection – Passion Christi
|AWOMMrecords / AWOMM GmbH
|2024
|06:10
|The Prodigy
|Breathe
|The Fat of the Land
|XL Recordings
|1997
|05:36
|Filter;The Crystal Method
|(Can’t You) Trip Like I Do
|Title Of Record (Expanded Edition)
|Craft Recordings
|1999
|04:27
|Rob Zombie
|Living Dead Girl
|Hellbilly Deluxe
|Geffen
|1998
|03:21
|KMFDM
|Anarchy
|Symbols
|Metropolis Records
|1997
|05:34
|Hate Dept.
|Release It
|Technical Difficulties
|Awful Noise Records
|1999
|03:29
|Fischerspooner
|Emerge
|#1
|Capitol Records
|2003
|04:48
|Marilyn Manson
|The Dope Show
|Mechanical Animals
|Interscope
|1998
|03:47
|Gravity Kills
|Personal Jesus
|Superstarved
|Sanctuary Records
|2002
|03:15
|Depeche Mode
|It’s No Good
|Ultra (Deluxe)
|Venusnote Ltd.
|1997
|05:59
|The Chameleons
|Swamp Thing
|Gothic & Darkwave
|UME – Global Clearing House
|2024
|05:57
