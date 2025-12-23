On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 21 2025

DJ Zuul
December 23, 2025
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Hr 1: Zuul Best of Soft(ish)

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind Light Your Mind Self 2025 04:25
Minuit Machine Party People Queendom Synth Religion 2025 03:37
MÄngelexemplar Hochhausdach Hochhausdach CarismaStudios 2025 05:15
MATTE BLVCK Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Self 2025 03:38
Chiasm feat. Chris Hall Are You Okay? (Stabbing Westward CH remix) Los Angeles – From the Ashes COP International 2025 04:55
Lost Signal Not The End of Me (Assemblage 23 Remix) Not The End of Me Metropolis 2025 05:23
Jason Alacrity PAPER MONEY LEGION Self 2025 03:46
Rhys Fulber Only Love Will Save Us Memory Impulse Autonomy ArtofFact 2025 04:28
Rotersand Private Firmament (I Fell For You) Private Firmament (I Fell For You) Metropolis 2025 03:56
Rotoskop OLD WHITE MEN Passive Aggressive Self 2025 04:22
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Golden House (Golden Club Edit) feat Massenhysterie and Konstantina Buhalis Golden House (Golden Club Edit) feat Massenhysterie and Konstantina Buhalis Negative Gain 2025 04:52
ULTRA SUNN Wrong Floor Wrong Floor Artoffact 2025 03:45
Magic Wands Across The Water Across the Water Metropolis 2025 03:15
Paradox Obscur Rodeo IKONA Metropolis 2025 03:51
CYRNAI Echo Language Echo Language Self 2025 05:09

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost (best of)

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Leaether Strip Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) (DJ PL Radio Edit) Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) Læbel 2025 5:01
Ministry Just Like You The Squirrely Years Revisited Cleopatra 2025 4:10
METAL DISCO Too Much Drama Power Hunter Werkstatt Recordings 2025 2:33
Nuda Losing Touch Stranger Self-released 2024 4:22
Spammerheads Shocking days The Mire Chronicles Banshees Records 2025 5:05
ALVABEAT Erased (ft. Marie Eidolon) Self-released 2025 2:13
Coldlink Cold Severed DSBP 2026 3:42
Test Dept Full Spectrum Dominance (JD Twitch Remix) – Radio Edit Full Spectrum Dominance Artoffact Records 2025 4:25
ESA Something for the Horsemen (Censored Version) Sounds for your Happiness Negative Gain Productions 2025 4:51
Pneumagnosis These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) (Single Lukotyk Records 2025 5:28
SIERRA VEINS My Poison In The Name Of Blood No Shark Productions 2025 3:29
Die Sexual Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack) Electric: Remixes Pylon Records 2025 6:10
Nightcrawler ACID RAIN (Club Edit) MALEVOLENT FORCES Self-released 2025 5:43
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE DESPISE INSIDE OBJECT PERMANENCE X-IMG 2025 3:21
CORPPO Animal Interno Fervor 8745963 Records DK 2025 3:20

Hour 3: DJ Drew

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Underworld Cowgirl [DJD Hack] Dubnobasswithmyheadman (20th Anniversary Remaster) Smith Hyde Productions 1994 08:29
Brainbug Benedictus [Exitiale DJD Hack] Benedictus Attiva sas 1997 07:17
E Nomine;Schlafes Bruder Lord’s Prayer [Long] Prayers Collection – Passion Christi AWOMMrecords / AWOMM GmbH 2024 06:10
The Prodigy Breathe The Fat of the Land XL Recordings 1997 05:36
Filter;The Crystal Method (Can’t You) Trip Like I Do Title Of Record (Expanded Edition) Craft Recordings 1999 04:27
Rob Zombie Living Dead Girl Hellbilly Deluxe Geffen 1998 03:21
KMFDM Anarchy Symbols Metropolis Records 1997 05:34
Hate Dept. Release It Technical Difficulties Awful Noise Records 1999 03:29
Fischerspooner Emerge #1 Capitol Records 2003 04:48
Marilyn Manson The Dope Show Mechanical Animals Interscope 1998 03:47
Gravity Kills Personal Jesus Superstarved Sanctuary Records 2002 03:15
Depeche Mode It’s No Good Ultra (Deluxe) Venusnote Ltd. 1997 05:59
The Chameleons Swamp Thing Gothic & Darkwave UME – Global Clearing House 2024 05:57

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

