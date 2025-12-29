On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge December 28 2025

DJ Zuul
December 29, 2025
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook, Discord 

and now SUBSTACK

Hour 1: Zuul’s Best-of Hard(ish)

Mari Kattman Anemia Anemia Metropolis 2025 03:18
My Love Kills Repentance Mors Nobis Progress Productions 2025 06:05
Allicorn Shiv Shiv Untitled Burial 2025 03:20
Encephalon Arrival Automaton All Along Artoffact 2025 03:51
The Birthday Massacre Sleep Tonight Sleep Tonight Metropolis 2025 04:33
The Death of Lilies Savior Savior Self 2025 04:01
Soman 22 22 Trisol 2025 03:48
Bill Leeb Fireshow Machine Vision Artoffact 2025 04:17
Alice Glass CATCH AND RELEASE CATCH AND RELEASE Eating Glass 2025 02:24
Zanias, Serpentskin Human Cataclysm Fleisch 2025 05:03
Pixel Grip Bet You Do. Percepticide: The Death of Reality Feeltrip 2025 05:53
HVIRESS My Cup Runneth Over BITCHHOUSE Give/Take 2025 03:45
ULTRA SUNN The Beast in You The Beast In You Artoffact 2025 03:48
Rohn-Lederman Urban Jungle Forbidden Planet Self 2025 02:40
Kite Heaven N Hell Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell Self 2025 05:20

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost’s Best(ish)

AMORTAL CLOSER THROUGH THE DARK WE FIND THE LIGHT Moretin 2025 3:16
SinL00p FOBO You Are Not Human Self-Released 2025 2:56
mobiius & Phil Gonzo Anarchist Cookbook 2025 2:41
Chrome Skin Retry Mirrors 2025 4:04
Desire Eros Machine Extended Mix Code Of Desire 2025 4:54
Mari Kattman Little Bullet Girl Year Of The Katt 2025 3:16
Altesse Choke Choke 2025 3:00
Fractiles Fragments 2025 3:27
DEAD LIGHTS Gravity Gravity DarkTunes Music Group 2025 4:42
Matte Blvck Soulless (unreleased single) Matte Blvck Records LLC 2025 4:03
CARBON DECAY HAVS OF LVST (Takes What She Needs) Haus of Lust Self-Released 2025 3:34
40 Octaves Below Stranger (Anthony (H) Remix) (DJ PL Radio Edit) Stranger 2025 4:00
MVTANT Kanashibari (CRYB) Ultra Gash Inferno 2025 5:02
Duophonic Noise Construction Collide Distorted Reality meshwork music 2025 3:08
Die Sexual Magic Never Dies Desire Pylon Records 2025 4:32
Patriarchy Boy On A Leash Boy On A Leash (single) No Coast 2025 4:20

Hour 3 – DJ Drew

TR/ST Rescue, Mister Joyland Arts & Crafts 2014 04:32
Covenant We Stand Alone Northern Light KA2 2002 05:30
Male Tears DEAL3R DEAL3R Artoffact Records 2022 04:56
Combichrist;Amduscia Get Your Body Beat – Rotten Blood Remix Get Your Body Beat Out of Line Music 2006 04:48
Kavinsky Nightcall Nightcall Universal Music Division Virgin Music 2010 04:18
The Presets Pretty Little Eyes Blow Up UMGRI Interscope 2003 04:32
London After Midnight Sacrifice (Radio Edit) [2019 Mix] Selected Scenes from the End of the World: 9119 (Deluxe Edition) Darkride Records 2019 05:00
Lana Del Rey;Gesaffelstein Blue Jeans – Gesaffelstein Remix Blue Jeans Remixes Polydor Records 2012 04:36
Fever Ray;Rex The Dog Triangle Walks – Rex The Dog Remix Triangle Walks Rabid Records 2009 03:15
Garbage;Nellee Hooper #1 Crush – Original Mix Garbage (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition/Remastered) Almo Sounds 1995 04:52
Gary Numan My Name Is Ruin Savage (Songs from a Broken World) BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd. 2017 06:18
The Cure;Mark Saunders The Walk [Infusion Mix] Mixed Up (2018 Remaster) Rhino/Elektra 1990 05:28
Visage Fade To Grey [Moist Mix] SleepyTown I/O Music 2015 4:21

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

