On the Edge December 28 2025

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on Facebook , Discord
and now SUBSTACK
Hour 1: Zuul’s Best-of Hard(ish)
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Anemia
|Metropolis
|2025
|03:18
|My Love Kills
|Repentance
|Mors Nobis
|Progress Productions
|2025
|06:05
|Allicorn
|Shiv
|Shiv
|Untitled Burial
|2025
|03:20
|Encephalon
|Arrival
|Automaton All Along
|Artoffact
|2025
|03:51
|The Birthday Massacre
|Sleep Tonight
|Sleep Tonight
|Metropolis
|2025
|04:33
|The Death of Lilies
|Savior
|Savior
|Self
|2025
|04:01
|Soman
|22
|22
|Trisol
|2025
|03:48
|Bill Leeb
|Fireshow
|Machine Vision
|Artoffact
|2025
|04:17
|Alice Glass
|CATCH AND RELEASE
|CATCH AND RELEASE
|Eating Glass
|2025
|02:24
|Zanias, Serpentskin
|Human
|Cataclysm
|Fleisch
|2025
|05:03
|Pixel Grip
|Bet You Do.
|Percepticide: The Death of Reality
|Feeltrip
|2025
|05:53
|HVIRESS
|My Cup Runneth Over
|BITCHHOUSE
|Give/Take
|2025
|03:45
|ULTRA SUNN
|The Beast in You
|The Beast In You
|Artoffact
|2025
|03:48
|Rohn-Lederman
|Urban Jungle
|Forbidden Planet
|Self
|2025
|02:40
|Kite
|Heaven N Hell
|Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell
|Self
|2025
|05:20
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost’s Best(ish)
|AMORTAL
|CLOSER
|THROUGH THE DARK WE FIND THE LIGHT
|Moretin
|2025
|3:16
|SinL00p
|FOBO
|You Are Not Human
|Self-Released
|2025
|2:56
|mobiius & Phil Gonzo
|Anarchist Cookbook
|2025
|2:41
|Chrome Skin
|Retry
|Mirrors
|2025
|4:04
|Desire
|Eros Machine Extended Mix
|Code Of Desire
|2025
|4:54
|Mari Kattman
|Little Bullet Girl
|Year Of The Katt
|2025
|3:16
|Altesse
|Choke
|Choke
|2025
|3:00
|Fractiles
|Fragments
|2025
|3:27
|DEAD LIGHTS
|Gravity
|Gravity
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2025
|4:42
|Matte Blvck
|Soulless
|(unreleased single)
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2025
|4:03
|CARBON DECAY
|HAVS OF LVST (Takes What She Needs)
|Haus of Lust
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:34
|40 Octaves Below
|Stranger (Anthony (H) Remix) (DJ PL Radio Edit)
|Stranger
|2025
|4:00
|MVTANT
|Kanashibari (CRYB)
|Ultra Gash Inferno
|2025
|5:02
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Collide
|Distorted Reality
|meshwork music
|2025
|3:08
|Die Sexual
|Magic Never Dies
|Desire
|Pylon Records
|2025
|4:32
|Patriarchy
|Boy On A Leash
|Boy On A Leash (single)
|No Coast
|2025
|4:20
Hour 3 – DJ Drew
|TR/ST
|Rescue, Mister
|Joyland
|Arts & Crafts
|2014
|04:32
|Covenant
|We Stand Alone
|Northern Light
|KA2
|2002
|05:30
|Male Tears
|DEAL3R
|DEAL3R
|Artoffact Records
|2022
|04:56
|Combichrist;Amduscia
|Get Your Body Beat – Rotten Blood Remix
|Get Your Body Beat
|Out of Line Music
|2006
|04:48
|Kavinsky
|Nightcall
|Nightcall
|Universal Music Division Virgin Music
|2010
|04:18
|The Presets
|Pretty Little Eyes
|Blow Up
|UMGRI Interscope
|2003
|04:32
|London After Midnight
|Sacrifice (Radio Edit) [2019 Mix]
|Selected Scenes from the End of the World: 9119 (Deluxe Edition)
|Darkride Records
|2019
|05:00
|Lana Del Rey;Gesaffelstein
|Blue Jeans – Gesaffelstein Remix
|Blue Jeans Remixes
|Polydor Records
|2012
|04:36
|Fever Ray;Rex The Dog
|Triangle Walks – Rex The Dog Remix
|Triangle Walks
|Rabid Records
|2009
|03:15
|Garbage;Nellee Hooper
|#1 Crush – Original Mix
|Garbage (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition/Remastered)
|Almo Sounds
|1995
|04:52
|Gary Numan
|My Name Is Ruin
|Savage (Songs from a Broken World)
|BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
|2017
|06:18
|The Cure;Mark Saunders
|The Walk [Infusion Mix]
|Mixed Up (2018 Remaster)
|Rhino/Elektra
|1990
|05:28
|Visage
|Fade To Grey [Moist Mix]
|SleepyTown
|I/O Music
|2015
|4:21
Click Here to sign up for playlists
Add comment