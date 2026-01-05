On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 4 2026

DJ Zuul
January 5, 2026
January 5, 2026
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Hour 1: Zuul’s 83 BPM Adventures in D♭m

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
HEALTH TRASH DECADE CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 02:36
Portion Control Still (Short-range) SEED EP3.1 Artoffact 2025 02:07
The Death of Lilies Savior Savior Self 2025 04:01
Zheani NAKED NAKED Self 2025 03:14
Implant feat. Anne Clark Was It Always This Way (feat. Anne Clark) Audio Blender Alfa Matrix 2006 04:41
Sine Until (Clan of Xymox remix) Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 04:18
Curve Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Cuckoo Anxious 1993 04:36
Saigon Blue Rain Dublin Bay Oko Icy Cold 2023 03:15
Azam Ali Green and Gold Synesthesia COP international 2025 03:41
Omen Code Deform Alpha State Dependent 2025 05:57
Frontal Boundary Faith (Pygmy Children Remix) Failure (Deluxe Edition) Re:Mission 2025 05:04
Ah Cama Sotz Lords of Evil I Believe Hands Productions 2018 04:26
Atmostatic Dreamers You Won’t Die in this Haze SkyQode 2025 04:24
Dawn of Ashes Outro – Existential Despair Infecting The Scars Metropolis 2025 05:28
Index Cinder Cinder Girl Black Light, Twilight COP International 1996 07:02

Hour 2: Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 16 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Reaper Farewell Babylon killed the music Infacted Recordings 2016 4:21
SIERRA VEINS and Ghost Dance Memory Cells (with Ghost Dance) In The Name Of Blood No Shark Productions 2025 3:59
Adam Rå Cold Steel The Poisoned Chalice X-Img 2025 4:50
Nuxx Vomica FTEV FTEV 2023 1:56
spankthenun Dominate [ANTIBODY REMIX] Dominate [Single] Sounds of Mass Desruction 2021 3:56
IDORU My Drug (Extended Version) My Drug Manta Recordings 2025 5:04
Blue Ant Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix) Nihil / Remixes Self-released 2020 5:02
nerrOttik Cult The Feral / Das Wilde Self-released 2025 3:44
Frontal Boundary Resurrect Me (xXRx Remix) Shutting Down Remixed Re:Mission Entertainment 2025 3:20
Nature of Wires ft Luka Greed Machine Digital Silence NoW Recordings 2024 3:08
healng far enough (ft. Ex-Heir) sudden disconnection Self-released 2023 2:29
NEUROKLAST SUCCUBUS (feat. CASSIOPEJA) SUCCUBUS (feat. CASSIOPEJA) Pro Noise 2025 5:00
Komor Kommando Vs. The True Union One By One Matrix+ Downloaded 011 Alpha Matrix 2023 3:44
Teknovore Woodchipper feat Grabyourface Caerdroia Infacted Recordings 2024 5:14
XP8 Cuttin’N’Drinkin (xlivid 155bpm remix v2022) re:mixed 2393 Records 2022 4:17
Boy Deluxe WHIPLASH HYSTERIA Industry Houseplant 2025 3:31

Hour 3: Drew does a ‘Best of 2025’ a week after everyone else

Table with 5 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Mari Kattman Anemia Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025
Minuit Machine Party People Queendom Synth Religion 2025
Matte Blvck;ALVABEAT Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Matte Blvck Records LLC 2025
L.U.S.T Seducxion Seducxion L.U.S.T 2025
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse);Massenhysterie;Konstantina Buhalis Golden House (feat Massenhysterie & Konstantina Buhalis) Sounds For Your Happiness Negative Gain Productions 2025
Nightcrawler ACID RAIN MALEVOLENT FORCES Nightcrawler Music 2025
Rhys Fulber All Of You Go To Heaven Memory Impulse Autonomy Artoffact Records 2025
TEMPTRIX Deeper than Skin Deeper than Skin 7655472 Records DK2 2025
BLACKBOOK Wait Until Midnight Wait Until Midnight darkTunes Music Group 2025
Patriarchy Pain Is Power Manual For Dying Notes From the Underground 2025
Die Sexual Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack Electric: Remixes Pylon Records / A System Exclusive 2025
Nine Inch Nails As Alive As You Need Me To Be As Alive As You Need Me To Be The Null Corporation/Interscope Records 2025
SIERRA VEINS;Ghost Dance Memory Cells – With Ghost Dance Memory Cells No Shark Prod 2025
Ministry Every Day Is Halloween – Squirrely Version The Squirrely Years Revisited Cleopatra Records 2025

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

