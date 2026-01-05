On the Edge Jan 4 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK
We’re at ontheedge.radio
Hour 1: Zuul’s 83 BPM Adventures in D♭m
|HEALTH
|TRASH DECADE
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|02:36
|Portion Control
|Still (Short-range)
|SEED EP3.1
|Artoffact
|2025
|02:07
|The Death of Lilies
|Savior
|Savior
|Self
|2025
|04:01
|Zheani
|NAKED
|NAKED
|Self
|2025
|03:14
|Implant feat. Anne Clark
|Was It Always This Way (feat. Anne Clark)
|Audio Blender
|Alfa Matrix
|2006
|04:41
|Sine
|Until (Clan of Xymox remix)
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|04:18
|Curve
|Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus
|Cuckoo
|Anxious
|1993
|04:36
|Saigon Blue Rain
|Dublin Bay
|Oko
|Icy Cold
|2023
|03:15
|Azam Ali
|Green and Gold
|Synesthesia
|COP international
|2025
|03:41
|Omen Code
|Deform
|Alpha State
|Dependent
|2025
|05:57
|Frontal Boundary
|Faith (Pygmy Children Remix)
|Failure (Deluxe Edition)
|Re:Mission
|2025
|05:04
|Ah Cama Sotz
|Lords of Evil
|I Believe
|Hands Productions
|2018
|04:26
|Atmostatic
|Dreamers
|You Won’t Die in this Haze
|SkyQode
|2025
|04:24
|Dawn of Ashes
|Outro – Existential Despair
|Infecting The Scars
|Metropolis
|2025
|05:28
|Index
|Cinder Cinder Girl
|Black Light, Twilight
|COP International
|1996
|07:02
Hour 2: Paradigm Lost
|Reaper
|Farewell
|Babylon killed the music
|Infacted Recordings
|2016
|4:21
|SIERRA VEINS and Ghost Dance
|Memory Cells (with Ghost Dance)
|In The Name Of Blood
|No Shark Productions
|2025
|3:59
|Adam Rå
|Cold Steel
|The Poisoned Chalice
|X-Img
|2025
|4:50
|Nuxx Vomica
|FTEV
|FTEV
|2023
|1:56
|spankthenun
|Dominate [ANTIBODY REMIX]
|Dominate [Single]
|Sounds of Mass Desruction
|2021
|3:56
|IDORU
|My Drug (Extended Version)
|My Drug
|Manta Recordings
|2025
|5:04
|Blue Ant
|Make Me Human (ESA – Reset Complete Remix)
|Nihil / Remixes
|Self-released
|2020
|5:02
|nerrOttik
|Cult
|The Feral / Das Wilde
|Self-released
|2025
|3:44
|Frontal Boundary
|Resurrect Me (xXRx Remix)
|Shutting Down Remixed
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2025
|3:20
|Nature of Wires ft Luka
|Greed Machine
|Digital Silence
|NoW Recordings
|2024
|3:08
|healng
|far enough (ft. Ex-Heir)
|sudden disconnection
|Self-released
|2023
|2:29
|NEUROKLAST
|SUCCUBUS (feat. CASSIOPEJA)
|SUCCUBUS (feat. CASSIOPEJA)
|Pro Noise
|2025
|5:00
|Komor Kommando Vs. The True Union
|One By One
|Matrix+ Downloaded 011
|Alpha Matrix
|2023
|3:44
|Teknovore
|Woodchipper feat Grabyourface
|Caerdroia
|Infacted Recordings
|2024
|5:14
|XP8
|Cuttin’N’Drinkin (xlivid 155bpm remix v2022)
|re:mixed
|2393 Records
|2022
|4:17
|Boy Deluxe
|WHIPLASH
|HYSTERIA
|Industry Houseplant
|2025
|3:31
Hour 3: Drew does a ‘Best of 2025’ a week after everyone else
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|Minuit Machine
|Party People
|Queendom
|Synth Religion
|2025
|Matte Blvck;ALVABEAT
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2025
|L.U.S.T
|Seducxion
|Seducxion
|L.U.S.T
|2025
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse);Massenhysterie;Konstantina Buhalis
|Golden House (feat Massenhysterie & Konstantina Buhalis)
|Sounds For Your Happiness
|Negative Gain Productions
|2025
|Nightcrawler
|ACID RAIN
|MALEVOLENT FORCES
|Nightcrawler Music
|2025
|Rhys Fulber
|All Of You Go To Heaven
|Memory Impulse Autonomy
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|TEMPTRIX
|Deeper than Skin
|Deeper than Skin
|7655472 Records DK2
|2025
|BLACKBOOK
|Wait Until Midnight
|Wait Until Midnight
|darkTunes Music Group
|2025
|Patriarchy
|Pain Is Power
|Manual For Dying
|Notes From the Underground
|2025
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me – Harlander Hack
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records / A System Exclusive
|2025
|Nine Inch Nails
|As Alive As You Need Me To Be
|As Alive As You Need Me To Be
|The Null Corporation/Interscope Records
|2025
|SIERRA VEINS;Ghost Dance
|Memory Cells – With Ghost Dance
|Memory Cells
|No Shark Prod
|2025
|Ministry
|Every Day Is Halloween – Squirrely Version
|The Squirrely Years Revisited
|Cleopatra Records
|2025
Click Here to sign up for playlists
Add comment