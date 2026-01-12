On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 11 2026

DJ Zuul
January 12, 2026
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
AD:keY Der Böse Gott (MC1R Treibstoff remix) Der Böse Gott Alfa Matrix 2025 04:04
KMFDM OUBLIETTE ENEMY Metropolis 2026 04:22
Neuroklast, Cassiopeja SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit) SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit) DarkTunes 2025 03:39
HEALTH ANTIDOTE CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 03:04
cut.rate.box Outrageless (Nuda Mix) Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes Alfa Matrix 2025 04:43
Dawn of Ashes Infecting The Scars Infecting The Scars Metropolis 2025 04:58
Deflexity Phobos and Deimos Phobos and Deimos Self 2025 04:05
Yota Last Goodbye The Touch NewRetroWave 2025 03:46
Eggcups of Vermouth PTSD (Live) Coastal Electronauts Vol Two Coastal Electronauts 2025 06:13
Cubic, 808 Dot Pop Computer Controlled ( on ) Back To 808 Alfa Matrix 2025 06:25
Cryogenic Echelon Zaibatsu A Monument To Me Alfa Matrix 2025 04:20
Trade Secrets Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix) Violent Hearts (The Remixes) Distortion 2022 04:11
Minuit Machine Party People Queendom Synth Religion 2025 03:37
First Aid 4 Souls, Kriistal Ann, Paradox Obscur Rotten Core Progenitrix 2025 04:02
ESA Like Meat (Manufactura Remix) THAT BEAST (Meat Cut Remixes) Negative Gain Productions 2019 07:29

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
daddybear Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface) EBDSM Self-Released 2020 4:55
NNHMN Tiger Circle of Doom Self-Released 2023 3:19
L.U.S.T Seducxion Self-Released 2025 3:42
ALEX & Megan McDuffee Freak Like Me Freak Like Me Self-Released 2024 4:13
MATTE BLVCK BLISS Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 3:55
Die Sexual Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack) Electric: Remixes Pylon Records 2025 6:10
IDORU Love Slave (Sherø Remix) (Extended) Love Slave w/ Sherø Remix Manta Recordings 2024 4:57
Julia Bondar Pain & Pleaure (Acid rework) Endorphin.es Production 2026 3:22
Metakross Body Control Body Control Oberwave Records 2024 5:28
Boy Harsher Pain Lesser Man (extended version) Nude Club 2017 7:17
Randolph & Mortimer Flesh Style feat. Andi (Austher Remix) The Future of Truth Surface Reality Records 2024 5:35
Soror Dolor Kiss the Whip (Sleep Chamber Cover) Women of the Snake Chamber Self-Released 2024 3:47
Leaether Strip Sex Dwarf (Soft Cell Cover) Sex Dwarf Black Rain 2012 4:33

Hour 3: DJ Drew Interviews Claus Larsen (reprise)

Table with 6 columns and 9 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Leæther Strip Living On Video Living On Video Cleopatra 2008 05:17
Leæther Strip Northern Boy Yes I’m Limited V Alfa Matrix 2009 04:57
Leæther Strip Strap Me Down Solitary Confinement Cleopatra Records 1993 05:38
Klutae Desert Storm – remastered version Roadkill Alfa Matrix 2006 03:23
Klutae;Leæther Strip;Die Klute We Are Sinners – We Will All Burn In Hell Hit’N’Run Alfa Matrix 2006 04:33
Leæther Strip Blasphemous Rumours – Depeche Mode cover Ængelmaker Alfa Matrix 2009 05:45
Depeche Mode Enjoy the Silence [AE Bootleg Mix] AE Bootlegs Venusnote Ltd. 2021 04:15
Gary Numan Are Friends Electric? (Leæther Strip Remix) Kill the DJ – a Non-Stop Mash-Up Mix Hypnotic 2003 02:08
Leæther Strip Destroy Everything You Touch Æppreciation VIII Cleopatra Records 2025 04:42

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

