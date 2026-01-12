On the Edge Jan 11 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: Zuul
|AD:keY
|Der Böse Gott (MC1R Treibstoff remix)
|Der Böse Gott
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:04
|KMFDM
|OUBLIETTE
|ENEMY
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:22
|Neuroklast, Cassiopeja
|SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit)
|SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit)
|DarkTunes
|2025
|03:39
|HEALTH
|ANTIDOTE
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|03:04
|cut.rate.box
|Outrageless (Nuda Mix)
|Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:43
|Dawn of Ashes
|Infecting The Scars
|Infecting The Scars
|Metropolis
|2025
|04:58
|Deflexity
|Phobos and Deimos
|Phobos and Deimos
|Self
|2025
|04:05
|Yota
|Last Goodbye
|The Touch
|NewRetroWave
|2025
|03:46
|Eggcups of Vermouth
|PTSD (Live)
|Coastal Electronauts Vol Two
|Coastal Electronauts
|2025
|06:13
|Cubic, 808 Dot Pop
|Computer Controlled ( on )
|Back To 808
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|06:25
|Cryogenic Echelon
|Zaibatsu
|A Monument To Me
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:20
|Trade Secrets
|Violent Hearts (Teeel Remix)
|Violent Hearts (The Remixes)
|Distortion
|2022
|04:11
|Minuit Machine
|Party People
|Queendom
|Synth Religion
|2025
|03:37
|First Aid 4 Souls, Kriistal Ann, Paradox Obscur
|Rotten Core
|Progenitrix
|2025
|04:02
|ESA
|Like Meat (Manufactura Remix)
|THAT BEAST (Meat Cut Remixes)
|Negative Gain Productions
|2019
|07:29
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|daddybear
|Teenage Lust (feat. grabyourface)
|EBDSM
|Self-Released
|2020
|4:55
|NNHMN
|Tiger
|Circle of Doom
|Self-Released
|2023
|3:19
|L.U.S.T
|Seducxion
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:42
|ALEX & Megan McDuffee
|Freak Like Me
|Freak Like Me
|Self-Released
|2024
|4:13
|MATTE BLVCK
|BLISS
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|3:55
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me (Harlander Hack)
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records
|2025
|6:10
|IDORU
|Love Slave (Sherø Remix) (Extended)
|Love Slave w/ Sherø Remix
|Manta Recordings
|2024
|4:57
|Julia Bondar
|Pain & Pleaure (Acid rework)
|Endorphin.es Production
|2026
|3:22
|Metakross
|Body Control
|Body Control
|Oberwave Records
|2024
|5:28
|Boy Harsher
|Pain
|Lesser Man (extended version)
|Nude Club
|2017
|7:17
|Randolph & Mortimer
|Flesh Style feat. Andi (Austher Remix)
|The Future of Truth
|Surface Reality Records
|2024
|5:35
|Soror Dolor
|Kiss the Whip (Sleep Chamber Cover)
|Women of the Snake Chamber
|Self-Released
|2024
|3:47
|Leaether Strip
|Sex Dwarf (Soft Cell Cover)
|Sex Dwarf
|Black Rain
|2012
|4:33
Hour 3: DJ Drew Interviews Claus Larsen (reprise)
|Leæther Strip
|Living On Video
|Living On Video
|Cleopatra
|2008
|05:17
|Leæther Strip
|Northern Boy
|Yes I’m Limited V
|Alfa Matrix
|2009
|04:57
|Leæther Strip
|Strap Me Down
|Solitary Confinement
|Cleopatra Records
|1993
|05:38
|Klutae
|Desert Storm – remastered version
|Roadkill
|Alfa Matrix
|2006
|03:23
|Klutae;Leæther Strip;Die Klute
|We Are Sinners – We Will All Burn In Hell
|Hit’N’Run
|Alfa Matrix
|2006
|04:33
|Leæther Strip
|Blasphemous Rumours – Depeche Mode cover
|Ængelmaker
|Alfa Matrix
|2009
|05:45
|Depeche Mode
|Enjoy the Silence [AE Bootleg Mix]
|AE Bootlegs
|Venusnote Ltd.
|2021
|04:15
|Gary Numan
|Are Friends Electric? (Leæther Strip Remix)
|Kill the DJ – a Non-Stop Mash-Up Mix
|Hypnotic
|2003
|02:08
|Leæther Strip
|Destroy Everything You Touch
|Æppreciation VIII
|Cleopatra Records
|2025
|04:42
