On the Edge Jan 18 2026

Hour 1: Zuul
|Blvckholes
|Pain
|Flashbacks
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|02:49
|ESA
|Something for the Horsemen (MATT HART Remix)
|Something for the Horsemen REMIXES
|Negative Gain
|2026
|04:11
|cut.rate.box
|Isticism (Cyber)
|Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:28
|First Aid 4 Souls, Ruth Garcia Núnez de Arenas, From Hell
|Lost In Love
|Progenitrix
|Self
|2025
|03:52
|Cryogenic Echelon, Psykkle
|Soulstorm
|A Monument To Me
|Self
|2025
|04:42
|Lucia Cifarelli, Alleykat
|Girls Like Me (Alleykat Remix)
|Girls Like Me (Alleykat Remix)
|Metropolis
|2025
|03:14
|Beyond Border, Eisfabrik
|Machines (Hello Goodbye) (Eisfabrik Remix)
|Machines (Hello Goodbye)
|Self
|2025
|04:38
|Pixel Grip
|Bet You Do.
|Percepticide: The Death of Reality
|Feeltrip
|2025
|05:53
|Ulver
|They’re Coming! The Birds!
|They’re Coming! The Birds!
|Self
|2025
|02:53
|HEALTH
|ORDINARY LOSS
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|03:53
|Kota Kira
|LovelesS
|LovelesS
|Re:Mission
|2026
|03:18
|Zanias, Serpentskin
|Human
|Cataclysm
|Fleisch
|2025
|05:03
|Underworld
|Pearl’s Girl
|Everything Everything: Live [IMPORT]
|V2
|2000
|08:17
|Icon Of Coil
|The Soul is in the B-Side
|III
|Out of Line
|1997
|07:12
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|MORTAL REALM
|ROT (And Decompose)
|2025
|4:41
|Circuit Preacher
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|BURN (feat. MOBIIUS)
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2024
|3:29
|Chrome Skin
|Radical
|Mirrors
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:47
|SARIN
|Fire to Blood
|Single
|X-img
|2024
|4:41
|spankthenun
|Bad Blood
|Electronic Death Machine/Bad Blood
|Self-released
|2025
|3:59
|Cultivated Bimbo
|Propaganda
|Propaganda
|Self-released
|2022
|4:18
|MOЯIS BLAK
|Complicate (ft. grabyourface)
|Irregular Revisions
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|4:12
|Neuroklast
|Machina
|Streetkid
|Pro Noise
|2022
|3:18
|Matteo Tura
|AMBITION
|DOBERMANN EP
|Self-released
|2023
|3:57
|royb0t
|Grit Index
|Void Glide
|Thinkbreak Records
|2023
|6:06
|Marie Eidolon, ALVABEAT
|Sacrifice
|ATH
|2025
|3:45
|ESA
|Eat Their Young (feat Caitlin Corlyx)
|Eat their Young / The Scorn EP
|Negative Gain Productions
|2020
|5:59
|:Waijdan:
|ERASE (MORIS BLAK Remix)
|RE:Mission Entertainment
|2023
|4:17
|God Module
|Dont Argue
|Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire)
|Metroplois Records
|2018
|4:38
Hour 3: DJ Rockett Qween
|Melotron
|Sleep well
|Für alle
|Out of Line Music
|2018
|03:44
|Beborn Beton
|Sleeping Beauty
|Nightfall
|Dependent
|1996
|04:28
|Echoberyl
|The Nightmare Queen
|The Nightmare Queen
|Mother Solitude Records
|2025
|03:32
|Cyanotic
|Stay Asleep
|The Trigger Effect
|Glitch Mode Recordings
|2019
|04:48
|Ships in the Night
|Some of Those Dreams
|Protection Spells
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|04:16
|Chiasm
|The Caffeine Cycle
|Reform
|COP International
|2008
|05:02
|Angerfist
|The Nightmare Man
|The Nightmare Man
|Masters of Hardcore
|2025
|03:06
|Night Club
|Go to Sleep
|Die Die Lullaby
|Gato Blanco
|2020
|00:49
|Xoller;Suede James
|Dreamgirl
|Dreamgirl
|Xoller Sounds
|2020
|03:39
|The Magnetic Fields
|The Dreaming Moon
|Get Lost
|Merge Records
|1995
|03:25
|Zero-Project
|Pandora’s Dream
|Pandora’s Dream
|zero-project
|2019
|04:09
|Ari Mason
|Sleep Still
|Creatures
|704169 Records DK2
|2016
|04:13
|Angelfish
|Sleep With Me
|Angelfish
|Radioactive Records 40%
|1994
|03:21
|Sidnē
|Daydream
|MILD PERIL
|Sidnē
|2025
|03:29
|David Bowie
|Moonage Daydream – 2012 Remaster
|The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (2012 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|1972
|04:40
|Cannons
|Bad Dream
|Fever Dream
|Columbia
|2022
|03:23
