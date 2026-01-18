On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 18 2026

DJ Zuul
January 18, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Blvckholes Pain Flashbacks Untitled Burial 2026 02:49
ESA Something for the Horsemen (MATT HART Remix) Something for the Horsemen REMIXES Negative Gain 2026 04:11
cut.rate.box Isticism (Cyber) Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes Alfa Matrix 2025 04:28
First Aid 4 Souls, Ruth Garcia Núnez de Arenas, From Hell Lost In Love Progenitrix Self 2025 03:52
Cryogenic Echelon, Psykkle Soulstorm A Monument To Me Self 2025 04:42
Lucia Cifarelli, Alleykat Girls Like Me (Alleykat Remix) Girls Like Me (Alleykat Remix) Metropolis 2025 03:14
Beyond Border, Eisfabrik Machines (Hello Goodbye) (Eisfabrik Remix) Machines (Hello Goodbye) Self 2025 04:38
Pixel Grip Bet You Do. Percepticide: The Death of Reality Feeltrip 2025 05:53
Ulver They’re Coming! The Birds! They’re Coming! The Birds! Self 2025 02:53
HEALTH ORDINARY LOSS CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 03:53
Kota Kira LovelesS LovelesS Re:Mission 2026 03:18
Zanias, Serpentskin Human Cataclysm Fleisch 2025 05:03
Underworld Pearl’s Girl Everything Everything: Live [IMPORT] V2 2000 08:17
Icon Of Coil The Soul is in the B-Side III Out of Line 1997 07:12

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
MORTAL REALM ROT (And Decompose) 2025 4:41
Circuit Preacher BURN (feat. MOBIIUS) BURN (feat. MOBIIUS) DarkTunes Music Group 2024 3:29
Chrome Skin Radical Mirrors Self-Released 2025 3:47
SARIN Fire to Blood Single X-img 2024 4:41
spankthenun Bad Blood Electronic Death Machine/Bad Blood Self-released 2025 3:59
Cultivated Bimbo Propaganda Propaganda Self-released 2022 4:18
MOЯIS BLAK Complicate (ft. grabyourface) Irregular Revisions Negative Gain Productions 2022 4:12
Neuroklast Machina Streetkid Pro Noise 2022 3:18
Matteo Tura AMBITION DOBERMANN EP Self-released 2023 3:57
royb0t Grit Index Void Glide Thinkbreak Records 2023 6:06
Marie Eidolon, ALVABEAT Sacrifice ATH 2025 3:45
ESA Eat Their Young (feat Caitlin Corlyx) Eat their Young / The Scorn EP Negative Gain Productions 2020 5:59
:Waijdan: ERASE (MORIS BLAK Remix) RE:Mission Entertainment 2023 4:17
God Module Dont Argue Why Kill Time (When You Can Cover Cabaret Voltaire) Metroplois Records 2018 4:38

Hour 3: DJ Rockett Qween

Table with 6 columns and 16 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Melotron Sleep well Für alle Out of Line Music 2018 03:44
Beborn Beton Sleeping Beauty Nightfall Dependent 1996 04:28
Echoberyl The Nightmare Queen The Nightmare Queen Mother Solitude Records 2025 03:32
Cyanotic Stay Asleep The Trigger Effect Glitch Mode Recordings 2019 04:48
Ships in the Night Some of Those Dreams Protection Spells Metropolis Records 2025 04:16
Chiasm The Caffeine Cycle Reform COP International 2008 05:02
Angerfist The Nightmare Man The Nightmare Man Masters of Hardcore 2025 03:06
Night Club Go to Sleep Die Die Lullaby Gato Blanco 2020 00:49
Xoller;Suede James Dreamgirl Dreamgirl Xoller Sounds 2020 03:39
The Magnetic Fields The Dreaming Moon Get Lost Merge Records 1995 03:25
Zero-Project Pandora’s Dream Pandora’s Dream zero-project 2019 04:09
Ari Mason Sleep Still Creatures 704169 Records DK2 2016 04:13
Angelfish Sleep With Me Angelfish Radioactive Records 40% 1994 03:21
Sidnē Daydream MILD PERIL Sidnē 2025 03:29
David Bowie Moonage Daydream – 2012 Remaster The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (2012 Remaster) Parlophone UK 1972 04:40
Cannons Bad Dream Fever Dream Columbia 2022 03:23

 

Click Here to sign up for playlists

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 25 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: DJ Zuul...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 11 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: Zuul Table...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 4 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1:...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu