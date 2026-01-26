On the Edge Jan 25 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Azam Ali
|Song to the Siren
|Synesthesia
|COP International
|2025
|03:36
|Portion Control
|West (Short-range)
|SEED EP3.1
|Artoffact
|2025
|02:01
|ESA
|Something for the Horsemen (NIGEN Remix)
|Something for the Horsemen REMIXES
|Negative Gain
|2026
|03:35
|Front Line Assembly
|Mechvirus (ULTRA SUNN Remix)
|Mechviruses
|ArtofFact
|2023
|04:54
|Felsmann + Tiley
|Reset
|Protomensch
|Mute
|2025
|02:56
|Cryogenic Echelon
|Pandora
|A Monument To Me
|Artoffact
|2025
|04:19
|Apoptygma Berzerk
|Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)
|Welcome To Earth
|Metropolis
|2000
|06:34
|Die Sexual
|Lights Down Low
|Inservio
|Self
|2025
|03:54
|Pygmy Children
|Signal Unknown (Interface Remix)
|Signal Unknown
|Re:Mission
|2025
|05:44
|M83
|Skin Of The Night
|Saturdays = Youth
|EMI
|2008
|06:12
|Clock DVA
|Cycom
|Digital Soundtracks
|Contempo
|1992
|04:13
|Kite
|Heaven N Hell
|Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell
|Self
|2025
|05:20
|Veiila
|Never Come Back
|Dive
|Projekt
|2023
|05:16
|Zanias
|Follow the Body
|To the Core
|Noiztank
|2016
|04:53
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Project44
|Chicago (Emerald City Mix)
|Face The Beat: Session 6
|Self-Released
|2020
|3:40
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|HARD / COPY
|OBJECT PERMANENCE
|X-IMG
|2025
|3:39
|MATTE BLVCK
|Holy Wars
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|3:52
|Damascus Knives
|Am I Evil
|The First Cuts
|Rustblade
|2025
|4:19
|40 Octaves Below
|Stranger (Anthony (H) Remix) (DJ PL Radio Edit)
|Stranger
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:00
|MVTANT
|The Anvil
|Ultra Gash Inferno
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:49
|Die Sexual
|Miss Behavior
|Desire
|Pylon Records
|2025
|4:28
|SNVFF
|Count the Dead
|SNVFF
|Blind Mice Productions
|2014
|4:30
|Survival Paradox
|Alloy of Pain (SARIN Remix)
|Dysfunctionalism
|X-IMG
|2023
|5:28
|O/X
|Scorch [Kontravoid Remix]
|O/X Falling Into
|Dream
|2021
|5:44
|Capsules of Energy
|Holding Us Back
|Mask Era
|Self-Released
|2025
|4:35
|RADIKAL KUSS
|Human Fight
|Der Anfang Der Schlacht
|Unknown Pleasures Records
|2018
|6:44
|Emergency Sequence
|Pale Aggressor
|Sins Of The Future
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2023
|3:27
|Flesh Field
|The Truth Within
|Belief Control
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|5:17
Hour 3: DJ Drew
|Depeche Mode
|Enjoy The Silence [AP Remix]
|Remixes 81>04
|Venusnote Ltd.
|2004
|03:33
|Rammstein
|Mein Herz brennt [Boys Noize Mix]
|Mutter
|Vertigo Berlin
|2001
|04:40
|Paul McCartney
|Temporary Secretary
|McCartney II (Special Edition)
|Paul McCartney Catalog
|1980
|03:14
|Kraftwerk
|The Robots [2013 Video Mix]
|The Man-Machine (2009 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|1978
|06:13
|Laibach
|Bruderschaft
|An Introduction To
|Mute
|2012
|04:12
|S. Product
|Let’s Play (Eat Me Raw)
|Suicide Beat
|Terrible Records
|2020
|03:09
|Hatari;Esa
|Spillingardans [ESA Remix]
|Neyslutrans Remixed
|Svikamylla ehf.
|2021
|03:51
|Wynardtage
|Crash of a Star [Ginger Snap5 Mix]
|Close II Death
|e-noxe
|2013
|06:22
|Patriarchy
|Lock Jaw – Kris Baha Mutation Remix
|Lock Jaw (Kris Baha Remixes)
|DERO Arcade
|2022
|04:20
|Reaper
|She Is A Devil And A Whore
|The Devil Is Female
|darkTunes Music Group
|2007
|05:05
|Ladytron
|Destroy Everything You Touch [Space Motion Remix Radio Edit]
|Destroy Everything You Touch
|Ladytron Music UK
|2023
|04:29
|New Order
|Bizarre Love Triangle – Shep Pettibone 12″ Remix
|Brotherhood
|Rhino/Warner Records
|1986
|06:46
|Gary Numan
|Cars
|The Pleasure Principle
|Beggars Banquet
|1979
|03:59
