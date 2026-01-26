On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 25 2026

DJ Zuul
January 26, 2026
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Azam Ali Song to the Siren Synesthesia COP International 2025 03:36
Portion Control West (Short-range) SEED EP3.1 Artoffact 2025 02:01
ESA Something for the Horsemen (NIGEN Remix) Something for the Horsemen REMIXES Negative Gain 2026 03:35
Front Line Assembly Mechvirus (ULTRA SUNN Remix) Mechviruses ArtofFact 2023 04:54
Felsmann + Tiley Reset Protomensch Mute 2025 02:56
Cryogenic Echelon Pandora A Monument To Me Artoffact 2025 04:19
Apoptygma Berzerk Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me) Welcome To Earth Metropolis 2000 06:34
Die Sexual Lights Down Low Inservio Self 2025 03:54
Pygmy Children Signal Unknown (Interface Remix) Signal Unknown Re:Mission 2025 05:44
M83 Skin Of The Night Saturdays = Youth EMI 2008 06:12
Clock DVA Cycom Digital Soundtracks Contempo 1992 04:13
Kite Heaven N Hell Heartless Places / Heaven N Hell Self 2025 05:20
Veiila Never Come Back Dive Projekt 2023 05:16
Zanias Follow the Body To the Core Noiztank 2016 04:53

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Project44 Chicago (Emerald City Mix) Face The Beat: Session 6 Self-Released 2020 3:40
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE HARD / COPY OBJECT PERMANENCE X-IMG 2025 3:39
MATTE BLVCK Holy Wars Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 3:52
Damascus Knives Am I Evil The First Cuts Rustblade 2025 4:19
40 Octaves Below Stranger (Anthony (H) Remix) (DJ PL Radio Edit) Stranger Self-Released 2025 4:00
MVTANT The Anvil Ultra Gash Inferno Self-Released 2025 4:49
Die Sexual Miss Behavior Desire Pylon Records 2025 4:28
SNVFF Count the Dead SNVFF Blind Mice Productions 2014 4:30
Survival Paradox Alloy of Pain (SARIN Remix) Dysfunctionalism X-IMG 2023 5:28
O/X Scorch [Kontravoid Remix] O/X Falling Into Dream 2021 5:44
Capsules of Energy Holding Us Back Mask Era Self-Released 2025 4:35
RADIKAL KUSS Human Fight Der Anfang Der Schlacht Unknown Pleasures Records 2018 6:44
Emergency Sequence Pale Aggressor Sins Of The Future Re:Mission Entertainment 2023 3:27
Flesh Field The Truth Within Belief Control Metropolis Records 2025 5:17

Hour 3: DJ Drew

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Depeche Mode Enjoy The Silence [AP Remix] Remixes 81>04 Venusnote Ltd. 2004 03:33
Rammstein Mein Herz brennt [Boys Noize Mix] Mutter Vertigo Berlin 2001 04:40
Paul McCartney Temporary Secretary McCartney II (Special Edition) Paul McCartney Catalog 1980 03:14
Kraftwerk The Robots [2013 Video Mix] The Man-Machine (2009 Remaster) Parlophone UK 1978 06:13
Laibach Bruderschaft An Introduction To Mute 2012 04:12
S. Product Let’s Play (Eat Me Raw) Suicide Beat Terrible Records 2020 03:09
Hatari;Esa Spillingardans [ESA Remix] Neyslutrans Remixed Svikamylla ehf. 2021 03:51
Wynardtage Crash of a Star [Ginger Snap5 Mix] Close II Death e-noxe 2013 06:22
Patriarchy Lock Jaw – Kris Baha Mutation Remix Lock Jaw (Kris Baha Remixes) DERO Arcade 2022 04:20
Reaper She Is A Devil And A Whore The Devil Is Female darkTunes Music Group 2007 05:05
Ladytron Destroy Everything You Touch [Space Motion Remix Radio Edit] Destroy Everything You Touch Ladytron Music UK 2023 04:29
New Order Bizarre Love Triangle – Shep Pettibone 12″ Remix Brotherhood Rhino/Warner Records 1986 06:46
Gary Numan Cars The Pleasure Principle Beggars Banquet 1979 03:59

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

