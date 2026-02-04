On the Edge Feb 1 2026 – Dark Force Fest

Presented by listeners like YOU

Hour 1: DJ Zuul with the interview and whatever else fits Table with 6 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable) Artist Track Title Album Label Time Light Asylum Dark Allies In Tension Self 06:01 Icon Of Coil Former Self Serenity Is The Devil Metropolis 04:50 London After Midnight Kiss Psycho Magnet Self 06:26 MATTE BLVCK Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Self 03:38 PIG Crumbs, Chaos & Lies Red Room Metropolis 04:39 Leæther Strip The Angel All Hallow’s Eve Cleopatra 05:35 ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Hyena Designer Carnage Negative Gain 05:44 Forever Grey Nightingale Boundaries Bat-Cave 04:30 None Shall Remain Temples of Love Into the Darkness Self 03:57 En Esch World of Deceit Dance Hall Putsch GIVE/TAKE 04:26

Hour 2: DJ Zuul hits every band from Day 2 and whatever was left over from Day 1 Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable) Artist Track Title Album Label Time Front Line Assembly Mindphaser Tactical Neural Implant Third Mind 05:03 Frozen Plasma Warmongers (DJ Edit) Infact Your Mind Infacted 05:37 Crossbreed Painted Red Synthetic Division Artemis 04:06 DSTR Leaving Ground (Assemblage 23 Remix) Silent World EP Scanner 05:34 Spankthenun, SynthAttack Dance Fight or Die (SynthAttack Version) Dance Fight or Die (SynthAttack Version) Self 03:34 Frontal Boundary, Unter Null Hollow (Rotersand Remix) Hollow Re:Mission 03:32 Anders Manga Almost Human Perfectly Stranger Self 04:14 Haunt Me Devour Devour Self 02:59 Unitcode:Machine This Truth (Remastered) Tyranny Remastered SkyQode 04:17 Panic Lift Disease Of Kings SPLIT PIECES STITCHED TOGETHER AGAIN Primordial 03:41 BlakLight Paranoid (feat. Rob Dust) (Rob Dust’s Strange Remix) Out of the Void (The Remixes) Self 06:01 Calaverx Tenochtitlan Calaverx Producciones Del Inferno 04:24 Male Tears you are your posts you are your posts Artoffact 02:25 Ego Likeness The Thaw Songs From A Dead City Metropolis 05:34 Combichrist Last Days Under the Sun (Fear Of Domination Remix) One Fire (Remix) Out Of Line 03:48