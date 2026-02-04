InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Feb 1 2026 – Dark Force Fest

DJ Zuul
February 4, 2026
3 min read
A bunch of bands play ing Dark Force Fest 26

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: DJ Zuul with the interview and whatever else fits

Table with 6 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Light Asylum Dark Allies In Tension Self 2011 06:01
Icon Of Coil Former Self Serenity Is The Devil Metropolis 2000 04:50
London After Midnight Kiss Psycho Magnet Self 1996 06:26
MATTE BLVCK Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Pupula Duplex (Your Demise) Self 2025 03:38
PIG Crumbs, Chaos & Lies Red Room Metropolis 2024 04:39
Leæther Strip The Angel All Hallow’s Eve Cleopatra 2024 05:35
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Hyena Designer Carnage Negative Gain 2022 05:44
Forever Grey Nightingale Boundaries Bat-Cave 2015 04:30
None Shall Remain Temples of Love Into the Darkness Self 2024 03:57
En Esch World of Deceit Dance Hall Putsch GIVE/TAKE 2024 04:26

Hour 2: DJ Zuul hits every band from Day 2 and whatever was left over from Day 1

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Front Line Assembly Mindphaser Tactical Neural Implant Third Mind 1992 05:03
Frozen Plasma Warmongers (DJ Edit) Infact Your Mind Infacted 2006 05:37
Crossbreed Painted Red Synthetic Division Artemis 2001 04:06
DSTR Leaving Ground (Assemblage 23 Remix) Silent World EP Scanner 2010 05:34
Spankthenun, SynthAttack Dance Fight or Die (SynthAttack Version) Dance Fight or Die (SynthAttack Version) Self 2023 03:34
Frontal Boundary, Unter Null Hollow (Rotersand Remix) Hollow Re:Mission 2025 03:32
Anders Manga Almost Human Perfectly Stranger Self 2018 04:14
Haunt Me Devour Devour Self 2024 02:59
Unitcode:Machine This Truth (Remastered) Tyranny Remastered SkyQode 2019 04:17
Panic Lift Disease Of Kings SPLIT PIECES STITCHED TOGETHER AGAIN Primordial 2023 03:41
BlakLight Paranoid (feat. Rob Dust) (Rob Dust’s Strange Remix) Out of the Void (The Remixes) Self 2022 06:01
Calaverx Tenochtitlan Calaverx Producciones Del Inferno 2021 04:24
Male Tears you are your posts you are your posts Artoffact 2023 02:25
Ego Likeness The Thaw Songs From A Dead City Metropolis 1999 05:34
Combichrist Last Days Under the Sun (Fear Of Domination Remix) One Fire (Remix) Out Of Line 2019 03:48

Hour 3: DJ Drew Hits All Of Day 3

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Amulet;Stabbing Westward Last Ditch [Stabbing Westward Remix] Perfect Fusion Dist0rtion Productions 2022 04:35
Ghost Cop All Souls Day Trouble Observed Phenomena 2024 04:17
Reaper She Is A Devil And A Whore The Devil Is Female darkTunes Music Group 2007 05:05
Third Realm Be Mine Into Oblivion Dist0rtion Productions 2023 04:41
FGFC820 Perfect War Urban Audio Warfare COP International 2006 05:42
Unter Null Coming Up To Breathe Coming Up To Breathe Alfa Matrix 2025 05:41
16Volt Perfectly Fake Skin Metropolis Records 1994 05:10
Priest Vaudeville New Flesh Blue Nine 2017 04:15
Panzer AG Paper Angels Your World Is Burning Metropolis Records 2006 05:09
Das Ich Destillat – Remixed By Vnv Nation Re Laborat Danse Macabre Records 2010 06:07
Ayria Invisible Hearts for Bullets Artoffact Records 2008 04:07
ULTRA SUNN Keep Your Eyes Peeled Keep Your Eyes Peeled Artoffact Records 2020 03:51
Leæther Strip Last Caress Æppreciation IV Cleopatra Records 2020 02:18

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

