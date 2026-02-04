On the Edge Feb 1 2026 – Dark Force Fest

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: DJ Zuul with the interview and whatever else fits
|Light Asylum
|Dark Allies
|In Tension
|Self
|2011
|06:01
|Icon Of Coil
|Former Self
|Serenity Is The Devil
|Metropolis
|2000
|04:50
|London After Midnight
|Kiss
|Psycho Magnet
|Self
|1996
|06:26
|MATTE BLVCK
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Pupula Duplex (Your Demise)
|Self
|2025
|03:38
|PIG
|Crumbs, Chaos & Lies
|Red Room
|Metropolis
|2024
|04:39
|Leæther Strip
|The Angel
|All Hallow’s Eve
|Cleopatra
|2024
|05:35
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Hyena
|Designer Carnage
|Negative Gain
|2022
|05:44
|Forever Grey
|Nightingale
|Boundaries
|Bat-Cave
|2015
|04:30
|None Shall Remain
|Temples of Love
|Into the Darkness
|Self
|2024
|03:57
|En Esch
|World of Deceit
|Dance Hall Putsch
|GIVE/TAKE
|2024
|04:26
Hour 2: DJ Zuul hits every band from Day 2 and whatever was left over from Day 1
|Front Line Assembly
|Mindphaser
|Tactical Neural Implant
|Third Mind
|1992
|05:03
|Frozen Plasma
|Warmongers (DJ Edit)
|Infact Your Mind
|Infacted
|2006
|05:37
|Crossbreed
|Painted Red
|Synthetic Division
|Artemis
|2001
|04:06
|DSTR
|Leaving Ground (Assemblage 23 Remix)
|Silent World EP
|Scanner
|2010
|05:34
|Spankthenun, SynthAttack
|Dance Fight or Die (SynthAttack Version)
|Dance Fight or Die (SynthAttack Version)
|Self
|2023
|03:34
|Frontal Boundary, Unter Null
|Hollow (Rotersand Remix)
|Hollow
|Re:Mission
|2025
|03:32
|Anders Manga
|Almost Human
|Perfectly Stranger
|Self
|2018
|04:14
|Haunt Me
|Devour
|Devour
|Self
|2024
|02:59
|Unitcode:Machine
|This Truth (Remastered)
|Tyranny Remastered
|SkyQode
|2019
|04:17
|Panic Lift
|Disease Of Kings
|SPLIT PIECES STITCHED TOGETHER AGAIN
|Primordial
|2023
|03:41
|BlakLight
|Paranoid (feat. Rob Dust) (Rob Dust’s Strange Remix)
|Out of the Void (The Remixes)
|Self
|2022
|06:01
|Calaverx
|Tenochtitlan
|Calaverx
|Producciones Del Inferno
|2021
|04:24
|Male Tears
|you are your posts
|you are your posts
|Artoffact
|2023
|02:25
|Ego Likeness
|The Thaw
|Songs From A Dead City
|Metropolis
|1999
|05:34
|Combichrist
|Last Days Under the Sun (Fear Of Domination Remix)
|One Fire (Remix)
|Out Of Line
|2019
|03:48
Hour 3: DJ Drew Hits All Of Day 3
|Amulet;Stabbing Westward
|Last Ditch [Stabbing Westward Remix]
|Perfect Fusion
|Dist0rtion Productions
|2022
|04:35
|Ghost Cop
|All Souls Day
|Trouble
|Observed Phenomena
|2024
|04:17
|Reaper
|She Is A Devil And A Whore
|The Devil Is Female
|darkTunes Music Group
|2007
|05:05
|Third Realm
|Be Mine
|Into Oblivion
|Dist0rtion Productions
|2023
|04:41
|FGFC820
|Perfect War
|Urban Audio Warfare
|COP International
|2006
|05:42
|Unter Null
|Coming Up To Breathe
|Coming Up To Breathe
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|05:41
|16Volt
|Perfectly Fake
|Skin
|Metropolis Records
|1994
|05:10
|Priest
|Vaudeville
|New Flesh
|Blue Nine
|2017
|04:15
|Panzer AG
|Paper Angels
|Your World Is Burning
|Metropolis Records
|2006
|05:09
|Das Ich
|Destillat – Remixed By Vnv Nation
|Re Laborat
|Danse Macabre Records
|2010
|06:07
|Ayria
|Invisible
|Hearts for Bullets
|Artoffact Records
|2008
|04:07
|ULTRA SUNN
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled
|Artoffact Records
|2020
|03:51
|Leæther Strip
|Last Caress
|Æppreciation IV
|Cleopatra Records
|2020
|02:18
