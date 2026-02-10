On the Edge Feb 8 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK
We’re at ontheedge.radio
On The Edge Feb 7 2026: Zuul, Paradigm Lost, Drew
|Track Title
|Flesh Field
|Supplication
|Supplication
|Metropoolis
|2,026
|03:46
|SRSQ
|BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE
|BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE
|Self
|2,026
|03:49
|A Place To Bury Strangers
|Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix)
|Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix)
|Self
|2,025
|04:21
|Warm Gadget, Snowbeasts
|Bodiless
|Stuck
|Re:Mission
|2,026
|04:24
|Neuroklast, Cassiopeja
|SUCCUBUS
|SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit)
|DarkTunes
|2,025
|05:00
|Omen Code
|Brutal + Pure
|Alpha State
|Dependent
|2,025
|06:31
|Hunter As A Horse
|Lighthouse
|Lighthouse
|Metropolis
|2,026
|03:36
|Mesh
|Exile (Single Edit)
|Exile (Single Edit)
|Dependent
|2,026
|03:48
|Kontravoid
|Mortal
|Mortal
|Artoffact
|2,026
|03:39
|Schiller
|Euphoria: Euphorie
|Euphoria
|Masterworks
|2,026
|06:04
|Cryogenic Echelon
|Deep In Ecstasy
|A Monument To Me
|Self
|2,025
|05:13
|Brittany Bindrim
|Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix)
|Fever Dreams
|Metropolis
|2,024
|06:09
|First Aid 4 Souls, Alexandra Hahn
|Ace Of Cups
|Progenitrix
|Self
|2,025
|04:56
|ESA
|Eat Their Young (Moaan Exis Remix)
|Eat their Young / The Scorn EP
|Negative Gain Productions
|2,020
|3:29
|Anthony (H)
|Accept Your Nightmares (Original Mix)
|Sometimes Shadows Breathe EP
|Live Evil Productions
|2,022
|6:48
|Frontal Boundary
|Shutting Down
|Shutting Down
|2,024
|4:54
|Death by Love
|Sellenno
|2,025
|4:05
|Chainreactor
|Welcome to the Deep
|Welcome to the Deep
|Pro Noize
|2,024
|4:19
|DieSekt
|Chaos (Pre-release version)
|(Unreleased)
|Self-released
|2,026
|3:50
|ESA
|Something for the Horsemen (Radio Vers)
|Something for the Horsemen REMIXES
|2,026
|4:51
|Neuroklast x Grabyourface
|Exequial
|Empyrean : Oblivion EP
|2,024
|3:58
|Sun’s Spectrum
|Dissection (Harbiter Remix)
|2,025
|4:03
|DIVERJE
|ASTRAL TRIP(give me a sign)(Ft.LUX MALA)(DARKMECHANIC Remix)
|Life Dark Void REMIXES
|2,025
|4:49
|Destroy Me Again
|Dopamin (Funker Vogt Remix)
|Dopamin
|2,024
|4:34
|First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark)
|Rotten Core feat. Kriistal Ann (Paradox Obscur)
|Progenitrix
|2,025
|4:02
|SINA MATIX
|Evil Deals (feat. NORMORIA)
|2,026
|4:19
|Vodoo Rage
|FUN AGAIN
|1212129
|2,023
|3:31
|Mobiius
|MISBEHAVE4ME (Clean Edit)
|2,026
|2:45
|Razed In Black
|Blush
|Damaged
|Cleopatra Records
|2,003
|06:31
|And One
|Sexkeit
|Bodypop
|Metropolis Records
|2,006
|04:03
|Project Pitchfork;Apoptygma Berzerk
|Steelrose [APB Mix]
|Steelrose
|Trisol
|1,998
|06:08
|Peter Murphy
|Roll Call (Reprise)
|Deep
|Beggars Banquet
|1,989
|08:19
|Skinny Puppy
|Inquisition [Extended]
|Inquisition
|Nettwerk Music Group
|1,992
|07:06
|ohGr
|Water
|Welt
|Indieblu Music
|2,003
|04:24
|Nine Inch Nails
|Into The Void
|The Fragile
|Universal-Island Records Ltd.
|1,999
|04:49
|Apoptygma Berzerk;Alon Cohen
|Major Tom (Coming Home) – Alon Cohen Remix
|Major Tom EP
|Pitch Black Drive Productions
|2,013
|04:34
|Covenant
|Dead Stars
|United States Of Mind
|Metropolis Records
|2,000
|05:12
|VNV Nation
|Precipice
|Reformation 01
|Anachron America
|2,009
|05:40
|New Order
|Sub-Culture
|Low-Life
|Rhino
|1,985
|04:58
Add comment