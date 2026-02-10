On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Feb 8 2026

DJ Zuul
February 9, 2026
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

On The Edge Feb 7 2026: Zuul, Paradigm Lost, Drew

Table with 6 columns and 43 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 43. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Track Title
Flesh Field Supplication Supplication Metropoolis 2,026 03:46
SRSQ BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE Self 2,026 03:49
A Place To Bury Strangers Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix) Fear Of Transformation (Trentemøller Remix) Self 2,025 04:21
Warm Gadget, Snowbeasts Bodiless Stuck Re:Mission 2,026 04:24
Neuroklast, Cassiopeja SUCCUBUS SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit) DarkTunes 2,025 05:00
Omen Code Brutal + Pure Alpha State Dependent 2,025 06:31
Hunter As A Horse Lighthouse Lighthouse Metropolis 2,026 03:36
Mesh Exile (Single Edit) Exile (Single Edit) Dependent 2,026 03:48
Kontravoid Mortal Mortal Artoffact 2,026 03:39
Schiller Euphoria: Euphorie Euphoria Masterworks 2,026 06:04
Cryogenic Echelon Deep In Ecstasy A Monument To Me Self 2,025 05:13
Brittany Bindrim Fever Dreams (Hiwatt FEVER mix) Fever Dreams Metropolis 2,024 06:09
First Aid 4 Souls, Alexandra Hahn Ace Of Cups Progenitrix Self 2,025 04:56
ESA Eat Their Young (Moaan Exis Remix) Eat their Young / The Scorn EP Negative Gain Productions 2,020 3:29
Anthony (H) Accept Your Nightmares (Original Mix) Sometimes Shadows Breathe EP Live Evil Productions 2,022 6:48
Frontal Boundary Shutting Down Shutting Down 2,024 4:54
Death by Love Sellenno 2,025 4:05
Chainreactor Welcome to the Deep Welcome to the Deep Pro Noize 2,024 4:19
DieSekt Chaos (Pre-release version) (Unreleased) Self-released 2,026 3:50
ESA Something for the Horsemen (Radio Vers) Something for the Horsemen REMIXES 2,026 4:51
Neuroklast x Grabyourface Exequial Empyrean : Oblivion EP 2,024 3:58
Sun’s Spectrum Dissection (Harbiter Remix) 2,025 4:03
DIVERJE ASTRAL TRIP(give me a sign)(Ft.LUX MALA)(DARKMECHANIC Remix) Life Dark Void REMIXES 2,025 4:49
Destroy Me Again Dopamin (Funker Vogt Remix) Dopamin 2,024 4:34
First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark) Rotten Core feat. Kriistal Ann (Paradox Obscur) Progenitrix 2,025 4:02
SINA MATIX Evil Deals (feat. NORMORIA) 2,026 4:19
Vodoo Rage FUN AGAIN 1212129 2,023 3:31
Mobiius MISBEHAVE4ME (Clean Edit) 2,026 2:45
Razed In Black Blush Damaged Cleopatra Records 2,003 06:31
And One Sexkeit Bodypop Metropolis Records 2,006 04:03
Project Pitchfork;Apoptygma Berzerk Steelrose [APB Mix] Steelrose Trisol 1,998 06:08
Peter Murphy Roll Call (Reprise) Deep Beggars Banquet 1,989 08:19
Skinny Puppy Inquisition [Extended] Inquisition Nettwerk Music Group 1,992 07:06
ohGr Water Welt Indieblu Music 2,003 04:24
Nine Inch Nails Into The Void The Fragile Universal-Island Records Ltd. 1,999 04:49
Apoptygma Berzerk;Alon Cohen Major Tom (Coming Home) – Alon Cohen Remix Major Tom EP Pitch Black Drive Productions 2,013 04:34
Covenant Dead Stars United States Of Mind Metropolis Records 2,000 05:12
VNV Nation Precipice Reformation 01 Anachron America 2,009 05:40
New Order Sub-Culture Low-Life Rhino 1,985 04:58

Click Here to sign up for playlists

 

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 25 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: DJ Zuul...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Jan 18 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: Zuul Table...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu