On the Edge Feb 15 2026

Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Sesto Sento
|Zoombai Warriors Surfing on a Small Chapati Sound in the East of Parvati (Megamix)
|Zoombai Warriors Surfing on a Small Chapati Sound in the East of Parvati(Megamix)
|Com.Pact
|2009
|07:14
|Ministry
|Stigmata
|The Land Of Rape And Honey
|Sire
|1988
|05:44
|U-Recken
|Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix)
|Flames Of Equilibrium
|Dacru
|2015
|08:43
|C-Tec
|Foetal
|Darker
|Synthetic Symphony
|1997
|05:46
|J:dead
|Pressure
|Disgusting
|Infacted
|2025
|05:38
|Mari Kattman
|Night Life
|Fever Shakes
|COP International
|2022
|04:49
|DSTRTD SGNL, Alex Braun
|Head Over Heels
|Head Over Heels
|Infacted
|2026
|03:13
|Keep Shelly In Athens
|(Don’t Fear) the Reaper
|(Don’t Fear) the Reaper
|Self
|2019
|03:23
|Cubic, 808 Dot Pop
|Computer Alphabet (ascii)
|Back To 808
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:00
|HEALTH
|WASTED YEARS
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|06:20
|Scar Tissue
|Crashtime
|T.M.O.T.D.
|21st Circuitry
|1997
|05:55
|Killing Joke
|Jana (Youth Mix)
|Jana (Single)
|Butterfly
|1994
|04:02
|Death In Vegas
|Your Loft My Acid feat. Katie Stelmanis (Fearless Trans House Mix)
|Trans-Love Energies
|Portobello
|2011
|05:05
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|The Fair Attempts
|Freedom’s Just a Word You Say
|Null Guide
|Starwing Digital
|2026
|3:06
|portion control
|Seek
|SEED EP2
|portion control .net
|2020
|4:59
|MISS TREZZ
|CONTROL
|(Single)
|RE:Mission Entertainment
|2026
|3:14
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|Cage
|Veyl
|2025
|3:38
|Capital Control
|Noise Over Nation
|Private Frequency
|Self-released
|2026
|3:29
|Nuda
|Trigger
|Stranger
|Self-released
|2024
|3:59
|SINthetik Messiah
|Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
|Red Line
|Plasmapool/Raise Recordings
|2024
|4:00
|Damien Hearse
|MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
|SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT
|Self-released
|2023
|3:31
|Fluid Ghost
|Drowning in Blue (with Vera Gloom) – Blue Remix
|Songs I
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|4:54
|First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark)
|Rotten Core (feat. Kriistal Ann of Paradox Obscur)
|Progenitrix
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|4:02
|RINA PAVAR
|fear of knowing (SKELESYS Remix)
|REMIXES
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:51
|Melody Zenith and Ashley Bad
|Vampire (Ashley Bad Remix)
|(Single)
|Borderline Musick
|2025
|4:25
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Love Me Harder
|SINNER
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:38
|royb0t
|Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix)
|Acid Witch
|Thinkbreak Records
|2024
|5:50
|CORPPO
|Animal
|Interno Fervor
|8745963 Records DK
|2025
|3:20
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween
|KANGA
|Honey
|KANGA
|Artoffact Records
|2016
|04:09
|Invoke the Insult
|Hatelunch
|You Can Trust
|Ek Product
|2016
|05:13
|Assemblage 23
|Fuel
|Null
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|03:51
|I Speak Machine
|Eat You Alive
|Eat You Alive
|I Speak Machine Records
|2025
|03:26
|Tempers
|Strange Harvest
|Services
|Dais Records
|2015
|04:10
|Omnimar
|Poison
|Poison
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2017
|01:40
|45 Grave
|Riboflavin
|Sleep In Safety
|Ryko/Rhino
|1983
|02:54
|Eivør
|Salt
|Slør
|Tutl
|2015
|04:36
|Unter Null
|Feed The Lie
|The Failure Epiphany
|Alfa Matrix
|2005
|04:46
|Nine Inch Nails
|The Hand That Feeds
|With Teeth
|Nothing
|2005
|03:32
|Patriarchy
|Sweet Piece of Meat
|Asking For It
|DERO Arcade
|2019
|03:35
|Amelia Arsenic;TENSØR;Charles Scott IV
|Choke
|Choke
|Destroy All Melody Records
|2023
|03:34
|Flesh Field
|The Eucharist
|Strain
|Metropolis Records
|2004
|04:57
|Giolì & Assia
|Cherry Blood – The Intro
|Night Experience
|Diesis Records
|2018
|03:35
|Chromatics
|Cherry
|Cherry
|Italians Do It Better
|2017
|04:32
|Regina Spektor
|Eet
|Far
|Sire
|2009
|03:51
