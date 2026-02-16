On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Feb 15 2026

DJ Zuul
February 16, 2026
4 min read
Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Sesto Sento Zoombai Warriors Surfing on a Small Chapati Sound in the East of Parvati (Megamix) Zoombai Warriors Surfing on a Small Chapati Sound in the East of Parvati(Megamix) Com.Pact 2009 07:14
Ministry Stigmata The Land Of Rape And Honey Sire 1988 05:44
U-Recken Song Of Seraphim (Original Mix) Flames Of Equilibrium Dacru 2015 08:43
C-Tec Foetal Darker Synthetic Symphony 1997 05:46
J:dead Pressure Disgusting Infacted 2025 05:38
Mari Kattman Night Life Fever Shakes COP International 2022 04:49
DSTRTD SGNL, Alex Braun Head Over Heels Head Over Heels Infacted 2026 03:13
Keep Shelly In Athens (Don’t Fear) the Reaper (Don’t Fear) the Reaper Self 2019 03:23
Cubic, 808 Dot Pop Computer Alphabet (ascii) Back To 808 Alfa Matrix 2025 04:00
HEALTH WASTED YEARS CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 06:20
Scar Tissue Crashtime T.M.O.T.D. 21st Circuitry 1997 05:55
Killing Joke Jana (Youth Mix) Jana (Single) Butterfly 1994 04:02
Death In Vegas Your Loft My Acid feat. Katie Stelmanis (Fearless Trans House Mix) Trans-Love Energies Portobello 2011 05:05

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
The Fair Attempts Freedom’s Just a Word You Say Null Guide Starwing Digital 2026 3:06
portion control Seek SEED EP2 portion control .net 2020 4:59
MISS TREZZ CONTROL (Single) RE:Mission Entertainment 2026 3:14
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan Cage Veyl 2025 3:38
Capital Control Noise Over Nation Private Frequency Self-released 2026 3:29
Nuda Trigger Stranger Self-released 2024 3:59
SINthetik Messiah Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered) Red Line Plasmapool/Raise Recordings 2024 4:00
Damien Hearse MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT Self-released 2023 3:31
Fluid Ghost Drowning in Blue (with Vera Gloom) – Blue Remix Songs I Mother Solitude Records 2024 4:54
First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark) Rotten Core (feat. Kriistal Ann of Paradox Obscur) Progenitrix Alfa Matrix 2025 4:02
RINA PAVAR fear of knowing (SKELESYS Remix) REMIXES Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:51
Melody Zenith and Ashley Bad Vampire (Ashley Bad Remix) (Single) Borderline Musick 2025 4:25
S Y Z Y G Y X Love Me Harder SINNER Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:38
royb0t Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix) Acid Witch Thinkbreak Records 2024 5:50
CORPPO Animal Interno Fervor 8745963 Records DK 2025 3:20

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween

Table with 6 columns and 16 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
KANGA Honey KANGA Artoffact Records 2016 04:09
Invoke the Insult Hatelunch You Can Trust Ek Product 2016 05:13
Assemblage 23 Fuel Null Metropolis Records 2025 03:51
I Speak Machine Eat You Alive Eat You Alive I Speak Machine Records 2025 03:26
Tempers Strange Harvest Services Dais Records 2015 04:10
Omnimar Poison Poison DarkTunes Music Group 2017 01:40
45 Grave Riboflavin Sleep In Safety Ryko/Rhino 1983 02:54
Eivør Salt Slør Tutl 2015 04:36
Unter Null Feed The Lie The Failure Epiphany Alfa Matrix 2005 04:46
Nine Inch Nails The Hand That Feeds With Teeth Nothing 2005 03:32
Patriarchy Sweet Piece of Meat Asking For It DERO Arcade 2019 03:35
Amelia Arsenic;TENSØR;Charles Scott IV Choke Choke Destroy All Melody Records 2023 03:34
Flesh Field The Eucharist Strain Metropolis Records 2004 04:57
Giolì & Assia Cherry Blood – The Intro Night Experience Diesis Records 2018 03:35
Chromatics Cherry Cherry Italians Do It Better 2017 04:32
Regina Spektor Eet Far Sire 2009 03:51

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween

