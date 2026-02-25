On the Edge Feb 22 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Blvckholes, Bonus Suicide
|Dying
|Flashbacks
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|02:50
|HEALTH
|VIBE COP
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|02:53
|Cryogenic Echelon, AJ Afterparty
|Infinite
|A Monument To Me
|Self
|2025
|05:00
|Lost Signal
|Clover
|Anatomy of Melancholy
|Metropolis
|2024
|05:36
|Flesh Produce
|Lightspeed
|Lightspeed
|Self
|2026
|02:36
|School Of Seven Bells
|Half Asleep
|Alpinisms
|Ghostly
|2008
|04:20
|Haujobb
|World Window [Fusion-Mix by Wumpscut]
|Industrial Mix Machine
|21st Circuitry
|1997
|04:37
|Brutalist Architecture in the Sun
|Your Touch
|Everything Must Die Single
|Self
|2025
|06:08
|cut.rate.box
|Isticism (Hypno Sound System Mix)
|Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes
|Alfa matrix
|2025
|06:43
|X Marks the Pedwalk
|Light Your Mind
|Light Your Mind
|Self
|2025
|04:25
|Portion Control
|Chain (Longform)
|SEED EP3.1
|Artoffact
|2025
|19:10
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|The Fair Attempts
|Freedom’s Just a Word You Say
|Null Guide
|Starwing Digital
|2026
|3:06
|portion control
|Seek
|SEED EP2
|portion control .net
|2020
|4:59
|MISS TREZZ
|CONTROL
|(Single)
|RE:Mission Entertainment
|2026
|3:14
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|Cage
|Veyl
|2025
|3:38
|Capital Control
|Noise Over Nation
|Private Frequency
|Self-released
|2026
|3:29
|Nuda
|Trigger
|Stranger
|Self-released
|2024
|3:59
|SINthetik Messiah
|Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
|Red Line
|Plasmapool/Raise Recordings
|2024
|4:00
|Damien Hearse
|MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
|SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT
|Self-released
|2023
|3:31
|Fluid Ghost
|Drowning in Blue (with Vera Gloom) – Blue Remix
|Songs I
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|4:54
|First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark)
|Rotten Core (feat. Kriistal Ann of Paradox Obscur)
|Progenitrix
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|4:02
|RINA PAVAR
|fear of knowing (SKELESYS Remix)
|REMIXES
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:51
|Melody Zenith and Ashley Bad
|Vampire (Ashley Bad Remix)
|(Single)
|Borderline Musick
|2025
|4:25
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Love Me Harder
|SINNER
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:38
|royb0t
|Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix)
|Acid Witch
|Thinkbreak Records
|2024
|5:50
|CORPPO
|Animal
|Interno Fervor
|8745963 Records DK
|2025
|3:20
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween
|Die Sexual
|Dressed In Black
|Elektro Body Musique
|Pylon Records / A System Exclusive
|2024
|03:39
|Dope Stars Inc.
|Blackout
|Ultrawired: Pirate Ketaware for the Tlc Generation
|Dope Stars Inc.
|2011
|03:23
|The Klinik
|Black Leather
|Time + Black Leather
|Out of Line Music
|2014
|03:12
|Buzz Kull
|Black Gate
|Deep Hate
|Heartworm Press
|2026
|04:32
|Vandal Moon
|Black Kiss
|Black Kiss
|Starfield Music
|2020
|03:31
|Victor Love;Orax
|Black Dreams
|Technomancy
|Metropolis Records
|2016
|05:09
|Deus Ex Lumina
|Black Road
|Black Road
|Deus Ex Lumina
|2022
|04:10
|Ghosting
|Disguised in Black
|Disguised in Black
|Alice In…
|2003
|05:17
|Tearful Moon
|Ecstasy in Black
|Evocation
|760627 Records DK
|2017
|03:54
|This Cold Night
|Black Cathedral
|While I Disappear
|No Nothing Never.
|2016
|02:55
|Colonizing Elsewhere
|Black Heart
|Black Heart
|Colonizing Elsewhere
|2024
|02:59
|Tired Eyes Kingdom
|Snow Black
|Burn the Castle
|Tired Eyes Kingdom
|2020
|03:15
|Apparat
|Ash/Black Veil
|The Devil’s Walk
|Mute
|2011
|05:44
|BARA HARI
|Back to Black
|Back to Black
|Black Mold Records
|2021
|04:20
|M.T.C.
|Wait For Me In Black (Original Mix)
|Can’t Forget
|Polena Records
|2010
|04:53
Add comment