On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Feb 22 2026

DJ Zuul
February 25, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Click Here to sign up for playlists

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 11 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Blvckholes, Bonus Suicide Dying Flashbacks Untitled Burial 2026 02:50
HEALTH VIBE COP CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 02:53
Cryogenic Echelon, AJ Afterparty Infinite A Monument To Me Self 2025 05:00
Lost Signal Clover Anatomy of Melancholy Metropolis 2024 05:36
Flesh Produce Lightspeed Lightspeed Self 2026 02:36
School Of Seven Bells Half Asleep Alpinisms Ghostly 2008 04:20
Haujobb World Window [Fusion-Mix by Wumpscut] Industrial Mix Machine 21st Circuitry 1997 04:37
Brutalist Architecture in the Sun Your Touch Everything Must Die Single Self 2025 06:08
cut.rate.box Isticism (Hypno Sound System Mix) Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes Alfa matrix 2025 06:43
X Marks the Pedwalk Light Your Mind Light Your Mind Self 2025 04:25
Portion Control Chain (Longform) SEED EP3.1 Artoffact 2025 19:10

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
The Fair Attempts Freedom’s Just a Word You Say Null Guide Starwing Digital 2026 3:06
portion control Seek SEED EP2 portion control .net 2020 4:59
MISS TREZZ CONTROL (Single) RE:Mission Entertainment 2026 3:14
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan Cage Veyl 2025 3:38
Capital Control Noise Over Nation Private Frequency Self-released 2026 3:29
Nuda Trigger Stranger Self-released 2024 3:59
SINthetik Messiah Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered) Red Line Plasmapool/Raise Recordings 2024 4:00
Damien Hearse MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT Self-released 2023 3:31
Fluid Ghost Drowning in Blue (with Vera Gloom) – Blue Remix Songs I Mother Solitude Records 2024 4:54
First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark) Rotten Core (feat. Kriistal Ann of Paradox Obscur) Progenitrix Alfa Matrix 2025 4:02
RINA PAVAR fear of knowing (SKELESYS Remix) REMIXES Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:51
Melody Zenith and Ashley Bad Vampire (Ashley Bad Remix) (Single) Borderline Musick 2025 4:25
S Y Z Y G Y X Love Me Harder SINNER Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:38
royb0t Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix) Acid Witch Thinkbreak Records 2024 5:50
CORPPO Animal Interno Fervor 8745963 Records DK 2025 3:20

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Die Sexual Dressed In Black Elektro Body Musique Pylon Records / A System Exclusive 2024 03:39
Dope Stars Inc. Blackout Ultrawired: Pirate Ketaware for the Tlc Generation Dope Stars Inc. 2011 03:23
The Klinik Black Leather Time + Black Leather Out of Line Music 2014 03:12
Buzz Kull Black Gate Deep Hate Heartworm Press 2026 04:32
Vandal Moon Black Kiss Black Kiss Starfield Music 2020 03:31
Victor Love;Orax Black Dreams Technomancy Metropolis Records 2016 05:09
Deus Ex Lumina Black Road Black Road Deus Ex Lumina 2022 04:10
Ghosting Disguised in Black Disguised in Black Alice In… 2003 05:17
Tearful Moon Ecstasy in Black Evocation 760627 Records DK 2017 03:54
This Cold Night Black Cathedral While I Disappear No Nothing Never. 2016 02:55
Colonizing Elsewhere Black Heart Black Heart Colonizing Elsewhere 2024 02:59
Tired Eyes Kingdom Snow Black Burn the Castle Tired Eyes Kingdom 2020 03:15
Apparat Ash/Black Veil The Devil’s Walk Mute 2011 05:44
BARA HARI Back to Black Back to Black Black Mold Records 2021 04:20
M.T.C. Wait For Me In Black (Original Mix) Can’t Forget Polena Records 2010 04:53

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Feb 15 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: DJ Zuul...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge Feb 8 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio On The Edge Feb 7...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu