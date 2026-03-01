On the Edge March 1 2026 – Goodbye Tara

Presented by listeners like YOU
We get it. 10pm to 1am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK
We’re at ontheedge.radio
Hour 1: Drew Memorializes Tara
|IAMX
|I Come With Knives
|The Unified Field
|UNFALL
|2013
|04:23
|The Stone Roses
|I Wanna Be Adored – Remastered 2009
|The Stone Roses
|Sony Music UK
|1989
|04:53
|Torul
|Resonate
|End Less Dreams
|Infacted Recordings
|2023
|03:37
|Public Image Ltd.
|Rise
|Public Image Ltd.
|EastWest America
|1987
|06:18
|Killing Joke
|Seeing Red – Full Version
|Killing Joke
|Red Ink
|2003
|05:26
|David Bowie
|D.J. – 2017 Remaster
|Lodger (2017 Remaster)
|Parlophone UK
|1979
|04:01
|Blur
|Girls & Boys
|Blur: The Best Of
|Parlophone UK
|2000
|04:19
|Afrika Bambaataa;Gary Numan;MC Chatterbox
|Metal
|Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light
|Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC.
|2004
|04:59
|Gil Scott-Heron
|The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
|Pieces of a Man
|Ace Records
|1971
|03:07
|Specimen
|Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – 7″ Version
|Wet Warm Cling Film Red Velvet Crush
|Jungle Records
|1983
|04:22
|Rezz;fknsyd
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Rezz Music/RCA Records
|2022
|02:34
|The Rolling Stones
|She’s A Rainbow
|She’s A Rainbow / Dandelion / We Love You
|ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.
|2020
|04:14
|Depeche Mode
|Love, In Itself
|Construction Time Again (Deluxe)
|Columbia
|1983
|04:29
|INXS
|Don’t Change
|Shabooh Shoobah
|Rhino Atlantic
|1982
|04:26
|Doctor & The Medics
|Spirit in the Sky
|Laughing at the Pieces
|Madman Records
|1986
|03:28
Hour 2: Zuul
|death by love
|Sellenno
|444
|Distortion
|2026
|04:07
|Night Ritualz
|Cluster
|Time Is A Thief
|Metropolis
|2026
|01:34
|Trade Secrets
|Welcome Home (Red Lokust Remix)
|Electronic Saviors 7: Reunion (Bonus 7″)
|Distortion
|2025
|04:15
|Frozen Plasma,Rotersand
|Mayhem
|Mayhem
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:48
|Blvckholes
|Твои пластмассовые звуки (åpostol Remix)
|Твои пластмассовые звуки (åpostol Remix)
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|06:10
|Portion Control
|Order (Short-range)
|SEED EP3.1
|ArtofFact
|2025
|02:04
|Xero
|But I Want You (feat. Saoirsegrainne and AngelGrim) (CLEAN)
|But I Want You – single
|Self
|2025
|04:44
|cut.rate.box
|Outrageless (Negative Format Mix)
|Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|06:10
|death by love
|Strong Inside
|444
|Distortion
|2026
|04:41
|Front Line Assembly
|Outcast
|Tactical Neural Implant
|Nettwerk
|1992
|05:22
|SPANKTHENUN
|Rigor Mortis (Club Version)
|Rigor Mortis (Club Version)
|Self
|2026
|04:05
|Skinny Puppy
|Harsh Stone White
|VIVIsect VI
|Nettwerk
|1988
|04:29
|J:dead
|Who Knows
|Who Knows
|Self
|2026
|05:48
|The Final Cut
|Nothing At All
|Atonement
|Fifth Colvmn
|1996
|05:44
Hour 3: Paradigm Lost
|The Fair Attempts
|Freedom’s Just a Word You Say
|Null Guide
|Starwing Digital
|2026
|3:06
|portion control
|Seek
|SEED EP2
|portion control .net
|2020
|4:59
|MISS TREZZ
|CONTROL
|(Single)
|RE:Mission Entertainment
|2026
|3:14
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|Cage
|Veyl
|2025
|3:38
|Capital Control
|Noise Over Nation
|Private Frequency
|Self-released
|2026
|3:29
|Nuda
|Trigger
|Stranger
|Self-released
|2024
|3:59
|SINthetik Messiah
|Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered)
|Red Line
|Plasmapool/Raise Recordings
|2024
|4:00
|Damien Hearse
|MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
|SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT
|Self-released
|2023
|3:31
|Fluid Ghost
|Drowning in Blue (with Vera Gloom) – Blue Remix
|Songs I
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|4:54
|First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark)
|Rotten Core (feat. Kriistal Ann of Paradox Obscur)
|Progenitrix
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|4:02
|RINA PAVAR
|fear of knowing (SKELESYS Remix)
|REMIXES
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:51
|Melody Zenith and Ashley Bad
|Vampire (Ashley Bad Remix)
|(Single)
|Borderline Musick
|2025
|4:25
|S Y Z Y G Y X
|Love Me Harder
|SINNER
|Cold Transmission Music
|2025
|4:38
|royb0t
|Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix)
|Acid Witch
|Thinkbreak Records
|2024
|5:50
|CORPPO
|Animal
|Interno Fervor
|8745963 Records DK
|2025
|3:20
Add comment