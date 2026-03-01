On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 1 2026 – Goodbye Tara

DJ Zuul
March 1, 2026
Hour 1: Drew Memorializes Tara

IAMX I Come With Knives The Unified Field UNFALL 2013 04:23
The Stone Roses I Wanna Be Adored – Remastered 2009 The Stone Roses Sony Music UK 1989 04:53
Torul Resonate End Less Dreams Infacted Recordings 2023 03:37
Public Image Ltd. Rise Public Image Ltd. EastWest America 1987 06:18
Killing Joke Seeing Red – Full Version Killing Joke Red Ink 2003 05:26
David Bowie D.J. – 2017 Remaster Lodger (2017 Remaster) Parlophone UK 1979 04:01
Blur Girls & Boys Blur: The Best Of Parlophone UK 2000 04:19
Afrika Bambaataa;Gary Numan;MC Chatterbox Metal Dark Matter Moving At The Speed Of Light Tommy Boy Entertainment, LLC. 2004 04:59
Gil Scott-Heron The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Pieces of a Man Ace Records 1971 03:07
Specimen Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – 7″ Version Wet Warm Cling Film Red Velvet Crush Jungle Records 1983 04:22
Rezz;fknsyd Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Rezz Music/RCA Records 2022 02:34
The Rolling Stones She’s A Rainbow She’s A Rainbow / Dandelion / We Love You ABKCO Music & Records, Inc. 2020 04:14
Depeche Mode Love, In Itself Construction Time Again (Deluxe) Columbia 1983 04:29
INXS Don’t Change Shabooh Shoobah Rhino Atlantic 1982 04:26
Doctor & The Medics Spirit in the Sky Laughing at the Pieces Madman Records 1986 03:28

Hour 2: Zuul

death by love Sellenno 444 Distortion 2026 04:07
Night Ritualz Cluster Time Is A Thief Metropolis 2026 01:34
Trade Secrets Welcome Home (Red Lokust Remix) Electronic Saviors 7: Reunion (Bonus 7″) Distortion 2025 04:15
Frozen Plasma,Rotersand Mayhem Mayhem Metropolis 2026 04:48
Blvckholes Твои пластмассовые звуки (åpostol Remix) Твои пластмассовые звуки (åpostol Remix) Untitled Burial 2026 06:10
Portion Control Order (Short-range) SEED EP3.1 ArtofFact 2025 02:04
Xero But I Want You (feat. Saoirsegrainne and AngelGrim) (CLEAN) But I Want You – single Self 2025 04:44
cut.rate.box Outrageless (Negative Format Mix) Catastropes? Absurdity! – Remixes Alfa Matrix 2025 06:10
death by love Strong Inside 444 Distortion 2026 04:41
Front Line Assembly Outcast Tactical Neural Implant Nettwerk 1992 05:22
SPANKTHENUN Rigor Mortis (Club Version) Rigor Mortis (Club Version) Self 2026 04:05
Skinny Puppy Harsh Stone White VIVIsect VI Nettwerk 1988 04:29
J:dead Who Knows Who Knows Self 2026 05:48
The Final Cut Nothing At All Atonement Fifth Colvmn 1996 05:44

Hour 3: Paradigm Lost

The Fair Attempts Freedom’s Just a Word You Say Null Guide Starwing Digital 2026 3:06
portion control Seek SEED EP2 portion control .net 2020 4:59
MISS TREZZ CONTROL (Single) RE:Mission Entertainment 2026 3:14
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan Cage Veyl 2025 3:38
Capital Control Noise Over Nation Private Frequency Self-released 2026 3:29
Nuda Trigger Stranger Self-released 2024 3:59
SINthetik Messiah Losing Hope For Man And God (Remastered) Red Line Plasmapool/Raise Recordings 2024 4:00
Damien Hearse MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT Self-released 2023 3:31
Fluid Ghost Drowning in Blue (with Vera Gloom) – Blue Remix Songs I Mother Solitude Records 2024 4:54
First Aid 4 Souls (feat. Divas of the Dark) Rotten Core (feat. Kriistal Ann of Paradox Obscur) Progenitrix Alfa Matrix 2025 4:02
RINA PAVAR fear of knowing (SKELESYS Remix) REMIXES Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:51
Melody Zenith and Ashley Bad Vampire (Ashley Bad Remix) (Single) Borderline Musick 2025 4:25
S Y Z Y G Y X Love Me Harder SINNER Cold Transmission Music 2025 4:38
royb0t Acid Witch (Computer Age Mix) Acid Witch Thinkbreak Records 2024 5:50
CORPPO Animal Interno Fervor 8745963 Records DK 2025 3:20

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

