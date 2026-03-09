On the Edge March 8 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU
Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Snowbeasts
|Abuse Of Power
|Abuse Of Power
|Re:Mission
|2026
|05:16
|mhls
|Howling
|Howling
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:19
|Hocico
|Dark Paradigm
|Dark Paradigm
|Darktunes
|2026
|06:02
|Tragic Impulse
|The Honest Truth
|Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music to Cure Cancer, Vol. 7 ReUnion
|Distortion
|2025
|04:46
|Minuit Machine
|Party People
|Queendom
|Synth Religion
|2025
|03:37
|Faderhead
|We Are Black Again
|We Are Black Again
|Self
|2026
|03:23
|death by love
|Temros (Symphonic Mix)
|444
|Distortion Productions
|2026
|03:50
|mhls
|Absorption
|Absorption
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:45
|Mesh
|Tilt
|Hey Stranger
|Dependent
|2026
|04:40
|HEALTH
|SHRED ENVY (TOKYO ROSE & ALEX RMX)
|R-TYPE I
|Loma Vista
|2026
|04:05
|Keep Shelly In Athens
|Queen of the Ashes
|V
|Athenian Aura
|2026
|02:51
|The Naked And Famous
|Rolling Waves
|In Rolling Waves
|Fiction
|2013
|03:38
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Eisbär (Extended Mix)
|Eisbär
|Infacted
|2026
|06:45
|Dekad
|A Deadly Show (video edit)
|Resurgence
|Alfa Matrix
|2024
|03:12
|Banco de Gaia
|Obsidian (Banco de Gaia Radio Edit)
|Obsidian (Remixes)
|Six Degrees
|2000
|04:33
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|SLEEP KILLS
|NO LIMITS
|SLEEP KILLS
|Self-released
|2026
|4:42
|Nightcrawler
|Partners in Pain (Straight Razor Remix)
|Perverse Frequencies
|Self-released
|2022
|4:21
|portion control
|White Rose
|SEED EP1
|portioncontrol .net
|2020
|6:35
|Sun’s Spectrum
|Pain Is Just a Noise
|The Silence After The Fall
|Cold Transmission Music
|2023
|3:43
|Analog 80
|O.T.T.
|O.T.T. (single)
|Self-released
|2025
|5:39
|HARLEM electronics
|Fantasy Scan
|Cage
|Veyl
|2025
|3:38
|Capital Control
|Noise Over Nation
|Private Frequency
|Self-released
|2026
|3:29
|Spammerheads
|Quicksand
|The Mire Chronicles
|Banshees Records
|2025
|5:22
|spankthenun
|Feeding On Corpses
|No Further Requests
|Sounds of Mass Destruction
|2026
|5:23
|Damien Hearse
|MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST
|SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT
|Self-released
|2023
|3:31
|SinL00p
|Hum
|You Are Not Human
|Self-released
|2025
|2:29
|Pending Position
|Starsign (A Tribute To Apoptygma Berzerk)
|Album 69
|Infacted Recordings
|2025
|5:50
|Corppo
|Alto voltaje
|Fuga
|Self-released
|2025
|4:49
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|DARK HEAVEN
|OBJECT PERMANENCE
|X-IMG
|2025
|3:14
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween (something about sleep)
|Null Device
|Through Closing Eyes
|Electronic Saviors 2: Recurrence
|Metropolis Records
|2012
|04:09
|Metallica
|Enter Sandman (Remastered)
|Metallica (Remastered)
|Blackened Recordings
|1991
|05:32
|Hante.
|Live to Die Another Day
|Between Hope & Danger
|HELENE VAUVREY
|2017
|03:48
|Chelsea Wolfe
|Dusk
|She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She
|Loma Vista Recordings
|2024
|04:34
|ULTRA SUNN
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled
|Keep Your Eyes Peeled
|Artoffact Records
|2024
|03:51
|Giolì & Assia
|Inside Your Head
|Inside Your Head
|Diesis Records
|2019
|04:13
|VOITH
|A Dreamers Kiss
|A Dreamers Kiss
|VOITH
|2023
|03:13
|Sally Dige
|I Will Be the Sun for You
|Holding the Sun
|Dige Records
|2025
|03:49
|Ruin Of Romantics
|Let Me Get Up
|Velvet Dawn
|Music Of The Void
|2021
|06:39
|Male Tears
|SLEEP 4EVER
|KRYPT
|Avant! Records
|2023
|04:21
|Beborn Beton
|Dancer In The Dark
|Darkness Falls Again
|Dependent
|2023
|05:23
|Ari Mason
|Sleep Still
|Creatures
|704169 Records DK2
|2016
|04:13
|IAMX
|Insomnia
|Metanoia
|Metropolis Records
|2015
|04:39
