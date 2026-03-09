On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 8 2026

DJ Zuul
March 9, 2026
3 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Snowbeasts Abuse Of Power Abuse Of Power Re:Mission 2026 05:16
mhls Howling Howling Untitled Burial 2026 03:19
Hocico Dark Paradigm Dark Paradigm Darktunes 2026 06:02
Tragic Impulse The Honest Truth Electronic Saviors: Industrial Music to Cure Cancer, Vol. 7 ReUnion Distortion 2025 04:46
Minuit Machine Party People Queendom Synth Religion 2025 03:37
Faderhead We Are Black Again We Are Black Again Self 2026 03:23
death by love Temros (Symphonic Mix) 444 Distortion Productions 2026 03:50
mhls Absorption Absorption Untitled Burial 2026 03:45
Mesh Tilt Hey Stranger Dependent 2026 04:40
HEALTH SHRED ENVY (TOKYO ROSE & ALEX RMX) R-TYPE I Loma Vista 2026 04:05
Keep Shelly In Athens Queen of the Ashes V Athenian Aura 2026 02:51
The Naked And Famous Rolling Waves In Rolling Waves Fiction 2013 03:38
DSTRTD SGNL Eisbär (Extended Mix) Eisbär Infacted 2026 06:45
Dekad A Deadly Show (video edit) Resurgence Alfa Matrix 2024 03:12
Banco de Gaia Obsidian (Banco de Gaia Radio Edit) Obsidian (Remixes) Six Degrees 2000 04:33

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
SLEEP KILLS NO LIMITS SLEEP KILLS Self-released 2026 4:42
Nightcrawler Partners in Pain (Straight Razor Remix) Perverse Frequencies Self-released 2022 4:21
portion control White Rose SEED EP1 portioncontrol .net 2020 6:35
Sun’s Spectrum Pain Is Just a Noise The Silence After The Fall Cold Transmission Music 2023 3:43
Analog 80 O.T.T. O.T.T. (single) Self-released 2025 5:39
HARLEM electronics Fantasy Scan Cage Veyl 2025 3:38
Capital Control Noise Over Nation Private Frequency Self-released 2026 3:29
Spammerheads Quicksand The Mire Chronicles Banshees Records 2025 5:22
spankthenun Feeding On Corpses No Further Requests Sounds of Mass Destruction 2026 5:23
Damien Hearse MICKEY MOUSE HOLOCAUST SONGS IN THE KEY OF MEAT Self-released 2023 3:31
SinL00p Hum You Are Not Human Self-released 2025 2:29
Pending Position Starsign (A Tribute To Apoptygma Berzerk) Album 69 Infacted Recordings 2025 5:50
Corppo Alto voltaje Fuga Self-released 2025 4:49
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE DARK HEAVEN OBJECT PERMANENCE X-IMG 2025 3:14

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween (something about sleep)

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Null Device Through Closing Eyes Electronic Saviors 2: Recurrence Metropolis Records 2012 04:09
Metallica Enter Sandman (Remastered) Metallica (Remastered) Blackened Recordings 1991 05:32
Hante. Live to Die Another Day Between Hope & Danger HELENE VAUVREY 2017 03:48
Chelsea Wolfe Dusk She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She Loma Vista Recordings 2024 04:34
ULTRA SUNN Keep Your Eyes Peeled Keep Your Eyes Peeled Artoffact Records 2024 03:51
Giolì & Assia Inside Your Head Inside Your Head Diesis Records 2019 04:13
VOITH A Dreamers Kiss A Dreamers Kiss VOITH 2023 03:13
Sally Dige I Will Be the Sun for You Holding the Sun Dige Records 2025 03:49
Ruin Of Romantics Let Me Get Up Velvet Dawn Music Of The Void 2021 06:39
Male Tears SLEEP 4EVER KRYPT Avant! Records 2023 04:21
Beborn Beton Dancer In The Dark Darkness Falls Again Dependent 2023 05:23
Ari Mason Sleep Still Creatures 704169 Records DK2 2016 04:13
IAMX Insomnia Metanoia Metropolis Records 2015 04:39

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

