K-PlusPlaylists

K-Plus This Week – 3/10

Harmony Soleil
March 10, 2026
2 min read
A group of people stand in a row, smiling, against a textured black and white background. They are dressed in stylish, colorful outfits. To the right, the word "Kplus" is displayed in a purple circle.

We just wrapped up an absolute masterclass in K-Pop versatility on c89.5’s K-Plus, taking you on a journey from high-octane remixes to deep, cinematic storytelling and you can review it all below!

This set was all about the power of the solo era and global collaborations. DJ and Dakota featured the heavy hitters of BTS in every flavor: from the “Hotter Remix” of Butter to RM’s soulful groove with Anderson .Paak and J-Hope’s street-style flow with J. Cole. But they didn’t stop there; K-Plus dove into the gritty, experimental sounds of WOODZ, the fierce energy of EVERGLOW, and the legendary, poignant vibes of Agust D.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

Butter (Hotter Remix) – BTS

Look Here – BTS 

Tweak – GirlSet 

CODE – EVERGLOW

Pray for God – Lim Sejun

Human Extinction – WOODZ

One Man Army – BigOcean

Champion – BLACKPINK 

On The Street – JHOPE & JCOLE 

Still Life – RM & Anderson Paak

Slow Dance – JIMIN & Sofia Carson

Too Sad to Dance – JUNGKOOK 

Nothing Without Your Love – JIN

Better Than Me – WONHO

How The Fire Started – Eric Nam 

FR(END)S – V

Alone – JIMIN

SNOOZE – AgustD, Woosung & Ryuchi Sakamoto 

Life Goes On – AgustD

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 8 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: DJ Zuul...

Four performers are on stage, dancing energetically against a black and white patterned backdrop. They wear stylish pink and black outfits. A graphic in the foreground features cherry blossoms and a tower, with the text "Kplus" inside a circle.
K-PlusSpecialty Shows

K-Plus This Week!

Get ready to turn up the volume, because c895’s K-Plus brought a high-energy mix this week that bridged the gap between massive stadium anthems and deep-cut smooth vibes! From the powerhouse energy of BTS and a brand new tune from BLACKPINK to the...

On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 1 2026 – Goodbye Tara

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: Drew...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu