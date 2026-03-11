K-Plus This Week – 3/10

We just wrapped up an absolute masterclass in K-Pop versatility on c89.5’s K-Plus, taking you on a journey from high-octane remixes to deep, cinematic storytelling and you can review it all below!

This set was all about the power of the solo era and global collaborations. DJ and Dakota featured the heavy hitters of BTS in every flavor: from the “Hotter Remix” of Butter to RM’s soulful groove with Anderson .Paak and J-Hope’s street-style flow with J. Cole. But they didn’t stop there; K-Plus dove into the gritty, experimental sounds of WOODZ, the fierce energy of EVERGLOW, and the legendary, poignant vibes of Agust D.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

Butter (Hotter Remix) – BTS

Look Here – BTS

Tweak – GirlSet

CODE – EVERGLOW

Pray for God – Lim Sejun

Human Extinction – WOODZ

One Man Army – BigOcean

Champion – BLACKPINK

On The Street – JHOPE & JCOLE

Still Life – RM & Anderson Paak

Slow Dance – JIMIN & Sofia Carson

Too Sad to Dance – JUNGKOOK

Nothing Without Your Love – JIN

Better Than Me – WONHO

How The Fire Started – Eric Nam

FR(END)S – V

Alone – JIMIN

SNOOZE – AgustD, Woosung & Ryuchi Sakamoto

Life Goes On – AgustD