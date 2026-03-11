K-Plus This Week – 3/10

We just wrapped up an absolute masterclass in K-Pop versatility on c89.5’s K-Plus, taking you on a journey from high-octane remixes to deep, cinematic storytelling and you can review it all below!
This set was all about the power of the solo era and global collaborations. DJ and Dakota featured the heavy hitters of BTS in every flavor: from the “Hotter Remix” of Butter to RM’s soulful groove with Anderson .Paak and J-Hope’s street-style flow with J. Cole. But they didn’t stop there; K-Plus dove into the gritty, experimental sounds of WOODZ, the fierce energy of EVERGLOW, and the legendary, poignant vibes of Agust D.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
Butter (Hotter Remix) – BTS
Look Here – BTS
Tweak – GirlSet
CODE – EVERGLOW
Pray for God – Lim Sejun
Human Extinction – WOODZ
One Man Army – BigOcean
Champion – BLACKPINK
On The Street – JHOPE & JCOLE
Still Life – RM & Anderson Paak
Slow Dance – JIMIN & Sofia Carson
Too Sad to Dance – JUNGKOOK
Nothing Without Your Love – JIN
Better Than Me – WONHO
How The Fire Started – Eric Nam
FR(END)S – V
Alone – JIMIN
SNOOZE – AgustD, Woosung & Ryuchi Sakamoto
Life Goes On – AgustD
