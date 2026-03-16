On the Edge March 15 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|AES Dana
|Lysistrata
|Leylines
|Ultimae
|2009
|09:22
|Blvckholes, Six Degreez
|Restless Heart
|Flashbacks
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|05:32
|Ships in the Night
|Balm in Gilead
|Balm in Gilead
|Cleopatra
|2021
|03:36
|HEALTH
|BURN THE CANDLES
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|03:14
|Birmingham 6
|Policestate (Barbaque As The GOA Police Squad Mix)
|To Protect And To Serve: The Policestate Remixes
|Cleopatra
|1996
|09:23
|Rotersand
|Electric Elephant
|Truth Is Fanatic Again
|Cop International
|2025
|04:33
|Stars Crusaders
|Hard to be a God
|Common Interface
|SkyQode
|2026
|03:16
|Combichrist
|Desolation
|Desolation
|Out of Line
|2025
|05:03
|Suicide Queen
|Dust
|Crowned In Blood
|COP International
|2025
|04:33
|The Northern Territories
|In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born)
|A Star In Orbit Still
|Dependent
|2025
|03:45
|The Names
|Procrastination (Hard Facts Remix)
|Procrastination
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:20
Hour 2: DJ Drew
|Rotersand
|Don’t Know
|1023
|Metropolis Records
|2007
|04:28
|Rotersand
|16 Devils (Hell Deep Down)
|Don’t Become The Thing You Hated
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|04:07
|Rotersand
|Exterminate Annihilate Destroy
|Welcome To Goodbye
|Metropolis Records
|2005
|05:17
|Mari Kattman
|You Can Show Yourself Out
|Swallow
|COP International
|2023
|03:46
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Anemia
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|03:18
|Glass Spells
|Mirrors
|Mirrors
|Glass Spells
|2019
|03:25
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Come and Find Me
|Designer Carnage
|Negative Gain Productions
|2022
|06:57
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Something for the Horsemen – ESA Remix
|Something for the Horsemen Remixes
|Negative Gain Productions
|2026
|04:03
|Hatari;Esa
|Spillingardans – ESA Remix
|Neyslutrans Remixed
|Svikamylla ehf.
|2021
|03:51
|Aesthetic Perfection;Sebastian Komor
|We Bring the Beat [Sebastian Komor Remix]
|We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix)
|Out of Line Music
|2026
|04:14
|Aesthetic Perfection
|Living the Wasted Life – 2024 Remaster
|A Violent Emotion
|Close to Human Music (under license from Bractune Records)
|2024
|05:00
|Aesthetic Perfection
|The Siren
|A Violent Emotion
|Close to Human Music (under license from Bractune Records)
|2024
|04:43
|New Order
|Shellshock
|The Best of New Order
|London Records
|1994
|09:25
Hour 3: DJ Paradigm Lost
|SinL00p
|FOBO
|You Are Not Human
|Self-Released
|2025
|2:56
|Neuroklast
|Anima
|Streetkid
|Pro Noize
|2022
|4:25
|Maschinengeist
|Hololith [amp version]
|Hololith
|Self-Released
|2023
|4:05
|spankthenun
|No Further Requests (Industrial Bass)
|No Further Requests
|Sounds of Mass Destruction
|2026
|4:35
|Altesse
|Choke
|Choke
|Self-Released
|2025
|3:00
|Slighter
|Have No Fear (SPANKTHENUN Remix)
|Have No Fear (single)
|Confusion Inc.
|2024
|4:09
|Archon Of The Fairlight
|Obscenity (Adam Erebus Remix)
|2023 Label Compilation
|Re:Mission Entertainment
|2023
|4:19
|LazerNomad
|HERREN
|HERREN
|Self-Released
|2026
|2:59
|Lapse Of Reason
|Take The Control
|Sorrows
|Aufnahme + Wiedergabe
|2019
|5:56
|Circuit Preacher
|Test of Faith
|Test of Faith
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|3:22
|Nuxx Vomica
|FTEV (Confines Remix)
|Synthicide
|2024
|4:36
|Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods
|Dirty Noise
|A Sickness EP
|Self-Released
|2023
|3:34
|Leaether Strip
|Face The Guilt (Cervello Elettronico F*** The Fascists Remix)
|Face The Guilt (Cervello Electronic F*** the Fascists Remix)
|Læbel
|2025
|4:54
|Her Absence Fill the World
|The Crow (KOR Remix)
|Dead Hands
|Oráculo Records
|2022
|5:23
|MissSuicide
|Narziss(BLUE ANT Remix)
|INTERNATIONAL EBM DAY 24.2.25
|DSBP Records
|2025
|4:32
|Arcane Objective
|VILE
|The Smell of Blood Will Only Provoke It
|Self-Released
|2026
|3:20
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