On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 15 2026

DJ Zuul
March 16, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 11 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
AES Dana Lysistrata Leylines Ultimae 2009 09:22
Blvckholes, Six Degreez Restless Heart Flashbacks Untitled Burial 2026 05:32
Ships in the Night Balm in Gilead Balm in Gilead Cleopatra 2021 03:36
HEALTH BURN THE CANDLES CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 03:14
Birmingham 6 Policestate (Barbaque As The GOA Police Squad Mix) To Protect And To Serve: The Policestate Remixes Cleopatra 1996 09:23
Rotersand Electric Elephant Truth Is Fanatic Again Cop International 2025 04:33
Stars Crusaders Hard to be a God Common Interface SkyQode 2026 03:16
Combichrist Desolation Desolation Out of Line 2025 05:03
Suicide Queen Dust Crowned In Blood COP International 2025 04:33
The Northern Territories In Our Darkest Hour (Something New Is Born) A Star In Orbit Still Dependent 2025 03:45
The Names Procrastination (Hard Facts Remix) Procrastination Alfa Matrix 2025 04:20

Hour 2: DJ Drew

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Rotersand Don’t Know 1023 Metropolis Records 2007 04:28
Rotersand 16 Devils (Hell Deep Down) Don’t Become The Thing You Hated Metropolis Records 2025 04:07
Rotersand Exterminate Annihilate Destroy Welcome To Goodbye Metropolis Records 2005 05:17
Mari Kattman You Can Show Yourself Out Swallow COP International 2023 03:46
Mari Kattman Anemia Anemia Metropolis Records 2025 03:18
Glass Spells Mirrors Mirrors Glass Spells 2019 03:25
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Come and Find Me Designer Carnage Negative Gain Productions 2022 06:57
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Something for the Horsemen – ESA Remix Something for the Horsemen Remixes Negative Gain Productions 2026 04:03
Hatari;Esa Spillingardans – ESA Remix Neyslutrans Remixed Svikamylla ehf. 2021 03:51
Aesthetic Perfection;Sebastian Komor We Bring the Beat [Sebastian Komor Remix] We Bring the Beat (Sebastian Komor Remix) Out of Line Music 2026 04:14
Aesthetic Perfection Living the Wasted Life – 2024 Remaster A Violent Emotion Close to Human Music (under license from Bractune Records) 2024 05:00
Aesthetic Perfection The Siren A Violent Emotion Close to Human Music (under license from Bractune Records) 2024 04:43
New Order Shellshock The Best of New Order London Records 1994 09:25

Hour 3: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 16 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
SinL00p FOBO You Are Not Human Self-Released 2025 2:56
Neuroklast Anima Streetkid Pro Noize 2022 4:25
Maschinengeist Hololith [amp version] Hololith Self-Released 2023 4:05
spankthenun No Further Requests (Industrial Bass) No Further Requests Sounds of Mass Destruction 2026 4:35
Altesse Choke Choke Self-Released 2025 3:00
Slighter Have No Fear (SPANKTHENUN Remix) Have No Fear (single) Confusion Inc. 2024 4:09
Archon Of The Fairlight Obscenity (Adam Erebus Remix) 2023 Label Compilation Re:Mission Entertainment 2023 4:19
LazerNomad HERREN HERREN Self-Released 2026 2:59
Lapse Of Reason Take The Control Sorrows Aufnahme + Wiedergabe 2019 5:56
Circuit Preacher Test of Faith Test of Faith DarkTunes Music Group 2023 3:22
Nuxx Vomica FTEV (Confines Remix) Synthicide 2024 4:36
Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods Dirty Noise A Sickness EP Self-Released 2023 3:34
Leaether Strip Face The Guilt (Cervello Elettronico F*** The Fascists Remix) Face The Guilt (Cervello Electronic F*** the Fascists Remix) Læbel 2025 4:54
Her Absence Fill the World The Crow (KOR Remix) Dead Hands Oráculo Records 2022 5:23
MissSuicide Narziss(BLUE ANT Remix) INTERNATIONAL EBM DAY 24.2.25 DSBP Records 2025 4:32
Arcane Objective VILE The Smell of Blood Will Only Provoke It Self-Released 2026 3:20

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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