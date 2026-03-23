Color Theory Episode 33: March 22nd, 2026

Color Theory honors the memory of Tim Pogar with a remastered rebroadcast of episode 6, originally aired one year ago. Tim was chosen family to host Madlon and co-creator Wil, and he was a crucial part of the Color Theory team in the early days of the show.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!