Color TheoryPlaylists

Color Theory Episode 33: March 22nd, 2026

Harmony Soleil
March 22, 2026
2 min read
Banner image for 'Afterglow with Madion,' Episode 6 titled 'Color Theory.' Features a photo of Timothy Patrick Pogar, with text 'In Loving Memory of Timothy Patrick Pogar September 15, 1994 - March 9, 2025.' Background is a vibrant, colorful space theme. Originally aired on March 29, 2025.

Color Theory honors the memory of Tim Pogar with a remastered rebroadcast of episode 6, originally aired one year ago. Tim was chosen family to host Madlon and co-creator Wil, and he was a crucial part of the Color Theory team in the early days of the show.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below! You can support the show this week by donating at c895.org!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at 8pm, as the show is on its every other week schedule, rotating at 8pm with our newest show Sub 49 Radio!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 All U Need – OLAN & QRTR
2 Lean Into Light (Dosem Remix) – Qrion feat. Pinkpirate
3 Dusk – Nicky Elisabeth
4 Right By Ur Side – Moore Kismet feat. Courtney Paige Nelson
5 I Just Died In Your Arms (Nora Van Elken Flip) – Cutting Crew
6 Rhythm of Refuge – Lauren Mia & Gabrielle Roman
7 Pretty World – Pretty Pink feat. Kim Hnizdo
8 Take Me – Softest Hard
9 Hurricane – Seven Lions, Andrew Bayer, Oaks
10 I Could Be The One (LEVEL UP Flip) – Avicii, Nicky Romero
11 Remember Me – ALLEYCVT X ZINGARA
12 First Time – [IVY] feat. Elipsa
13 Divine – Georgie Riot, FREEMXN, Ekstatic

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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