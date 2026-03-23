On the Edge March 22 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|SRSQ
|BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE
|BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE
|Self
|2026
|03:49
|Allicorn
|Fatal Ire
|Metanoia
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|05:12
|Bestial Mouths
|Road Of Thousand Tears (BEDLESS BONES REMIX) (feat. Bedless Bones)
|BACKBONE
|Negative Gain
|2024
|05:56
|Omen Code
|Dead Zone
|Alpha State
|Dependent
|2025
|05:35
|Death By Love
|I Don’t
|444
|Distortion
|2026
|04:25
|HEALTH, Pixel Grip
|ANTIDOTE (AMORTAL RMX)
|R-TYPE II
|Loma Vista
|2026
|02:55
|Morwan, A Place To Bury Strangers
|Забудь себе
|Забудь себе
|Self
|2025
|06:06
|Warm Gadget, Snowbeasts
|Stuck
|Stuck
|Remission
|2026
|04:29
|Mesh
|This World
|This World
|Dependent
|2026
|05:13
|Magic Wands, Delerium
|Moonshadow (Delerium Remix)
|Moonshadow (Delerium Remix)
|Artoffact
|2026
|06:31
|Xenturion Prime
|The Hidden Path
|The Hidden Path
|Progress
|2026
|03:43
|Klimt 1918
|Dream Core
|Dream Core
|Prophecy
|2026
|06:31
|Blvckholes
|Keep Falling
|Keep Falling
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:24
|Puppet
|Listen To The Storm
|Fear Is Fleeting
|Monstercat
|2016
|04:23
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Torque Memory
|Dreaming
|Dreaming
|House Of Verdin
|2026
|4:20
|Houses of Heaven
|Serpent Coil
|Within/Without
|Felte
|2024
|3:44
|A Copy For Collapse
|Your Imaginary World
|Your Imaginary World
|White Forest Records
|2019
|4:16
|MATTE BLVCK
|House of Serpents
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|3:42
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Greed
|Distorted Reality
|meshwork music
|2025
|3:28
|Vodoo Rage
|Anyone
|AT THE END OF THE WORLD
|Self-released
|2023
|3:02
|Thief
|Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
|Behemouth (single)
|Prophecy Productions
|0
|3:22
|Circuit Preacher
|Take Control
|Take Control
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|4:11
|royb0t
|Grit Index
|Void Glide
|Thinkbreak Records
|2023
|6:06
|Fluid Ghost
|A Promise Close to Death feat.Vanseveren
|Songs I
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|3:35
|Cold Choir
|Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
|Velvet Surrender Remixed
|Neck Seduction
|2024
|3:05
|MATTE BLVCK
|House of Serpents
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|3:42
|Duophonic Noise Construction
|Greed
|Distorted Reality
|meshwork music
|2025
|3:28
|Vodoo Rage
|Anyone
|AT THE END OF THE WORLD
|Self-released
|2023
|3:02
|Thief
|Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix)
|Behemouth (single)
|Prophecy Productions
|0
|3:22
|Circuit Preacher
|Take Control
|Take Control
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2023
|4:11
|royb0t
|Grit Index
|Void Glide
|Thinkbreak Records
|2023
|6:06
|Fluid Ghost
|A Promise Close to Death feat.Vanseveren
|Songs I
|Mother Solitude Records
|2024
|3:35
|Cold Choir
|Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix
|Velvet Surrender Remixed
|Neck Seduction
|2024
|3:05
|Echoberyl
|Salomé (Suspirium Remix)
|Mother Solitude : Expanded
|Mother Solitude Records
|2026
|6:01
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween
|NOTNORTH
|Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
|Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
|NOTNORTH
|2023
|03:39
|Shakespears Sister
|She’s Lost Control
|Songs from the Red Room
|Palare
|2010
|03:40
|Culture Kultur
|Love Will Tear Us Apart
|Spirit
|Caustic Records
|2010
|04:06
|KMFDM
|Material Girl
|Industrial Metal
|Cleopatra Records
|2009
|04:28
|Massive Ego
|Master and Servant
|Nite Klub Skewl
|Klone
|2006
|03:07
|I Speak Machine
|Bloodletting (The Vampire Song) – War Mix
|War
|I Speak Machine
|2022
|04:33
|Wall Of Voodoo
|Ring of Fire
|The Index Masters
|Ryko/Rhino
|1991
|05:02
|Guenter Schulz;En Esch
|Terrible Lie
|Industrial Metal
|Cleopatra Records
|2009
|04:54
|Ayria
|Burning Up
|Burning Up
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|03:50
|Genitorturers
|Touch Myself
|Touch Myself EP
|Gforce
|2001
|03:22
|Barry Adamson;Anita Lane;The Thought System Of Love
|These Boots Are Made For Walking
|Delusion (Soundtrack)
|Mute
|1991
|02:51
|Lebanon Hanover
|Abracadabra
|Gothic Halloween
|Cleopatra Records
|2024
|04:04
|Trevor Something
|The Man Who Sold The World
|Archetypes
|In Your Brain LLC
|2024
|03:47
|Malaria!
|Lay Lady Lay
|Cheerio
|moabit musik
|1992
|03:57
|Cinderella Effect
|Black No. 1
|Pearls
|Out of Line Music
|2006
|04:51
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