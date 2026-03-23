On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 22 2026

DJ Zuul
March 23, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
SRSQ BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE BORN ALONE, DIE ALONE Self 2026 03:49
Allicorn Fatal Ire Metanoia Untitled Burial 2026 05:12
Bestial Mouths Road Of Thousand Tears (BEDLESS BONES REMIX) (feat. Bedless Bones) BACKBONE Negative Gain 2024 05:56
Omen Code Dead Zone Alpha State Dependent 2025 05:35
Death By Love I Don’t 444 Distortion 2026 04:25
HEALTH, Pixel Grip ANTIDOTE (AMORTAL RMX) R-TYPE II Loma Vista 2026 02:55
Morwan, A Place To Bury Strangers Забудь себе Забудь себе Self 2025 06:06
Warm Gadget, Snowbeasts Stuck Stuck Remission 2026 04:29
Mesh This World This World Dependent 2026 05:13
Magic Wands, Delerium Moonshadow (Delerium Remix) Moonshadow (Delerium Remix) Artoffact 2026 06:31
Xenturion Prime The Hidden Path The Hidden Path Progress 2026 03:43
Klimt 1918 Dream Core Dream Core Prophecy 2026 06:31
Blvckholes Keep Falling Keep Falling Untitled Burial 2026 03:24
Puppet Listen To The Storm Fear Is Fleeting Monstercat 2016 04:23

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 23 rows. Currently displaying rows 1 to 20. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Torque Memory Dreaming Dreaming House Of Verdin 2026 4:20
Houses of Heaven Serpent Coil Within/Without Felte 2024 3:44
A Copy For Collapse Your Imaginary World Your Imaginary World White Forest Records 2019 4:16
MATTE BLVCK House of Serpents Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 3:42
Duophonic Noise Construction Greed Distorted Reality meshwork music 2025 3:28
Vodoo Rage Anyone AT THE END OF THE WORLD Self-released 2023 3:02
Thief Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix) Behemouth (single) Prophecy Productions 0 3:22
Circuit Preacher Take Control Take Control DarkTunes Music Group 2023 4:11
royb0t Grit Index Void Glide Thinkbreak Records 2023 6:06
Fluid Ghost A Promise Close to Death feat.Vanseveren Songs I Mother Solitude Records 2024 3:35
Cold Choir Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix Velvet Surrender Remixed Neck Seduction 2024 3:05
MATTE BLVCK House of Serpents Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 3:42
Duophonic Noise Construction Greed Distorted Reality meshwork music 2025 3:28
Vodoo Rage Anyone AT THE END OF THE WORLD Self-released 2023 3:02
Thief Behemouth (Melt Motif Remix) Behemouth (single) Prophecy Productions 0 3:22
Circuit Preacher Take Control Take Control DarkTunes Music Group 2023 4:11
royb0t Grit Index Void Glide Thinkbreak Records 2023 6:06
Fluid Ghost A Promise Close to Death feat.Vanseveren Songs I Mother Solitude Records 2024 3:35
Cold Choir Runaway (KISS OF THE WHIP) Remix Velvet Surrender Remixed Neck Seduction 2024 3:05
Echoberyl Salomé (Suspirium Remix) Mother Solitude : Expanded Mother Solitude Records 2026 6:01

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween

Table with 6 columns and 15 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
NOTNORTH Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! NOTNORTH 2023 03:39
Shakespears Sister She’s Lost Control Songs from the Red Room Palare 2010 03:40
Culture Kultur Love Will Tear Us Apart Spirit Caustic Records 2010 04:06
KMFDM Material Girl Industrial Metal Cleopatra Records 2009 04:28
Massive Ego Master and Servant Nite Klub Skewl Klone 2006 03:07
I Speak Machine Bloodletting (The Vampire Song) – War Mix War I Speak Machine 2022 04:33
Wall Of Voodoo Ring of Fire The Index Masters Ryko/Rhino 1991 05:02
Guenter Schulz;En Esch Terrible Lie Industrial Metal Cleopatra Records 2009 04:54
Ayria Burning Up Burning Up Artoffact Records 2025 03:50
Genitorturers Touch Myself Touch Myself EP Gforce 2001 03:22
Barry Adamson;Anita Lane;The Thought System Of Love These Boots Are Made For Walking Delusion (Soundtrack) Mute 1991 02:51
Lebanon Hanover Abracadabra Gothic Halloween Cleopatra Records 2024 04:04
Trevor Something The Man Who Sold The World Archetypes In Your Brain LLC 2024 03:47
Malaria! Lay Lady Lay Cheerio moabit musik 1992 03:57
Cinderella Effect Black No. 1 Pearls Out of Line Music 2006 04:51

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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