On the Edge March 29 2026

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul
|Ragga, The Pylon King
|St. Christopher’s Dream [Mask Mix]
|Heavenly Grooves
|Lo Recordings
|1996
|06:35
|HEALTH, MOTHICA
|DARKAGE (1000 EYES RMX)
|R-TYPE I
|Loma Vista
|2026
|03:26
|Allicorn
|The Best Answer
|The Best Answer
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|04:06
|PIG
|Tosca’s Kiss
|Tosca’s Kiss
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:25
|The Violent Youth
|tsvety
|tsvety
|Artoffact
|2026
|03:34
|CYRNAI
|ECHO LANGUAGE (RE-MIX ONE)
|ECHO LANGUAGE (RE-MIX ONE)
|Self
|2026
|06:40
|Death By Love
|In Unity
|444
|Distortion Productions
|2026
|05:07
|EFFY MUSIC
|White Knight
|White Knight
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:32
|ULTRA SUNN
|Flirt With Death
|Flirt With Death
|Artoffact
|2026
|03:05
|Sine
|Blood + Wine
|Blood + Wine
|Metropolis
|2026
|03:50
|Mesh
|Lone Wolf
|This World
|Dependent
|2026
|05:24
|Post Analog Disorder
|Silent Shout
|Memory’s Maze
|Self
|2024
|05:32
|Miss Trezz
|CONTROL
|CONTROL
|Self
|2026
|03:14
|Brutalist Architecture in the Sun
|Your Touch
|Everything Must Die Single
|Self
|2025
|06:08
Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost
|Body System
|In Your Mind (VeGo Remix)
|World Of Lies
|Self-Released
|2026
|3:46
|Telekon Inside
|Lies Part I (2026 Vox v3)
|WASP 2026
|Self-Released
|2026
|4:43
|Velour Sin
|No Error Found
|After Love
|Self-Released
|2023
|3:32
|BEYOND BORDER
|Dark Communion (Resistanz Remix)
|Resistanz Festival Soundtrack 2025
|Digital World Audio
|2025
|3:42
|Die Sexual
|Take What’s Mine (Royb0t Remix)
|Electric: Remixes
|Pylon Records
|2025
|4:14
|3teeth
|Dissolve (Raul Parra Remix)
|Self-Released
|2024
|4:29
|SINthetik Messiah
|Blood And Money
|Plasmapool/Raise Recordings
|2026
|5:36
|SinL00p
|Hum
|You Are Not Human
|Self-released
|2025
|2:29
|Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods
|Dirty Noise
|A Sickness EP
|Self-Released
|2023
|3:34
|MORTAL REALM
|Trash
|Stab In The Dark
|Negative Gain Productions
|2024
|3:43
|BIGOD 20
|Body To Body (DSTRTD SGNL MIX)
|Body To Body (DSTRTD SGNL MIX)
|Infacted Records
|2025
|4:40
|spankthenun
|Dominate [Blue Ant Mix]
|The Bunker Tapes Vol I
|Sounds of Mass Destruction
|2020
|4:32
|CYFERDYNE
|Let Me Burn
|Exodus
|Digital World Audio
|2024
|5:02
|Pete Crane
|Norilsk
|You Are Not Your Body
|Blind Mice Productions
|2020
|4:01
|healng
|far enough (ft. Ex-Heir)
|sudden disconnection
|Self-released
|2023
|2:29
|NEUROKLAST
|SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit)
|HELLFIRE
|darkTunes Music Group
|2026
|3:39
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween “Woof”
|POC
|The Dogs Are Barking
|The Dogs Are Barking
|Scanner
|2024
|03:28
|En Esch
|Dog 2 U
|Trash Chic
|Distortion Productions
|2016
|03:56
|Caustic
|Thirsty Dog – TV
|FIEND I (Tailor’s Version) [TV]
|Undustrial Records
|2025
|03:20
|Meat Beat Manifesto
|Dog Star Man
|Dog Star Man
|Play It Again Sam
|1990
|05:12
|Spit Mask
|Puppy
|You May Feel Some Pressure
|Aufnahme + Wiedergabe
|2019
|03:52
|Cobrah
|Dog
|Dog
|Big Beat Records
|2026
|02:38
|Patriarchy
|Boy On A Leash
|Manual For Dying
|Notes From the Underground
|2025
|04:21
|Processor;Melt Motif
|Dogs
|Distractions
|Processor
|2025
|02:39
|Starfreak FM
|Howling at the Moon
|Howling at the Moon
|Starfreak FM
|2026
|04:21
|The Limousines
|Love Is a Dog from Hell
|Hush
|Orchard City Books & Noise
|2013
|04:00
|Florence + The Machine
|Dog Days Are Over
|Lungs
|Universal-Island Records Ltd.
|2009
|04:12
|Alexandra Savior
|Howl
|The Archer
|30th Century Records
|2020
|03:08
|The Stooges
|I Wanna Be Your Dog – 2019 Remaster
|The Stooges
|Rhino/Elektra
|1969
|03:12
|NOTNORTH
|Black Dog
|Black Dog
|NOTNORTH
|2023
|03:36
|SOFIA ISELLA
|Dog’s Dinner
|Dog’s Dinner
|SOFIA ISELLA
|2025
|03:45
|Angelo Badalamenti
|The Black Dog Runs at Night
|Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me – Soundtrack
|Warner Records
|1992
|01:49
|Kate Bush
|Hounds Of Love
|Hounds Of Love
|Fish People
|1985
|03:03
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