On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge March 29 2026

DJ Zuul
March 30, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

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We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: DJ Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 14 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Ragga, The Pylon King St. Christopher’s Dream [Mask Mix] Heavenly Grooves Lo Recordings 1996 06:35
HEALTH, MOTHICA DARKAGE (1000 EYES RMX) R-TYPE I Loma Vista 2026 03:26
Allicorn The Best Answer The Best Answer Untitled Burial 2026 04:06
PIG Tosca’s Kiss Tosca’s Kiss Metropolis 2026 04:25
The Violent Youth tsvety tsvety Artoffact 2026 03:34
CYRNAI ECHO LANGUAGE (RE-MIX ONE) ECHO LANGUAGE (RE-MIX ONE) Self 2026 06:40
Death By Love In Unity 444 Distortion Productions 2026 05:07
EFFY MUSIC White Knight White Knight Untitled Burial 2026 03:32
ULTRA SUNN Flirt With Death Flirt With Death Artoffact 2026 03:05
Sine Blood + Wine Blood + Wine Metropolis 2026 03:50
Mesh Lone Wolf This World Dependent 2026 05:24
Post Analog Disorder Silent Shout Memory’s Maze Self 2024 05:32
Miss Trezz CONTROL CONTROL Self 2026 03:14
Brutalist Architecture in the Sun Your Touch Everything Must Die Single Self 2025 06:08

Hour 2: DJ Paradigm Lost

Table with 6 columns and 16 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Body System In Your Mind (VeGo Remix) World Of Lies Self-Released 2026 3:46
Telekon Inside Lies Part I (2026 Vox v3) WASP 2026 Self-Released 2026 4:43
Velour Sin No Error Found After Love Self-Released 2023 3:32
BEYOND BORDER Dark Communion (Resistanz Remix) Resistanz Festival Soundtrack 2025 Digital World Audio 2025 3:42
Die Sexual Take What’s Mine (Royb0t Remix) Electric: Remixes Pylon Records 2025 4:14
3teeth Dissolve (Raul Parra Remix) Self-Released 2024 4:29
SINthetik Messiah Blood And Money Plasmapool/Raise Recordings 2026 5:36
SinL00p Hum You Are Not Human Self-released 2025 2:29
Mach FoX & Zeven Odd Gods Dirty Noise A Sickness EP Self-Released 2023 3:34
MORTAL REALM Trash Stab In The Dark Negative Gain Productions 2024 3:43
BIGOD 20 Body To Body (DSTRTD SGNL MIX) Body To Body (DSTRTD SGNL MIX) Infacted Records 2025 4:40
spankthenun Dominate [Blue Ant Mix] The Bunker Tapes Vol I Sounds of Mass Destruction 2020 4:32
CYFERDYNE Let Me Burn Exodus Digital World Audio 2024 5:02
Pete Crane Norilsk You Are Not Your Body Blind Mice Productions 2020 4:01
healng far enough (ft. Ex-Heir) sudden disconnection Self-released 2023 2:29
NEUROKLAST SUCCUBUS (Gladiatorz Club Edit) HELLFIRE darkTunes Music Group 2026 3:39

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween “Woof”

Table with 6 columns and 17 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
POC The Dogs Are Barking The Dogs Are Barking Scanner 2024 03:28
En Esch Dog 2 U Trash Chic Distortion Productions 2016 03:56
Caustic Thirsty Dog – TV FIEND I (Tailor’s Version) [TV] Undustrial Records 2025 03:20
Meat Beat Manifesto Dog Star Man Dog Star Man Play It Again Sam 1990 05:12
Spit Mask Puppy You May Feel Some Pressure Aufnahme + Wiedergabe 2019 03:52
Cobrah Dog Dog Big Beat Records 2026 02:38
Patriarchy Boy On A Leash Manual For Dying Notes From the Underground 2025 04:21
Processor;Melt Motif Dogs Distractions Processor 2025 02:39
Starfreak FM Howling at the Moon Howling at the Moon Starfreak FM 2026 04:21
The Limousines Love Is a Dog from Hell Hush Orchard City Books & Noise 2013 04:00
Florence + The Machine Dog Days Are Over Lungs Universal-Island Records Ltd. 2009 04:12
Alexandra Savior Howl The Archer 30th Century Records 2020 03:08
The Stooges I Wanna Be Your Dog – 2019 Remaster The Stooges Rhino/Elektra 1969 03:12
NOTNORTH Black Dog Black Dog NOTNORTH 2023 03:36
SOFIA ISELLA Dog’s Dinner Dog’s Dinner SOFIA ISELLA 2025 03:45
Angelo Badalamenti The Black Dog Runs at Night Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me – Soundtrack Warner Records 1992 01:49
Kate Bush Hounds Of Love Hounds Of Love Fish People 1985 03:03

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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