InterviewsOn The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 5 2026: Dawn of Ashes

DJ Zuul
April 8, 2026
4 min read
Kristof Bathrory of the band Dawn of Ashes

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul Interviews Kristof Bathory, Dawn of Ashes

Table with 6 columns and 12 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Dawn of Ashes The Altar of Sunken Wounds Anatomy of Suffering Metropolis 2026 04:50
Dawn of Ashes Viral Decay Anatomy of Suffering Metropolis 2026 04:16
Dawn of Ashes Beneath Thy Tongue, It Sleeps Anatomy of Suffering Metropolis 2026 04:44
Subheim Away Approach Denovali 2011 06:15
Xotox Untitled and unreleased demotrack from 2001 Die Geheimen Dokumente INfacted 2026 04:08
Post Analog Disorder Silent Shout Memory’s Maze Self 2024 05:32
Ritual Glass Secret Secret Untitled Burial 2026 03:30
ALEX & TOKYO ROSE Rave Eternal AKUMA 3 NewRetroWave 2022 03:52
Actors Dead Inside (Crackmix) Dead Inside (Crackmix) ArtofFact 2026 04:48
HEALTH DON’T KILL YOURSELF CONFLICT DLC Loma Vista 2025 02:35
DSTRTD SGNL Hope Hope Infacted 2026 02:52
Underworld Pearl’s Girl Everything Everything: Live [IMPORT] V2 2000 08:17

Hour 2: Paradigm Lost 12.21.2025 redux

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Leaether Strip Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) (DJ PL Radio Edit) Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) Læbel 2025 5:01
Ministry Just Like You The Squirrely Years Revisited Cleopatra 2025 4:10
METAL DISCO Too Much Drama Power Hunter Werkstatt Recordings 2025 2:33
Nuda Losing Touch Stranger Self-released 2024 4:22
Spammerheads Shocking days The Mire Chronicles Banshees Records 2025 5:05
ALVABEAT Erased (ft. Marie Eidolon) Self-released 2025 2:13
Coldlink Cold Severed DSBP 2026 3:42
Test Dept Full Spectrum Dominance (JD Twitch Remix) – Radio Edit Full Spectrum Dominance Artoffact Records 2025 4:25
ESA Something for the Horsemen (Censored Version) Sounds for your Happiness Negative Gain Productions 2025 4:51
Pneumagnosis These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) (Single Lukotyk Records 2025 5:28
SIERRA VEINS My Poison In The Name Of Blood No Shark Productions 2025 3:29
Die Sexual Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack 25 Radio] Pylon Records 2025 6:08
Nightcrawler ACID RAIN (Club Edit) MALEVOLENT FORCES Self-released 2025 5:43
CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE DESPISE INSIDE OBJECT PERMANENCE X-IMG 2025 3:21
CORPPO Animal Interno Fervor 8745963 Records DK 2025 3:20

Hour 3: DJ RockettQween on the Element of Water

Table with 6 columns and 13 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Tragic Impulse Can’t Stop the Rain Electronic Saviors; Industrial Music to Cure Cancer, Vol. IV: Retaliation Metropolis Records 2016 05:19
Invoke the Insult Drowning You Can Trust Ek Product 2016 05:09
Click Click Stay out of the Water Lung Funtion (The Singles) Dependent 2008 04:04
Prick Riverhead Prick Nothing 1995 04:39
Templebeat Just Ice (Overspeed Version) Industrial Machine Musick Cleopatra Records 1999 05:12
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark Sailing On The Seven Seas Sugar Tax Virgin Records 1991 03:46
Duran Duran Night Boat – 2010 Remaster Duran Duran (Deluxe Edition) Parlophone UK 1981 05:25
Project Pitchfork Acid Ocean Black Trisol 2013 05:49
ohGr Water Welt Indieblu Music 2003 04:24
Bob Bert Drain The Worst Poetry of 1986-1993 (Bob Bert Presents: Bewitched ) Thick Syrup Records 2011 05:24
Grendel Deep Waters Timewave : Zero Metropolis Records 2012 05:12
Paralysed Age Thirst Empire Of Thevampire DANCING FERRET 2009 01:44
Love Is Colder Than Death The City in the Sea Oxeia In Deyagora Music 1994 03:10

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"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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