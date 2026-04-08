On the Edge April 5 2026: Dawn of Ashes

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Hour 1: DJ Zuul Interviews Kristof Bathory, Dawn of Ashes
|Dawn of Ashes
|The Altar of Sunken Wounds
|Anatomy of Suffering
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:50
|Dawn of Ashes
|Viral Decay
|Anatomy of Suffering
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:16
|Dawn of Ashes
|Beneath Thy Tongue, It Sleeps
|Anatomy of Suffering
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:44
|Subheim
|Away
|Approach
|Denovali
|2011
|06:15
|Xotox
|Untitled and unreleased demotrack from 2001
|Die Geheimen Dokumente
|INfacted
|2026
|04:08
|Post Analog Disorder
|Silent Shout
|Memory’s Maze
|Self
|2024
|05:32
|Ritual Glass
|Secret
|Secret
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:30
|ALEX & TOKYO ROSE
|Rave Eternal
|AKUMA 3
|NewRetroWave
|2022
|03:52
|Actors
|Dead Inside (Crackmix)
|Dead Inside (Crackmix)
|ArtofFact
|2026
|04:48
|HEALTH
|DON’T KILL YOURSELF
|CONFLICT DLC
|Loma Vista
|2025
|02:35
|DSTRTD SGNL
|Hope
|Hope
|Infacted
|2026
|02:52
|Underworld
|Pearl’s Girl
|Everything Everything: Live [IMPORT]
|V2
|2000
|08:17
Hour 2: Paradigm Lost 12.21.2025 redux
|Leaether Strip
|Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover) (DJ PL Radio Edit)
|Thank You America (Cabaret Voltaire Cover)
|Læbel
|2025
|5:01
|Ministry
|Just Like You
|The Squirrely Years Revisited
|Cleopatra
|2025
|4:10
|METAL DISCO
|Too Much Drama
|Power Hunter
|Werkstatt Recordings
|2025
|2:33
|Nuda
|Losing Touch
|Stranger
|Self-released
|2024
|4:22
|Spammerheads
|Shocking days
|The Mire Chronicles
|Banshees Records
|2025
|5:05
|ALVABEAT
|Erased (ft. Marie Eidolon)
|Self-released
|2025
|2:13
|Coldlink
|Cold
|Severed
|DSBP
|2026
|3:42
|Test Dept
|Full Spectrum Dominance (JD Twitch Remix) – Radio Edit
|Full Spectrum Dominance
|Artoffact Records
|2025
|4:25
|ESA
|Something for the Horsemen (Censored Version)
|Sounds for your Happiness
|Negative Gain Productions
|2025
|4:51
|Pneumagnosis
|These Days Will End (Slighter Remix)
|These Days Will End (Slighter Remix) (Single
|Lukotyk Records
|2025
|5:28
|SIERRA VEINS
|My Poison
|In The Name Of Blood
|No Shark Productions
|2025
|3:29
|Die Sexual
|Tremble For Me [Harlander Hack 25 Radio]
|Pylon Records
|2025
|6:08
|Nightcrawler
|ACID RAIN (Club Edit)
|MALEVOLENT FORCES
|Self-released
|2025
|5:43
|CENTRIFUGAL FORCE MACHINE
|DESPISE INSIDE
|OBJECT PERMANENCE
|X-IMG
|2025
|3:21
|CORPPO
|Animal
|Interno Fervor
|8745963 Records DK
|2025
|3:20
Hour 3: DJ RockettQween on the Element of Water
|Tragic Impulse
|Can’t Stop the Rain
|Electronic Saviors; Industrial Music to Cure Cancer, Vol. IV: Retaliation
|Metropolis Records
|2016
|05:19
|Invoke the Insult
|Drowning
|You Can Trust
|Ek Product
|2016
|05:09
|Click Click
|Stay out of the Water
|Lung Funtion (The Singles)
|Dependent
|2008
|04:04
|Prick
|Riverhead
|Prick
|Nothing
|1995
|04:39
|Templebeat
|Just Ice (Overspeed Version)
|Industrial Machine Musick
|Cleopatra Records
|1999
|05:12
|Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
|Sailing On The Seven Seas
|Sugar Tax
|Virgin Records
|1991
|03:46
|Duran Duran
|Night Boat – 2010 Remaster
|Duran Duran (Deluxe Edition)
|Parlophone UK
|1981
|05:25
|Project Pitchfork
|Acid Ocean
|Black
|Trisol
|2013
|05:49
|ohGr
|Water
|Welt
|Indieblu Music
|2003
|04:24
|Bob Bert
|Drain
|The Worst Poetry of 1986-1993 (Bob Bert Presents: Bewitched )
|Thick Syrup Records
|2011
|05:24
|Grendel
|Deep Waters
|Timewave : Zero
|Metropolis Records
|2012
|05:12
|Paralysed Age
|Thirst
|Empire Of Thevampire
|DANCING FERRET
|2009
|01:44
|Love Is Colder Than Death
|The City in the Sea
|Oxeia
|In Deyagora Music
|1994
|03:10
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