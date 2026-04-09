K-Plus Recap – 4/07

The latest episode of c895’s K-Plus was a deep dive into the diverse sounds of K-Pop, moving from hard-hitting hip-hop to lush, melodic solo tracks. DJ and Dakota took a trip through the vaults and the current charts to bring you a lineup that felt both nostalgic and fresh.

Team K-Plus kicked things into high gear with a heavy dose of BTS, featuring some rare gems and fan favorites. We also stayed current with the “Chapter 2” solo era, vibing to Jimin’s “WHO,” Jungkook’s “Somebody,” and the soulful “For Us” by V. Whether it was the classic group energy or their individual styles, the BTS presence was felt all night.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – 2.0

BTS – Hooligan

P1Harmony – ICE

KEP1ER – KILLA

Irene – Biggest Fan

Somin – Backseat

WONHO – FUN

Wonpil – Highs And Lows

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me

JIMIN – WHO

JUNGKOOK – Somebody

MONSTAX – Heal

TOP – Desperado

Junhee – Umbrella

DPR Ian – The Show

Kangmin – Free Falling

MAMAMOO – Gleam

V – For Us

BTS – They Don’t Know Bout Us

BTS – Come Over