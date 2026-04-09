K-Plus Recap – 4/07

The latest episode of c895’s K-Plus was a deep dive into the diverse sounds of K-Pop, moving from hard-hitting hip-hop to lush, melodic solo tracks. DJ and Dakota took a trip through the vaults and the current charts to bring you a lineup that felt both nostalgic and fresh.
Team K-Plus kicked things into high gear with a heavy dose of BTS, featuring some rare gems and fan favorites. We also stayed current with the “Chapter 2” solo era, vibing to Jimin’s “WHO,” Jungkook’s “Somebody,” and the soulful “For Us” by V. Whether it was the classic group energy or their individual styles, the BTS presence was felt all night.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – 2.0
BTS – Hooligan
P1Harmony – ICE
KEP1ER – KILLA
Irene – Biggest Fan
Somin – Backseat
WONHO – FUN
Wonpil – Highs And Lows
JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me
JIMIN – WHO
JUNGKOOK – Somebody
MONSTAX – Heal
TOP – Desperado
Junhee – Umbrella
DPR Ian – The Show
Kangmin – Free Falling
MAMAMOO – Gleam
V – For Us
BTS – They Don’t Know Bout Us
BTS – Come Over
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