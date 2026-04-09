K-PlusPlaylists

K-Plus Recap – 4/07

Harmony Soleil
April 9, 2026
2 min read
A group of people stand in a row, smiling, against a textured black and white background. They are dressed in stylish, colorful outfits. To the right, the word "Kplus" is displayed in a purple circle.

The latest episode of c895’s K-Plus was a deep dive into the diverse sounds of K-Pop, moving from hard-hitting hip-hop to lush, melodic solo tracks. DJ and Dakota took a trip through the vaults and the current charts to bring you a lineup that felt both nostalgic and fresh.

Team K-Plus kicked things into high gear with a heavy dose of BTS, featuring some rare gems and fan favorites. We also stayed current with the “Chapter 2” solo era, vibing to Jimin’s “WHO,” Jungkook’s “Somebody,” and the soulful “For Us” by V. Whether it was the classic group energy or their individual styles, the BTS presence was felt all night.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – 2.0

BTS – Hooligan

P1Harmony – ICE 

KEP1ER – KILLA 

Irene – Biggest Fan

Somin – Backseat

WONHO – FUN 

Wonpil – Highs And Lows 

JIN – Don’t Say You Love Me

JIMIN – WHO

JUNGKOOK – Somebody

MONSTAX – Heal

TOP – Desperado

Junhee – Umbrella 

DPR Ian – The Show

Kangmin – Free Falling

MAMAMOO – Gleam

V – For Us

BTS – They Don’t Know Bout Us

BTS – Come Over

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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