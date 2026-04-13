On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 12 2026

DJ Zuul
April 13, 2026
4 min read
Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy

Presented by listeners like YOU

We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK

We’re at ontheedge.radio

Hour 1: Zuul

Table with 6 columns and 17 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
HEALTH A.L.O.N.E. A.L.O.N.E. Loma Vista 2026 03:24
Paradox Obscur Beyond The Mist Beyond The Mist Metropolis 2026 04:13
Hangwire In-Absentia Eulogy for the Nameless Artoffact 2025 04:39
Dirty Paws Let It In My Eyez Dark Collection Untitled Burial 2026 04:17
Destroy Me Again She Lives In My Head (Future Trail Remix) She Lives In My Head Infacted 2026 03:47
White Ring Leprosy Gate of Grief Rocket Girl 2018 02:38
Azam Ali Hazy Gaze Synesthesia COP International 2025 04:26
MORTAL REALM ROT (And Decompose) ROT (And Decompose) Negative Gain 2025 04:41
The Birthday Massacre Sleep Tonight Sleep Tonight Metropolis 2025 04:33
Portion Control Termite (Short-range) SEED EP3.1 Artoffact 2025 02:07
The Names Procrastination (Hard Facts Remix) Procrastination Alfa Matrix 2025 04:20
Lords of Acid The Real Thing Voodoo-U (Special Remastered Band Edition) Metropolis 1994 03:33
clubdrugs The Fear lovesick Artoffact 2026 03:42
Ritual Glass Redemption Redemption Untitled Burial 2026 03:54
Dawn of Ashes Echoes of Desolation Anatomy of Suffering Metropolis 2026 02:37
Keep Shelly In Athens Better Said Better Said Self 2025 02:50
AES Dana Exposure (AES Dana Remix) Memory Shell Ultimae 2015 06:25

Hour 2: Paradigm Lost

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RATPAJAMA DANSE MACABRE BRAND NEW OBSCURE Self-Released 2026 3:17
Damascus Knives Why Not Accept Me The First Cuts Squarewav 2025 4:52
Die Sexual Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix) Remixes Vol. I A System Exclusive 2024 4:17
Ghosts For Comfort Sin Decay Self-Released 2024 3:30
Body System In Your Mind World Of Lies Oráculo Records 2026 4:10
Asphodel Ivory Seraphim (v1) New Paradigm Lukotyk Records 2026 3:15
Divider Undermind (Vocal Version) Featuring Stevie Wymer The Early Years: 1995 – 2012 Volume 1 Self-Released 2023 4:41
Martin Alejandro Oviedo Android of Pleasure Cloud City Detected Records 2026 4:17
Did Virgo I Want You Do (Silicodisco & Temaki Remix) No Chance Espacio CIELO 2026 6:12
Psykkle King Parasite [Wavepeak Remix] Psykkle [Augmented] Self-Released 2026 3:50
Our Graves Self Destruction System Overload Our Graves 2024 4:15
Faderhead We Are Black Again (Single) Not A Robot Records 2026 3:22
Chainreactor Choose your weapon 2022 Techno Body Device Pro Noize 2022 5:12
Ethan Fawkes Militia (Original Mix) Ethan Fawkes – Militia (Remix Complilation) N.I.M Tapes 2024 5:02
COMPLEX MACHINE CABLES AND WIRES [16VOLT Cover] BLOOD RED SKY DEKONSTRUKTION RECORDS 2025 2:44

Drew Presents: NuGoth Bangers™

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Mari Kattman Anemia Year Of The Katt Metropolis Records 2025 03:18
Nine Inch Nails As Alive As You Need Me To Be As Alive As You Need Me To Be The Null Corporation/Interscope Records 2025 03:54
Ladytron;Space Motion Destroy Everything You Touch – Space Motion Remix – Radio Edit Destroy Everything You Touch Ladytron Music UK 2023 04:29
The Presets Pretty Little Eyes Blow Up UMGRI Interscope 2003 04:32
Matte Blvck Pupula Duplex Vows Matte Blvck Records LLC 2024 03:23
ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse) Something for the Horsemen – ESA Remix Something for the Horsemen Remixes Negative Gain Productions 2026 04:03
Dead Lights Doom Doom Trash Doom Doom Trash DarkTunes Music Group 2022 04:10
Perturbator Behemoth – Gost B-Sides and Remixes, Vol. 1 Blood Music 2018 04:22
MXMS Gravedigger Gravedigger We Are: The Guard 2018 03:31
MARUV Candy Shop Candy Shop MARUV 2021 02:22
DV8R;ES23 Humans Ruin Everything – Es23 Remix IO Infacted Recordings 2021 04:53
Eprom;ZEKE BEATS Humanoid 2.0 Humanoid 2.0 Division Recordings 2018 03:34
Torque Memory Dreaming Dreaming Torque Memory 2026 04:21
L.U.S.T Seducxion Seducxion L.U.S.T 2025 03:43
Rezz;fknsyd Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) Rezz Music/RCA Records 2022 02:34

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DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

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