On the Edge April 12 2026

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Hour 1: Zuul
|HEALTH
|A.L.O.N.E.
|A.L.O.N.E.
|Loma Vista
|2026
|03:24
|Paradox Obscur
|Beyond The Mist
|Beyond The Mist
|Metropolis
|2026
|04:13
|Hangwire
|In-Absentia
|Eulogy for the Nameless
|Artoffact
|2025
|04:39
|Dirty Paws
|Let It In My Eyez
|Dark Collection
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|04:17
|Destroy Me Again
|She Lives In My Head (Future Trail Remix)
|She Lives In My Head
|Infacted
|2026
|03:47
|White Ring
|Leprosy
|Gate of Grief
|Rocket Girl
|2018
|02:38
|Azam Ali
|Hazy Gaze
|Synesthesia
|COP International
|2025
|04:26
|MORTAL REALM
|ROT (And Decompose)
|ROT (And Decompose)
|Negative Gain
|2025
|04:41
|The Birthday Massacre
|Sleep Tonight
|Sleep Tonight
|Metropolis
|2025
|04:33
|Portion Control
|Termite (Short-range)
|SEED EP3.1
|Artoffact
|2025
|02:07
|The Names
|Procrastination (Hard Facts Remix)
|Procrastination
|Alfa Matrix
|2025
|04:20
|Lords of Acid
|The Real Thing
|Voodoo-U (Special Remastered Band Edition)
|Metropolis
|1994
|03:33
|clubdrugs
|The Fear
|lovesick
|Artoffact
|2026
|03:42
|Ritual Glass
|Redemption
|Redemption
|Untitled Burial
|2026
|03:54
|Dawn of Ashes
|Echoes of Desolation
|Anatomy of Suffering
|Metropolis
|2026
|02:37
|Keep Shelly In Athens
|Better Said
|Better Said
|Self
|2025
|02:50
|AES Dana
|Exposure (AES Dana Remix)
|Memory Shell
|Ultimae
|2015
|06:25
Hour 2: Paradigm Lost
|RATPAJAMA
|DANSE MACABRE
|BRAND NEW OBSCURE
|Self-Released
|2026
|3:17
|Damascus Knives
|Why Not Accept Me
|The First Cuts
|Squarewav
|2025
|4:52
|Die Sexual
|Fate Awaits (Maduro Remix)
|Remixes Vol. I
|A System Exclusive
|2024
|4:17
|Ghosts For Comfort
|Sin
|Decay
|Self-Released
|2024
|3:30
|Body System
|In Your Mind
|World Of Lies
|Oráculo Records
|2026
|4:10
|Asphodel Ivory
|Seraphim (v1)
|New Paradigm
|Lukotyk Records
|2026
|3:15
|Divider
|Undermind (Vocal Version) Featuring Stevie Wymer
|The Early Years: 1995 – 2012 Volume 1
|Self-Released
|2023
|4:41
|Martin Alejandro Oviedo
|Android of Pleasure
|Cloud City
|Detected Records
|2026
|4:17
|Did Virgo
|I Want You Do (Silicodisco & Temaki Remix)
|No Chance
|Espacio CIELO
|2026
|6:12
|Psykkle
|King Parasite [Wavepeak Remix]
|Psykkle [Augmented]
|Self-Released
|2026
|3:50
|Our Graves
|Self Destruction
|System Overload
|Our Graves
|2024
|4:15
|Faderhead
|We Are Black Again
|(Single)
|Not A Robot Records
|2026
|3:22
|Chainreactor
|Choose your weapon 2022
|Techno Body Device
|Pro Noize
|2022
|5:12
|Ethan Fawkes
|Militia (Original Mix)
|Ethan Fawkes – Militia (Remix Complilation)
|N.I.M Tapes
|2024
|5:02
|COMPLEX MACHINE
|CABLES AND WIRES [16VOLT Cover]
|BLOOD RED SKY
|DEKONSTRUKTION RECORDS
|2025
|2:44
Drew Presents: NuGoth Bangers™
|Mari Kattman
|Anemia
|Year Of The Katt
|Metropolis Records
|2025
|03:18
|Nine Inch Nails
|As Alive As You Need Me To Be
|As Alive As You Need Me To Be
|The Null Corporation/Interscope Records
|2025
|03:54
|Ladytron;Space Motion
|Destroy Everything You Touch – Space Motion Remix – Radio Edit
|Destroy Everything You Touch
|Ladytron Music UK
|2023
|04:29
|The Presets
|Pretty Little Eyes
|Blow Up
|UMGRI Interscope
|2003
|04:32
|Matte Blvck
|Pupula Duplex
|Vows
|Matte Blvck Records LLC
|2024
|03:23
|ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse)
|Something for the Horsemen – ESA Remix
|Something for the Horsemen Remixes
|Negative Gain Productions
|2026
|04:03
|Dead Lights
|Doom Doom Trash
|Doom Doom Trash
|DarkTunes Music Group
|2022
|04:10
|Perturbator
|Behemoth – Gost
|B-Sides and Remixes, Vol. 1
|Blood Music
|2018
|04:22
|MXMS
|Gravedigger
|Gravedigger
|We Are: The Guard
|2018
|03:31
|MARUV
|Candy Shop
|Candy Shop
|MARUV
|2021
|02:22
|DV8R;ES23
|Humans Ruin Everything – Es23 Remix
|IO
|Infacted Recordings
|2021
|04:53
|Eprom;ZEKE BEATS
|Humanoid 2.0
|Humanoid 2.0
|Division Recordings
|2018
|03:34
|Torque Memory
|Dreaming
|Dreaming
|Torque Memory
|2026
|04:21
|L.U.S.T
|Seducxion
|Seducxion
|L.U.S.T
|2025
|03:43
|Rezz;fknsyd
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)
|Rezz Music/RCA Records
|2022
|02:34
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