Whamageddon 2025 – The Aftermath

Another Whamageddon season is officially in the books!

Whether you cruised through December in total silence or were taken down by a rogue playlist, we want to give a huge shout-out to the over 200 players across the Puget Sound (and beyond!) who joined the c895 community for this year’s epic holiday challenge.

For those of you who found yourselves in Whamhalla, you weren’t alone and the stories of your demise were legendary. The daily ‘Wham Report’ on c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey heard it all from YOU:

TikTok and Instagram reels claiming victims mid-scroll.

Betrayals by partners, parents, and roommates who played the song in jolly ignorance… or with much more calculated motives!

Shout out to Ms. Ashli, who had a student turn on her mere days before Winter Break! (We thought that definitely deserved automatic homework over winter break!)

One of our favorite stories came via text from a listener in Seattle who thought they were safe while vacationing in California:

“Sitting around the campfire in Pismo Beach, CA @ 10:30 pm, along came a golf cart decked out in Christmas lights. Cool! Talking with my friends, I faintly heard a song they were playing as they drove closer. To my shock, I realized it was WHAM’s ‘Last Christmas.’ My heart sank, and I let out a loud ‘Dang it!’ My friends all looked at me with puzzled faces. We had a good laugh when I told them that I just lost Whamageddon.”

If you fell early, don’t feel too bad, you’re in good company with the c895 crew. The cold, imaginary halls of Whamhalla were filled with our staff and volunteers almost immediately!

Our daily office staff including GM June, Business Manager Elena, Matt from Planet Dance, and our very own Harmony Soleil and Drew Bailey were all sent packing early in the season.

To those of you who navigated the holiday madness, dodged the mall speakers, and successfully avoided those iconic opening chords: Congratulations! You survived Whamageddon.

If you entered to win our Post Holiday Prize Pack, make sure you keep an eye on your inbox! If you won the prize, we’ll be reaching out soon with details on how you can claim it! We also will be sending out Survival Certificates to prove that you made it through this seasonal gauntlet!

Thanks to everyone who played along with c895 this holiday season! Happy New Year and…happy Wham! listening (at least until next December)!

And a shout out to our presenting sponsor Seattle Children’s Museum!