Buckle up! On K-Plus this week the team blurred the lines between hard-hitting hip-hop and haunting ballads. DJ and Dakota brought you the experimental sounds of (G)I-DLE and Kiiikiii, diving into the rock-infused intensity of Dreamcatcher, and paying homage to the classics with a heavy dose of BTS favorites like ‘Spine Breaker’ and ‘Louder than Bombs.’

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs

DDAENG – BTS

Mono – i-dle ft. Skaiwater

VISA – YOUNG POSSE

404 New Era – Kiiikiii

TOKYO DRIFT – ONE OR EIGHT

BETTER THAN ME – TREASURE

Dont Say You Love Me – Jin

Dimple – BTS

Spine Breaker – BTS

BRUISE – 8TURN

JUSTICE – Dreamcatcher

WITH YOU – WONHO

For Us – V

Face-Off – JIMIN

If You – JUNGKOOK

We are Bulletproof : the Eternal – BTS

Louder than Bombs – BTS

