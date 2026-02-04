Buckle up! On K-Plus this week the team blurred the lines between hard-hitting hip-hop and haunting ballads. DJ and Dakota brought you the experimental sounds of (G)I-DLE and Kiiikiii, diving into the rock-infused intensity of Dreamcatcher, and paying homage to the classics with a heavy dose of BTS favorites like ‘Spine Breaker’ and ‘Louder than Bombs.’
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
DDAENG – BTS
Mono – i-dle ft. Skaiwater
VISA – YOUNG POSSE
404 New Era – Kiiikiii
TOKYO DRIFT – ONE OR EIGHT
BETTER THAN ME – TREASURE
Dont Say You Love Me – Jin
Dimple – BTS
Spine Breaker – BTS
BRUISE – 8TURN
JUSTICE – Dreamcatcher
WITH YOU – WONHO
For Us – V
Face-Off – JIMIN
If You – JUNGKOOK
We are Bulletproof : the Eternal – BTS
Louder than Bombs – BTS
