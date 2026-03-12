c895 Spring Fund Drive Launches TODAY!

FeaturedMembership

Harmony Soleil
March 12, 2026
55 years ago it started in a classroom with a radio signal.

Today, c895 goes from the classroom straight to your car, your headphones and your kitchen dance floor!

As our Spring Drive kicks off today, we are here to remind you: c89.5 doesn’t run on ads. It runs on people who decide this music should exist!

This means YOU are the one who decides that genres like:

  • House
  • Techno
  • Trance
  • Dru & Bass
  • And more!

We help listeners like you discover incredible genres, new artists, DJs and producers, that come together to make your listening day that much better! But we cannot continue to support the future of dance music without the support of our incredible listeners!

If c895 is a part of your day… you are a part of our story!

Spring Fund Drive is running from today through March 20th! Support this radio station helps make all the music you love possible while also helping students to learn about radio, dance music and audio production!

Let’s keep it moving together.

Support the music → Donate today!

