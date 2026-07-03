IndepenDANCE 89.5 Weekend Set Times

We are going big for the IndepenDANCE 89.5 Weekend…ALL WEEKEND! Some of the biggest names in dance music are taking over for your holiday, check out the full schedule below!

The celebration kicks off in the mix starting at 5 PM on Friday, July 3rd and runs 24/7 through the end of the weekend!

No matter where you are celebrating, lock your dial to 89.5 FM, stream us live here, or take the party with you on the app. Let’s make this holiday weekend unforgettable.

FRIDAY JULY 3rd 5:00 PM Drive at 5 6:00 PM Armin van Buuren 7:00 PM BLOND:ISH 8:00 PM ITS A VIBE 9:00 PM POWERMIX 10:00 PM Push the Tempo 11:00 PM Push the Tempo

SATURDAY JULY 4TH 12:00 AM Electric Variety Pack 1:00 AM The Lockdown 2:00 AM blklab 3:00 AM Kryspin 4:00 AM Avery Ustia 5:00 AM Grandmixer GMS 6:00 AM Kryspin 7:00 AM Save the Wave 8:00 AM Save the Wave 9:00 AM Morgin Madison 10:00 AM Bob Sinclar 11:00 AM Twinsick 12:00 PM Axwell 1:00 PM KLP 2:00 PM Meduza 3:00 PM Will Sass 4:00 PM James Hype 5:00 PM Chris Lake & ATRIP 6:00 PM Paul Oakenfold 7:00 PM Peking Duk 8:00 PM Devault 9:00 PM VORTEX 10:00 PM VORTEX 11:00 PM VORTEX