IndepenDANCE 89.5 Weekend Set Times

We are going big for the IndepenDANCE 89.5 Weekend…ALL WEEKEND! Some of the biggest names in dance music are taking over for your holiday, check out the full schedule below!
The celebration kicks off in the mix starting at 5 PM on Friday, July 3rd and runs 24/7 through the end of the weekend!
No matter where you are celebrating, lock your dial to 89.5 FM, stream us live here, or take the party with you on the app. Let’s make this holiday weekend unforgettable.
|FRIDAY JULY 3rd
|5:00 PM
|Drive at 5
|6:00 PM
|Armin van Buuren
|7:00 PM
|BLOND:ISH
|8:00 PM
|ITS A VIBE
|9:00 PM
|POWERMIX
|10:00 PM
|Push the Tempo
|11:00 PM
|Push the Tempo
|SATURDAY JULY 4TH
|12:00 AM
|Electric Variety Pack
|1:00 AM
|The Lockdown
|2:00 AM
|blklab
|3:00 AM
|Kryspin
|4:00 AM
|Avery Ustia
|5:00 AM
|Grandmixer GMS
|6:00 AM
|Kryspin
|7:00 AM
|Save the Wave
|8:00 AM
|Save the Wave
|9:00 AM
|Morgin Madison
|10:00 AM
|Bob Sinclar
|11:00 AM
|Twinsick
|12:00 PM
|Axwell
|1:00 PM
|KLP
|2:00 PM
|Meduza
|3:00 PM
|Will Sass
|4:00 PM
|James Hype
|5:00 PM
|Chris Lake & ATRIP
|6:00 PM
|Paul Oakenfold
|7:00 PM
|Peking Duk
|8:00 PM
|Devault
|9:00 PM
|VORTEX
|10:00 PM
|VORTEX
|11:00 PM
|VORTEX
|SUNDAY JULY 5th
|12:00 AM
|Harmony Soleil
|1:00 AM
|DJ Creativity
|2:00 AM
|Kryspin
|3:00 AM
|Craig Rainey
|4:00 AM
|blk lab
|5:00 AM
|DJ Creativity
|6:00 AM
|CHILL
|7:00 AM
|CHILL
|8:00 AM
|CHILL
|9:00 AM
|CHILL
|10:00 AM
|Tritonal
|11:00 AM
|KSHMR
|12:00 PM
|ARTY b2b Laidback Luke
|1:00 PM
|Benny Benassi
|2:00 PM
|Snakehips
|3:00 PM
|Linney
|4:00 PM
|GT_OFICE
|5:00 PM
|Jigitz
|6:00 PM
|CARNAVAL
|7:00 PM
|CARNAVAL
|8:00 PM
|SUB 49 Radio
|9:00 PM
|Audien
|10:00 PM
|On the Edge
|11:00 PM
|On the Edge
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