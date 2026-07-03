Specialty Shows

IndepenDANCE 89.5 Weekend Set Times

Harmony Soleil
July 3, 2026
2 min read

We are going big for the IndepenDANCE 89.5 Weekend…ALL WEEKEND! Some of the biggest names in dance music are taking over for your holiday, check out the full schedule below!

The celebration kicks off in the mix starting at 5 PM on Friday, July 3rd and runs 24/7 through the end of the weekend!

No matter where you are celebrating, lock your dial to 89.5 FM, stream us live here, or take the party with you on the app. Let’s make this holiday weekend unforgettable.

FRIDAY JULY 3rd 5:00 PM Drive at 5
6:00 PM Armin van Buuren
7:00 PM BLOND:ISH
8:00 PM ITS A VIBE
9:00 PM POWERMIX
10:00 PM Push the Tempo
11:00 PM Push the Tempo

 

SATURDAY JULY 4TH 12:00 AM Electric Variety Pack
1:00 AM The Lockdown
2:00 AM blklab
3:00 AM Kryspin
4:00 AM Avery Ustia
5:00 AM Grandmixer GMS
6:00 AM Kryspin
7:00 AM Save the Wave
8:00 AM Save the Wave
9:00 AM Morgin Madison
10:00 AM Bob Sinclar
11:00 AM Twinsick
12:00 PM Axwell
1:00 PM KLP
2:00 PM Meduza
3:00 PM Will Sass
4:00 PM James Hype
5:00 PM Chris Lake & ATRIP
6:00 PM Paul Oakenfold
7:00 PM Peking Duk
8:00 PM Devault
9:00 PM VORTEX
10:00 PM VORTEX
11:00 PM VORTEX

 

SUNDAY JULY 5th 12:00 AM Harmony Soleil
1:00 AM DJ Creativity
2:00 AM Kryspin
3:00 AM Craig Rainey
4:00 AM blk lab
5:00 AM DJ Creativity
6:00 AM CHILL
7:00 AM CHILL
8:00 AM CHILL
9:00 AM CHILL
10:00 AM Tritonal
11:00 AM KSHMR
12:00 PM ARTY b2b Laidback Luke
1:00 PM Benny Benassi
2:00 PM Snakehips
3:00 PM Linney
4:00 PM GT_OFICE
5:00 PM Jigitz
6:00 PM CARNAVAL
7:00 PM CARNAVAL
8:00 PM SUB 49 Radio
9:00 PM Audien
10:00 PM On the Edge
11:00 PM On the Edge

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

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