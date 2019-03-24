Cafe Chill timetable of musical artistry

On this morning’s episode of Cafe Chill, we had fresh sounds from Bad Snacks & Lynette Williams and Handycat, from the new Women Of The World compilation. Also some favs from Bibio and Kasseo.

We broadcast in stereo to transistor FM receivers that can decode the proper subcarriers.

Below is the order of which we applied the needle to the phonographs:

6AM

Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ]-Youknowme

Birocratic-Bob Ross Goes to Hollywood

Engelwood-Childhood

deeB-Flakes

Jinsang-reflection

Triv & Slowpoke-All that Matters

Emancipator-Baralku

Late June-hurt

CRAETION-Beachside

Birocratic-At Most

Kudasaibeats-The Girl I Haven’t Met

Invention-Landrace

Gold Panda-In My Car

Scott Xylo-Afroo!!!!

Vanilla-Dreamcatcher

Lushloss-Threads

Dasta-Kiss

Birocratic-Extra Fresh

7AM

Monster Rally – Full Sail

SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly, Quickly)

Slow Magic – Sorry Safari

Beemo – drowning

Vallis Alps – Young (Dream Journal Remix)

Teen Daze – Paradiso

Uinta – Maples

Edapollo – Outcast

Home – Come Back Down

URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)

Soulless – Breathe Slow

Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning

Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)

Pines – I’ve Been Waiting

Dwai – I’ve Got You

Frameworks – Titles

8AM

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Uinta – Taw

Handycat – White Lodge

Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)

Bibio – Look at Orion!

Kasseo – Déjà Vu

Frameworks – Kings

Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)

Home – Half Moon

Gramofaune – Trails

Freud – Cuban Episode

Altitude. – The Camp

Eyukaliptus – Summit

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

9AM

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Livision – Mechanical Garden

Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake

Cydny – Daffodil

Koresma – Turquoise

Mistwin – Nightwake

Space Ghost – Color Waves

X3SR – summerlush

Custodian – her

Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Livision – Roman Empire

Cydny – Sun Spot

Birocratic – Bob Ross Goes to Hollywood

Room306 – Blue

Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)