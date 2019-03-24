Cafe Chill timetable of musical artistry

On this morning’s episode of Cafe Chill, we had fresh sounds from Bad Snacks & Lynette Williams and Handycat, from the new Women Of The World compilation. Also some favs from Bibio and Kasseo.
6AM
Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ]-Youknowme
Birocratic-Bob Ross Goes to Hollywood
Engelwood-Childhood
deeB-Flakes
Jinsang-reflection
Triv & Slowpoke-All that Matters
Emancipator-Baralku
Late June-hurt
CRAETION-Beachside
Birocratic-At Most
Kudasaibeats-The Girl I Haven’t Met
Invention-Landrace
Gold Panda-In My Car
Scott Xylo-Afroo!!!!
Vanilla-Dreamcatcher
Lushloss-Threads
Dasta-Kiss
Birocratic-Extra Fresh
7AM
Monster Rally – Full Sail
SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly, Quickly)
Slow Magic – Sorry Safari
Beemo – drowning
Vallis Alps – Young (Dream Journal Remix)
Teen Daze – Paradiso
Uinta – Maples
Edapollo – Outcast
Home – Come Back Down
URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Gold Panda – Your Good Times Are Just Beginning
Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
Pines – I’ve Been Waiting
Dwai – I’ve Got You
Frameworks – Titles
8AM
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Uinta – Taw
Handycat – White Lodge
Bad Snacks – À Bientôt (ft. Lynette Williams)
Bibio – Look at Orion!
Kasseo – Déjà Vu
Frameworks – Kings
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Home – Half Moon
Gramofaune – Trails
Freud – Cuban Episode
Altitude. – The Camp
Eyukaliptus – Summit
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
9AM
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Moshun – Strawberry Cheesecake
Cydny – Daffodil
Koresma – Turquoise
Mistwin – Nightwake
Space Ghost – Color Waves
X3SR – summerlush
Home – Come Back Down
Custodian – her
Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Livision – Roman Empire
Cydny – Sun Spot
Birocratic – Bob Ross Goes to Hollywood
Room306 – Blue
Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
