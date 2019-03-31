Cafe Chill: varying instantaneous frequency projection through text

This week on Cafe Chill, we featured music from Symbion Project, Alaskan Tapes, Custodian and more. We hope you added together the left and right channels if you preferred minimalism through a single, monaural speaker.

Below is the systematic transformation of the musical compositions decoded from the encoding of information in the Cafe Chill carrier wave into a textual representation presented as connected items printed consecutively, referred hereafter as a “play-list”:

6AM

Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme

TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)

Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)

Aonian – Woven

Emma Jensen – Closer

Gold Falls – KMNK

Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)

Koresma – Liquid Lady

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)

Jinsang – night breeze

Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!

Frame – Bad Decisions (feat. Bijou)

Emancipator – All in Here

Birocratic – Matlack

Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Gyvus – Tôzen

7AM

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Yu-Utsu – Clear

Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)

Ark Patrol – Fiend

Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call

Tycho – Epigram

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Garden City Movement – Move On

Ikotu – Evermore

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi

Thrupence – In Silence

Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)

Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)

ODESZA – IPlayYouListen

8AM

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s

Cydny – Sunday Morning

Uinta – Taw

Symbion Project – Requiescat in Pace

Tulpa – Hide (ft. MPH)

Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions

Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)

Luka – Fault Line

Soulless – Breathe Slow

Giraffage – Girl

Jinsang – Some Other Time

Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)

Cavalier – Too Late

Custodian – Her

Livision – Roman Empire

Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring

9AM

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Cydny – Daffodil

Frythm – Mariposa

Cloudchord – Octave Memory

Livision – Mechanical Garden

Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Mt Marcy – Rose

Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis

Sloslylove – Bedroom

Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes

Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer

URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)

Gramofaune – Trails

Tycho – Glider