Cafe Chill: varying instantaneous frequency projection through text

This week on Cafe Chill, we featured music from Symbion Project, Alaskan Tapes, Custodian and more. We hope you added together the left and right channels if you preferred minimalism through a single, monaural speaker.
Below is the systematic transformation of the musical compositions decoded from the encoding of information in the Cafe Chill carrier wave into a textual representation presented as connected items printed consecutively, referred hereafter as a “play-list”:
6AM
Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme
TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
Aonian – Woven
Emma Jensen – Closer
Gold Falls – KMNK
Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)
Koresma – Liquid Lady
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
Jinsang – night breeze
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
Frame – Bad Decisions (feat. Bijou)
Emancipator – All in Here
Birocratic – Matlack
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Gyvus – Tôzen
7AM
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Yu-Utsu – Clear
Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Tycho – Epigram
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Garden City Movement – Move On
Ikotu – Evermore
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi
Thrupence – In Silence
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)
ODESZA – IPlayYouListen
8AM
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Cydny – Sunday Morning
Uinta – Taw
Symbion Project – Requiescat in Pace
Tulpa – Hide (ft. MPH)
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
Luka – Fault Line
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Giraffage – Girl
Jinsang – Some Other Time
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Cavalier – Too Late
Custodian – Her
Livision – Roman Empire
Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring
9AM
Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Cydny – Sunday Morning
Uinta – Taw
Symbion Project – Requiescat in Pace
Tulpa – Hide (ft. MPH)
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
Luka – Fault Line
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Giraffage – Girl
Jinsang – Some Other Time
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Cavalier – Too Late
Custodian – Her
Livision – Roman Empire
Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Cydny – Daffodil
Frythm – Mariposa
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Mt Marcy – Rose
Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis
Sloslylove – Bedroom
Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes
Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)
Gramofaune – Trails
Tycho – Glider
Add comment