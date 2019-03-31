Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
MusicPlaylists

Cafe Chill: varying instantaneous frequency projection through text

Richard from Cafe Chill
March 31, 2019
3 min read

This week on Cafe Chill, we featured music from Symbion Project, Alaskan Tapes, Custodian and more. We hope you added together the left and right channels if you preferred minimalism through a single, monaural speaker.

Below is the systematic transformation of the musical compositions decoded from the encoding of information in the Cafe Chill carrier wave into a textual representation presented as connected items printed consecutively, referred hereafter as a “play-list”:

6AM

Eli Filosov [ P H I L O ] – Youknowme
TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
Aonian – Woven
Emma Jensen – Closer
Gold Falls – KMNK
Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)
Koresma – Liquid Lady
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
Jinsang – night breeze
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
Frame – Bad Decisions (feat. Bijou)
Emancipator – All in Here
Birocratic – Matlack
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Gyvus – Tôzen

7AM

Monster Rally – Full Sail
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Yu-Utsu – Clear
Maribou State – Nervous Tics (feat. Holly Walker)
Ark Patrol – Fiend
Brock Berrigan – Curtain Call
Tycho – Epigram
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Garden City Movement – Move On
Ikotu – Evermore
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Catching Flies – Komorebi
Thrupence – In Silence
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)
ODESZA – IPlayYouListen

8AM

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Cydny – Sunday Morning
Uinta – Taw
Symbion Project – Requiescat in Pace
Tulpa – Hide (ft. MPH)
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
Luka – Fault Line
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Giraffage – Girl
Jinsang – Some Other Time
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Cavalier – Too Late
Custodian – Her
Livision – Roman Empire
Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring

9AM

Fallen Roses & B dom – Yours and Nobody Elses’s
Cydny – Sunday Morning
Uinta – Taw
Symbion Project – Requiescat in Pace
Tulpa – Hide (ft. MPH)
Prismic Delight – Bridge Sessions
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
Luka – Fault Line
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Giraffage – Girl
Jinsang – Some Other Time
Sun Glitters – A Dragonfly in the City (feat. Emily Richards)
Cavalier – Too Late
Custodian – Her
Livision – Roman Empire
Mt Marcy – Stupid For Caring
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Cydny – Daffodil
Frythm – Mariposa
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
Livision – Mechanical Garden
Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Mt Marcy – Rose
Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis
Sloslylove – Bedroom
Florida Skyline – My Childhood Tapes
Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Ambassadeurs – Come a Little Closer
URBVN – Coming Home (Rebuild)
Gramofaune – Trails
Tycho – Glider

Richard from Cafe Chill

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Playlists

Cafe Chill timetable of musical artistry

On this morning’s episode of Cafe Chill, we had fresh sounds from Bad Snacks & Lynette Williams and Handycat, from the new Women Of The World compilation. Also some favs from Bibio and Kasseo. We broadcast in stereo to transistor FM...

Save the Wave
MusicYour Station

Non-Stop Save the Wave!

If you want more Save the Wave, make a donation today. For every $1000 we raise during our Fall Fund Drive, we’ll extend Save the Wave to THREE hours for an additional week. Save the Wave is radio created by artistry not algorithms. Every...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu