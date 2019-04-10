Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Seattle's home for dance
Uncategorized

Full Groove Guest mix with Garneau!

Harmony Soleil
April 10, 2019
1 min read

New week means a new guest mix on Full Groove! You can listen to Garneau at the helm or any past episodes of Full Groove On Demand anytime.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Uncategorized

Full Groove Guest Mix from Mad Villains

Kick off your week with Full Groove! Last night’s show featured an exclusive guest mix from Mad Villains, with tons of new music and so much more! If you want to relive the groove or get your Tuesday moving, listen to the full two hours on...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu