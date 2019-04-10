Full Groove Guest mix with Garneau!

New week means a new guest mix on Full Groove! You can listen to Garneau at the helm or any past episodes of Full Groove On Demand anytime.
She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!
