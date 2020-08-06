PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (8.6.2020)

Drew Bailey
August 6, 2020
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 6th, 2020.

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Remix)
New Order – True Faith
OMD – We Love You
Roxy Music – More Than This
Peter Godwin – Images Of Heaven
Morrissey – Glamorous Glue
Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It)
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel
Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys
Ministry – Effigy (I’m Not An)
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back (To Me)
The Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities
Talk Talk – It’s My Life

8am

Electronic – Getting Away With It
M & H Band – Popcorn
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine Gun
Gary Numan – Cars
Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter’s Son Mix)
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
New Order – Temptation
Yello – I Love You
The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
Xymox – Obsession
Lighting Seeds – All I Want
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)
Blur – There’s No Other Way (Rock Mix)

