Save The Wave Playlist (8.6.2020)

7am

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Remix)

New Order – True Faith

OMD – We Love You

Roxy Music – More Than This

Peter Godwin – Images Of Heaven

Morrissey – Glamorous Glue

Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It)

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel

Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys

Ministry – Effigy (I’m Not An)

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back (To Me)

The Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

8am

Electronic – Getting Away With It

M & H Band – Popcorn

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Hubert Kah – Machine Gun

Gary Numan – Cars

Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter’s Son Mix)

The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)

Book Of Love – Boy

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

New Order – Temptation

Yello – I Love You

The Egyptian Lover – Egypt Egypt

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

Xymox – Obsession

Lighting Seeds – All I Want

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

Marc Almond – The Desperate Hours (Flamingo Remix)

Blur – There’s No Other Way (Rock Mix)

