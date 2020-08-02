PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: Oldtwig, Marley Carroll, Memorex Memories, Firephly and more

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
August 2, 2020
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Oldtwig, Marley Carroll, Memorex Memories, Firephly and more

Playlist from 02 August 2020

6AM Playlist

Beacon – Feeling’s Gone
Teen Daze – Two
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Frythm – Something New
Edamame – Birdsongs
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
William French – Heart
Floating Forest – Eternal
URBVN – I Sat With U
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Sloslylove – Bedroom
J. Roosevelt – Parachute
X3SR – How You Feel
Chrome Sparks – Attack Sustain Release (feat. Graham Ulicny)

7AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Flyby
Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots
High Tides – Summer Reflections
2814 – Impact
Fourlore – Esau
il:lo – Biome
Shigeto – Miss U
Bakradze – An Evening with John
Unfound – Reach
Swimming TV – Drips
Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream
il:lo – Vega
NISE – Too

8AM Playlist

Birocratic – Sleepyface
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
DWDY – I Never Stopped
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Dillard – Lust
Tomas Novoa – Contraluz
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Takeleave – Sabado
uinta – Taw
Dillard – Summit
Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
History of Colour – Apu Punchau
Sundrenched – Flyby
Takeleave – Calibu

9AM Playlist

Hotel Pools – Spring
Oldtwig – Diffuse Light
Firephly – Points of Light
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Ian Aisling – Treegap
A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
IHF – Fall in Love
Frameworks – Rotations
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

2 comments

