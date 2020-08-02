ICYM Café Chill: Oldtwig, Marley Carroll, Memorex Memories, Firephly and more

> > Listen again here! < <
Playlist from 02 August 2020
6AM Playlist
Beacon – Feeling’s Gone
Teen Daze – Two
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Frythm – Something New
Edamame – Birdsongs
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
William French – Heart
Floating Forest – Eternal
URBVN – I Sat With U
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Giraffage – Waste Yr Time
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Sloslylove – Bedroom
J. Roosevelt – Parachute
X3SR – How You Feel
Chrome Sparks – Attack Sustain Release (feat. Graham Ulicny)
7AM Playlist
Sundrenched – Flyby
Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots
High Tides – Summer Reflections
2814 – Impact
Fourlore – Esau
il:lo – Biome
Shigeto – Miss U
Bakradze – An Evening with John
Unfound – Reach
Swimming TV – Drips
Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream
il:lo – Vega
NISE – Too
8AM Playlist
Birocratic – Sleepyface
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
DWDY – I Never Stopped
il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Dillard – Lust
Tomas Novoa – Contraluz
Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Takeleave – Sabado
uinta – Taw
Dillard – Summit
Oldtwig – Land Ahoy
History of Colour – Apu Punchau
Takeleave – Calibu
9AM Playlist
Hotel Pools – Spring
Oldtwig – Diffuse Light
Firephly – Points of Light
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Ian Aisling – Treegap
A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
IHF – Fall in Love
Frameworks – Rotations
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
2 comments
Here’s my upcoming playlist:
7AM:
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Tycho – Epigram
Giraffage – Girl
Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Lushloss – Old Oak
Shigeto – Huron River Drive <>
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Washed Out – Hard to Say Goodbye (Lone Remix)
Chrome Sparks – Sugar
Horizon Fire – Asimov
Yu-Utsu – Moon
Wing Vilma – Cherry Granola
Insightful – Without
Emancipator – Pancakes
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Frythm – Mariposa
Coubo – Woods
8AM:
9AM:
Sleepdealer – Waiter
Shigeto – Lineage
Cillo – Outside
Memorex Memories – Something To Love
JKL – Remember Feat. Faraine
Altitude – Stars
Takeleave – The Woods
boerd – Look
Gradius – I’m Just to busy playing video games……………
Mount Marcy – Visions
What is your pick for your favorite song of this playlist? Comment below!
My favorite is Huron River Drive!