Café Chill playlist: Arms and Sleepers, Boards of Canada, KMNK and more

Cafe Chill on Sunday, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Arms and Sleepers, Boards of Canada, KMNK and more. Hosted by Seth.



Photo: “Winter Drift” (Driftwood at Grandma’s Cove, American Camp). Credit: San Juan Island National Historical Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Mar 2022

6AM Playlist

Teebs – Mirror Memory

Monster Rally – Full Sail

Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter

Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Thrupence – Don’t You Mind

Tekvision – Lament

Mt. Marcy – Rose

Southpaw – Bstfrnd

Tycho – From Home

A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless

2814 – Impact

7AM Playlist

Invisible Pyramids – dream on

Holly BB – Second Spring

Madegg – Wakaru (Daisuke Tanabe Remix)

Headphone Activist – Haiku

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

DWDY – Second Nature

SKYGAZE – Starlight (feat. Virgulta)

Shatter Hands – Singlespeed

Mvnners – Crush

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Captures – Lagos

Firephly – Know What I Need

Shigeto – Safe in Here

8AM Playlist

Jinsang – eyes

Space Ghost – Ufo

Gold Falls – KMNK

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Mt. Marcy – Shamans

Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)

ITO – The Cliff

Tycho – Coastal Brake

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Angeldustmite – Grillades

ind_fris – Heat Mirage

Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim

Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)

9AM Playlist

Bowcraft – Monorail

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Cydny – Daffodil

Soosh – Take My Hand

Resotone – What Never Was.

Vacationer – Trip (Teen Daze Remix)

T茅l茅popmusik – Smile (feat. Angela McCluskey) [Natural High Remix] School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)

Gold Panda – Enoshima

Teebs – Prayers ii

Mvnners – Pretty Things

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

Slow Magic & Beat Culture – Once

French Horn Rebellion – The Fire (feat. Savoir Adore) [Autograf Remix]