Café Chill playlist: Arms and Sleepers, Boards of Canada, KMNK and more

Cafe Chill on Sunday. The latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Arms and Sleepers, Boards of Canada, KMNK and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Winter Drift” (Driftwood at Grandma’s Cove, American Camp). Credit: San Juan Island National Historical Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 27 Mar 2022
6AM Playlist
Teebs – Mirror Memory
Monster Rally – Full Sail
Dokkodo Sounds – Midwinter
Tomas Novoa – Escala de Grises
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Hello Meteor – Night Blooming Jasmine
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Tekvision – Lament
Mt. Marcy – Rose
Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Tycho – From Home
A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
2814 – Impact
7AM Playlist
Invisible Pyramids – dream on
Holly BB – Second Spring
Madegg – Wakaru (Daisuke Tanabe Remix)
Headphone Activist – Haiku
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
DWDY – Second Nature
SKYGAZE – Starlight (feat. Virgulta)
Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Mvnners – Crush
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Captures – Lagos
Firephly – Know What I Need
Shigeto – Safe in Here
8AM Playlist
Jinsang – eyes
Space Ghost – Ufo
Gold Falls – KMNK
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Mt. Marcy – Shamans
Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Boards of Canada – ROYGBIV (Lone cover)
ITO – The Cliff
Tycho – Coastal Brake
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Angeldustmite – Grillades
ind_fris – Heat Mirage
Teen Daze – Perfect Day For a Swim
Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
9AM Playlist
Bowcraft – Monorail
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Cydny – Daffodil
Soosh – Take My Hand
Resotone – What Never Was.
Vacationer – Trip (Teen Daze Remix)
T茅l茅popmusik – Smile (feat. Angela McCluskey) [Natural High Remix] School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Gold Panda – Enoshima
Teebs – Prayers ii
Mvnners – Pretty Things
Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
Slow Magic & Beat Culture – Once
French Horn Rebellion – The Fire (feat. Savoir Adore) [Autograf Remix]
