Café Chill playlist: Soft Static, Melorman, Monster Rally and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soft Static, Melorman, Monster Rally and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Barlow Road”. Barlow Road followed the southern banks of the Columbia, around Mt Hood and through the deep forest to Oregon City. Credit: Oregon National Historic Trail (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 March 2022

6AM Playlist

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Laflamme – Ocean Breath

Ruck P – Sunrise Hike

Insightful – Without

eeph & Jani – Resolve

charlie dreaming – Luminar

Soular Order – Liminal

School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Freud – Setback

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

URBVN – I Sat With U

VIQ – Vestige

7AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Elapsed

ponder – sunset and coffee

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom

Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Tedium Cool – 00h28

Chemtrails – Soft

Lone – Boketto

Koresma – Snow Globe (feat. Axel Mansoor)

Aliam – aotra

Lempamo – Iridescent Reefs

Edamame – Periderm

8AM Playlist

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Santa Rita – Malachite

Shigeto – Miss U

Melorman – Salty Air

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

2814 – Impact

Tycho – From Home

A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless

Teebs – Mirror Memory

Soft Static – 05′

Mvnners – Crush

Dillard – Regeneration

High Tides – Zolar

Smika – Quartz

9AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Lyli J – Glow

Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Richard Alfaro – Sands

Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Idealism – All We Ever Do

Awlnight – Rare Footage

Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project

IHF & Transviolet – Happiness and Pleasure

Home – On the Way Out

Swimming TV – Falling