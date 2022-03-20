Café Chill playlist: Soft Static, Melorman, Monster Rally and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soft Static, Melorman, Monster Rally and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Barlow Road”. Barlow Road followed the southern banks of the Columbia, around Mt Hood and through the deep forest to Oregon City. Credit: Oregon National Historic Trail (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 20 March 2022
6AM Playlist
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Laflamme – Ocean Breath
Ruck P – Sunrise Hike
Insightful – Without
eeph & Jani – Resolve
charlie dreaming – Luminar
Soular Order – Liminal
School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Freud – Setback
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
URBVN – I Sat With U
VIQ – Vestige
7AM Playlist
Chemtrails – Elapsed
ponder – sunset and coffee
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Tedium Cool – 00h28
Chemtrails – Soft
Lone – Boketto
Koresma – Snow Globe (feat. Axel Mansoor)
Aliam – aotra
Lempamo – Iridescent Reefs
Edamame – Periderm
8AM Playlist
Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Santa Rita – Malachite
Shigeto – Miss U
Melorman – Salty Air
Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
2814 – Impact
Tycho – From Home
A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Teebs – Mirror Memory
Soft Static – 05′
Mvnners – Crush
Dillard – Regeneration
High Tides – Zolar
Smika – Quartz
9AM Playlist
Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Lyli J – Glow
Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Richard Alfaro – Sands
Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
Idealism – All We Ever Do
Awlnight – Rare Footage
Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project
IHF & Transviolet – Happiness and Pleasure
Home – On the Way Out
Swimming TV – Falling
