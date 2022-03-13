Café Chill playlist: Eputty, RUMTUM, firephly and more

Thanks to Rose, Joe, Christine, Stunt Dad, John, Ben, Brian, Ryan, Randy, Larry, Kerry Lee, Victoria, Crystal, Ashley, Kyle, Deanna and Staci for your help last week on the C89.5 Fund Raiser on Cafe Chill! This week we’re back to something closer to normal[1].
1. Nothing we do is normal.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Rapids of Rock Creek near Rapids Bridge”. Credit: Rock Creek Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 13 Mar 2022
6AM Playlist
Holly BB – Second Spring
Teen Daze – Spring
il:lo – alma
King Shi – Father’s Love
Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Aliam – aotra
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla
Ta-Ku – Love Lost (Daughter Remix)
Edamame – My
Yu-Utsu – Moon
P O N G M A N – Extend
Hello Meteor – Heated Seats
Marsbeing – Padenie
Cydny – Daffodil
7AM Playlist
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Birocratic – Broken
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Jinsang – Never Know
Gold Panda – Trust
Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
Smika – Quartz
Bad Snacks – � Bient么t (ft. Lynette Williams)
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
Freud – Setback
Saib – Spring Waltz
American Teleport – Southern Sunset
8AM Playlist
Southpaw – Komorebi
Manatee Commune – Cascade
Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Arvo to me – Dreamer
Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
firephly – Away And When
RUMTUM – Commit Way
boerd – Look
9AM Playlist
Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Mikael Delta – Life Is Now
Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Nightflyer – Pacific Bold
Dwai – I’ve Got You
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Giraffage – SLO
Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Yu-Utsu – Sun
The Faded – Uncertainties
pijama land – Garage
Volo – Wild Mind
Rosentwig – Psithurism
Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
