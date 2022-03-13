Café Chill playlist: Eputty, RUMTUM, firephly and more

Thanks to Rose, Joe, Christine, Stunt Dad, John, Ben, Brian, Ryan, Randy, Larry, Kerry Lee, Victoria, Crystal, Ashley, Kyle, Deanna and Staci for your help last week on the C89.5 Fund Raiser on Cafe Chill! This week we’re back to something closer to normal[1].

1. Nothing we do is normal.

Originally aired 13 Mar 2022

6AM Playlist

Holly BB – Second Spring

Teen Daze – Spring

il:lo – alma

King Shi – Father’s Love

Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)

Aliam – aotra

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Bombilla

Ta-Ku – Love Lost (Daughter Remix)

Edamame – My

Yu-Utsu – Moon

P O N G M A N – Extend

Hello Meteor – Heated Seats

Marsbeing – Padenie

Cydny – Daffodil

7AM Playlist

Packed Rich – Phoenix

Birocratic – Broken

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Jinsang – Never Know

Gold Panda – Trust

Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan

Smika – Quartz

Bad Snacks – � Bient么t (ft. Lynette Williams)

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

Freud – Setback

Saib – Spring Waltz

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi

Manatee Commune – Cascade

Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Arvo to me – Dreamer

Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Washed Out – Million Miles Away

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

firephly – Away And When

RUMTUM – Commit Way

boerd – Look

9AM Playlist

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Mikael Delta – Life Is Now

Joe Nora – Cat Creek

Nightflyer – Pacific Bold

Dwai – I’ve Got You

Vanilla – Dreamcatcher

Giraffage – SLO

Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze

Yu-Utsu – Sun

The Faded – Uncertainties

pijama land – Garage

Volo – Wild Mind

Rosentwig – Psithurism

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Spring In A Small Town – Compassion