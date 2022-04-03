Café Chill playlist: Lifeformed, Eputty, Max Cooper and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lifeformed, Eputty, il:lo and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Giant Clam (Tridacna squamosa, Samoan name faisua)”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 03 Apr 2022
6AM Playlist
American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Tom Day – Valerie
Secede – Leraine
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Takeleave – You
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Swimming TV – Shaman
Edamame – Lungs Full
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
X3SR – summerlush
Handycat – White Lodge
Bakradze – An Evening With John
7AM Playlist
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
SwuM – If I Leave
Oldtwig – Flags
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
edapollo – Outcast
ITO – The Cliff
City Girl – Obsidian Skyline
Frameworks – Fires
Swimming TV – Shaman
Jinsang – some other time
Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream
8AM Playlist
Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Emancipator – Waxin
Soft Static – 05′
Dillard – Regeneration
il:lo – Vega
Kasseo – Finale
Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Lifeformed – Cider Time
Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Marley Carroll – After Ours
London Syndrome – Roads
il:lo – Soldiner
9AM Playlist
Janelle Costa – Rain
DWDY – I Never Stopped
YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
X3SR – Farewell
Hotwax – Between the Rivers
Yppah – Light Cycle
Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
mu arae – A Far Away Place
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)
Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Max Cooper – Spectrum
