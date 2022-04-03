Café Chill playlist: Lifeformed, Eputty, Max Cooper and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lifeformed, Eputty, il:lo and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Giant Clam (Tridacna squamosa, Samoan name faisua)”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Apr 2022

6AM Playlist

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Tom Day – Valerie

Secede – Leraine

Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)

Takeleave – You

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Swimming TV – Shaman

Edamame – Lungs Full

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon

X3SR – summerlush

Handycat – White Lodge

Bakradze – An Evening With John

7AM Playlist

Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)

SwuM – If I Leave

Oldtwig – Flags

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

edapollo – Outcast

ITO – The Cliff

City Girl – Obsidian Skyline

Frameworks – Fires

Jinsang – some other time

Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)

Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – Bstfrnd

Emancipator – Waxin

Soft Static – 05′

Dillard – Regeneration

il:lo – Vega

Kasseo – Finale

Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

Lifeformed – Cider Time

Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)

Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame

Marley Carroll – After Ours

London Syndrome – Roads

il:lo – Soldiner

9AM Playlist

Janelle Costa – Rain

DWDY – I Never Stopped

YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

X3SR – Farewell

Hotwax – Between the Rivers

Yppah – Light Cycle

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

mu arae – A Far Away Place

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)

Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Max Cooper – Spectrum