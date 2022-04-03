Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Lifeformed, Eputty, Max Cooper and more.

RichardJDalton, Devastating spring. A delightful ferry sings in spite of the green.
April 3, 2022
2 min read
Giant clam with vivid purple highlights.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Lifeformed, Eputty, il:lo and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Giant Clam (Tridacna squamosa, Samoan name faisua)”. Credit: National Park of American Samoa (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 03 Apr 2022

6AM Playlist
American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Tom Day – Valerie
Secede – Leraine
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Takeleave – You
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Swimming TV – Shaman
Edamame – Lungs Full
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
X3SR – summerlush
Handycat – White Lodge
Bakradze – An Evening With John

7AM Playlist
Frythm – Luv U (feat. Mvnners)
SwuM – If I Leave
Oldtwig – Flags
Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
edapollo – Outcast
ITO – The Cliff
City Girl – Obsidian Skyline
Frameworks – Fires
Jinsang – some other time
Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)
Blackbird Blackbird – Lifestream

8AM Playlist
Southpaw – Bstfrnd
Emancipator – Waxin
Soft Static – 05′
Dillard – Regeneration
il:lo – Vega
Kasseo – Finale
Eputty – 13th Feb 1997
Lifeformed – Cider Time
Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame
Marley Carroll – After Ours
London Syndrome – Roads
il:lo – Soldiner

9AM Playlist
Janelle Costa – Rain
DWDY – I Never Stopped
YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
X3SR – Farewell
Hotwax – Between the Rivers
Yppah – Light Cycle
Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
mu arae – A Far Away Place
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)
Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Max Cooper – Spectrum

I threw a wish in the well. Don't ask me, I'll never tell.

