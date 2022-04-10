Café Chill playlist: RUMTUM, Macroblank, Beerlover and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from RUMTUM, Macroblank, Beerlover and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Ledges with Spring Trees”. Credit: Cuyahoga Valley National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 10 Apr 2022

6AM Playlist

Teebs – Shells

Jinsang – journey

X3SR – miss u

Shlohmo – Wen Uuu

Shigeto – Miss U

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Home – Half Moon

Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

BeachesBeaches – Got Feel

Frameworks – Rotations

Tycho – See (feat. Beacon)

7AM Playlist

Laflamme – Oceana

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Florida Skyline – Childhood Trip

Home – Come Back Down

Yonderling & Feverkin – Coyote

Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Pijama – Garage

Twigs & Yarn – Yuurei

Birocratic – Broken

Memorex Memories – Wasting Time

Lifeformed – Cider Time

Forhill – Arboretum

Manatee Commune – Wake

Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)

8AM Playlist

CRAETION – Beachside

Beerlover – i love you

Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Past Palms – Midnight Sun

RUMTUM – Commit Way

Resotone – What Never Was.

Emancipator – Pancakes

Freud – Faux Pas

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now

Ruck P – Belvedere

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

9AM Playlist

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)

Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Southpaw – Do It Right

Birocratic – Sleepyface

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

firephly – Away And When

Richard Alfaro – Alone

Tycho – From Home

Buddy Love – Boy Blue

bad tuner – 2 strings