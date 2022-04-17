Café Chill playlist: 100 Day Delay, Monster Rally, RUMTUM and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from 100 Day Delay, Monster Rally, RUMTUM and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Spring Runoff at Rainbow Falls, Stehekin, WA”. Credit: Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (North Cascades National Park/National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 17 Apr 2022

6AM Playlist

Volcanic Shores – Shoreline

VIQ – With Me

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

eeph & Jani – Resolve

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Packed Rich – Crane

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

7AM Playlist

Eater – Rhythm of Japanese Garden

Mr. Hong – Summer Love

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All

FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Swimming TV – Falling

TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Freud – Faux Pas

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring

DWDY – Feel Free

X3SR – Farewell

Aliam – Aotra

oDDling – Chroma

8AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Koresma – Free

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Emancipator – Waxin

Evance – Emotions

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Richard Alfaro – Sands

RUMTUM – Shade Fader

ITO – The Cliff

Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Jinsang – eyes

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Monster Rally – Hazy Palava

Birocratic – At Most

The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise

Birocratic – [terminal]

9AM Playlist

Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere

Hello Meteor – Atmospheric Weather

Memory Scale – The Drift

Oldtwig – Flags

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Vanilla – Dreamcatcher

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Rosentwig – Labyrinth

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers

Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky

Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Limes – Heyo

Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)

edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)