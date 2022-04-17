Café Chill playlist: 100 Day Delay, Monster Rally, RUMTUM and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from 100 Day Delay, Monster Rally, RUMTUM and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Spring Runoff at Rainbow Falls, Stehekin, WA”. Credit: Lake Chelan National Recreation Area (North Cascades National Park/National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 17 Apr 2022
6AM Playlist
Volcanic Shores – Shoreline
VIQ – With Me
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Chungking Mansions – Lone Trapper
Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
eeph & Jani – Resolve
Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Packed Rich – Crane
Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
flow.ctrl – Thumper
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
7AM Playlist
Eater – Rhythm of Japanese Garden
Mr. Hong – Summer Love
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Swimming TV – Falling
TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Freud – Faux Pas
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring
DWDY – Feel Free
X3SR – Farewell
Aliam – Aotra
oDDling – Chroma
8AM Playlist
Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Koresma – Free
Past Palms – Flowerbed
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Emancipator – Waxin
Evance – Emotions
100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Richard Alfaro – Sands
RUMTUM – Shade Fader
ITO – The Cliff
Flamingosis – Future Lounge (feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Jinsang – eyes
Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Monster Rally – Hazy Palava
Birocratic – At Most
The Geek x VRV – Greece Sunrise
Birocratic – [terminal]
9AM Playlist
Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Hello Meteor – Atmospheric Weather
Memory Scale – The Drift
Oldtwig – Flags
Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Rosentwig – Labyrinth
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers
Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Limes – Heyo
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Add comment